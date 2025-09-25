Vote for Your Most Anticipated Movie of October

TAGGED AS: movies
As September — and the summer movie season — draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the spooky goodness that October typically promises. At least, that’s usually the case. This year, there are fewer big horror flicks releasing than we’re accustomed to seeing around this time, seemingly replaced by smaller dramas and festival darlings.
With such an eclectic mix of titles coming on October, we’re especially interested to see what you all are looking forward to, so cast your votes (you can vote once every day) for your most anticipated movie of October, and come back next week to see which titles made it into the top five!
What movie are you most looking forward to seeing in October?
Thumbnail image by A24, Focus Features, Universal Pictures
