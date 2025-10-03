Keanu Reeves Drops a Hopeful Update about Constantine 2

Keanu Reeves and Aziz Ansari sit down with RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley to talk about their upcoming film Good Fortune.

This sharp and heartfelt comedy marks Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut. The film follows Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a guardian angel who intervenes in the life of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) by swapping his life with that of a wealthy boss (Seth Rogen), only for things to spiral out of control as Gabriel loses his wings and must figure out how to fix the mess. In the interview, Reeves and Ansari discuss what drew them to the project, with Reeves reflecting on working under Ansari’s direction and how the film’s themes of luck and resilience resonated with him personally. Ansari opens up about balancing writing, directing, and acting, sharing both the challenges and joys of collaborating with Reeves. The duo also swap behind-the-scenes stories, highlight their favorite moments from filming, and Reeves even gives an update on a Constantine sequel.

Jacqueline Coley: Okay, so I’m actually going to start with Keanu, but he’s going to brag on you [Ansari]. Because we have a quote from you where you said, “If you have the chance to work with two comedy masters, you go for it.” So my question is what happened when that happened? What was your favorite part?

Keanu Reeves: Their mastery I’d seen on film and television… Your comedy specials, your stand-up, and then to going into rehearsal working with Aziz, having the chance to work with Seth through the whole thing from rehearsal to filming was just a clinic on improvisation, timing, understanding where and when and what a scene is… the inventiveness. It was cool to just kind of watch that and be a part of it.

Good Fortune is out in theaters October 17.

