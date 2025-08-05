Freakier Friday First Reviews: A Laugh Out Loud Sequel Full of Nostalgia

It’s been over two decades since Freaky Friday first hit theaters in 2003, but the wait is finally over! Freakier Friday arrives in theaters August 8 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their iconic mother-daughter roles. The sequel picks up years after Tess and Anna’s original identity crisis, now with Anna navigating life as a mom herself. This time, a new generation gets caught in the body-swapping madness. Joining the cast are Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters, and Sophia Hammons, alongside returning favorites including Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon.

So, did Freakier Friday pull off the magic of the 2003 original? Critics are saying it’s a well-paced, laugh-out-loud, nostalgic tribute to the first installment. Check below for some first reviews of the film, which releases in theaters on August 8:

The double swap lends Freakier Friday a juggling-balls-in-the-air quality that gives off a pleasant hum. It’s fun to ride the film’s complications; it follows through on its own logic just enough to create a watchably friendly Disney landscape.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

To their credit, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis slip back into their characters with ease and are even convincing in their “body switched” roles as Harper and Lily. The pair are comfortable with each other and are flexing their honed comedy skills.

— Tyler Taing, DiscussingFilm

It’s Curtis who embodies the story’s wacky spirit.

— Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Jacinto also brings easygoing warmth and a dash of poignancy to his role as the poster-boy fiancé.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Butters and Hammons are warm and winning as older women trapped in their young bodies. They get plenty of wisecracks about having good bone density, and a goofy, frolicsome montage where they enjoy eating junk food their older bodies can no longer withstand. However, the main event is seeing Lohan and Curtis reunited—and even better—together.

— Maureen Lee Lanker, Entertainment Weekly

Kudos, then, to Butters, for doing a commendable job of capturing Lohan’s tone and mannerisms.

— Clarisse Loughery, The Independent

More narrative convolutions, more subplots, more supporting characters, more one-liners, more slapstick, more musical interludes, and even more tear-jerking finales.

— Kevin Maher, The Times

If you enjoyed the first one, you will find its sequel’s almost obsessive commitment to providing more of the same a comfortingly nostalgic joy.

— Francesca Steele, The Paper

Leave it to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to crack the code as to what makes a good legacyquel, which they’ve done quite handily with their long-gestating Freaky Friday sequel, Nisha Ganatra’s charming and quite fun Freakier Friday. The secret? Fittingly enough, it harkens back to exactly what Curtis and Lohan brought to Mark Waters’ 2003 Freaky Friday: actual verve, obvious joy, and performances that are about three times better than they need to be.

— Kate Erbland, IndieWire

Props to Chad Michael Murray, who reprises his Freaky Friday role of Jake, Anna’s high school crush; his surprisingly sweet revival of the character gets a terrific payoff in the finale. But moreover, the chemistry between Murray and a flustered Curtis is hot enough that I wouldn’t be mad if somebody made a May-December rom-com with the two of them.

— Kristy Puchko, Mashable

Freakier Friday is the best kind of legacy sequel. It harkens back to what made the original work without literally doing the same thing all over again. It reunites a great cast and gives the new stars just as much time to shine. It’s full of easter eggs from the original but isn’t beholden to lazy nostalgia, and mostly works on its own, whether you’ve seen the 2003 version of Freaky Friday or not.

— William Bibbiani, The Wrap

Freakier Friday, managed to be a rare nostalgia sequel that was, in a word, effervescent. Both delightful and sweet, the Freaky Friday sequel smartly used its starting point of nostalgia to bubble up into a movie that shines on its own.

— Rotem Rusak, Nerdist

The film is an Etch-a-Sketch wiped clean; unobjectionable fun, if a trifle anodyne.

— Tim Robey, The Telegraph

It is not a world-beater, but Freakier Friday has its charms, moves with pace and has a script that will make you laugh out loud.

— James Mottram, South China Morning Post

Freakier Friday opens in theaters on August 8, 2025.

