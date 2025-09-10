Demon slayer - Infinity Castle First Reviews: Visually Dazzling, Top-Tier Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been one of the most popular manga adaptations in recent years, becoming a global phenomenon and inspiring fans of all ages. Following the story of a young swordsmith who joins a group of demon slayers after his family is murdered and his sister herself is turned into a demon, the anime debuted in 2019 and has run for four seasons, including a feature film that continued the story following season 1.

The series now concludes with a trilogy of films released on the big screen, the first of which, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, debuts this week. Just a few reviews originally began trickling in back in August, but several more have now been published, and critics say it’s a beautifully animated, visually dazzling, exciting new chapter that promises a glorious finale to the series.

Here’s what critics are saying about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle:

Working alongside animation director Akira Matsushima, longtime Demon Slayer director Haruo Sotozaki has elevated his already stunning series to new cinematic heights. From intricate background details to the propulsive fight choreography, everything is just seamless, vividly rendered to perfection… Infinity Castle effectively sets the tone for what’s to come, promising diehard fans the spectacle they’ve been craving which newcomers will also find enjoyable, if somewhat confusing at times.

— David Opie, IndieWire

This latest smash hit… is a spectacular treat… The challenge of sustaining the narrative is tempered by the use of flashbacks, providing a backstory for each of the formidable foes. Though packed with emotional impact, such detours occasionally hamper the pacing of the combat sequences, which are the film’s visual highlights… While ardent fans might wish to see more of Muzan, this wonderful instalment gives a splendid taste of what is surely soon to come.

— Phuong Le, Guardian

It may be one of the longest anime movies ever made, but Ufotable’s masterful deployment of backstory means Infinity Castle feels tighter than it has any right to be… The anime movie is less concerned with cliffhangers and, instead, fixated on continuation… But despite all the sticks you could beat Demon Slayer with – its structure, its runtime, its lack of a definitive ending – Infinity Castle emerges from the other side unscathed, all while showcasing the best-in-class action, a gripping story, and entertaining characters that have made it such a worldwide sensation.

— Bradley Russell, GamesRadar+

While this is absolutely not a film for newcomers or those who are multiple seasons behind (unless they’re into spoilers), fans who’ve been keeping up with the worldwide phenomenon that is Demon Slayer will be more than happy with the finale’s first slice… Weekly episodes in the anime definitely have cinematic flair, but with the latest feature-length budget, the results are staggering… Even when considering the manga, it’s both the most gorgeous and the most gripping Demon Slayer has been yet, and makes us want to jump into part 2 right away

— Ben Williams, Radio Times

Infinity Castle may wobble in matching the emotional depth and narrative finesse that Demon Slayer fans have come to expect. Still, it more than earns its place on the big screen, with studio Ufotable delivering gorgeous animation and blisteringly fast action choreography so explosive it outpaces the franchise’s own high-water marks.

— Isaiah Colbert, io9.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is absolutely epic… Fight scenes in Infinity Castle are many. The inventiveness of them is consistently a major part of the film’s appeal.

— Mike McGranaghan, Aisle Seat

A propulsive experience with dazzling animation, exquisite action, and high drama, Infinity Castle does struggle to maintain its momentum as the finale blasts off by clinging too tightly to the structure of its source material… As one expects, Infinity Castle can’t just cover everything that audiences want in one film, so temper your expectations about which characters will be focused on… Infinity Castle is a ride, a blood-soaked, revenge-filled, no-holds-barred ride, and it’s only getting started.

— Douglas Davidson, Elements of Madness

Full disclosure: I was overwhelmed… This is a dramatic thriller about meaningful battles, and the feature length — some 155 minutes — allows for extended battle scenes, both one on one and one against many, that are spectacular and stirring.

— Peter Martin, Screen Anarchy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle kicks off the series finale in spellbinding fashion. Its pacing and prolonged flashbacks can get a bit headache-inducing at times, but such issues are but droplets against the tidal wave of joyful and melancholic tears that spew forth from witnessing such finessed action and drama.

— Cain Noble-Davis, FILMINK

The anime fights herein are in the running for the best that 2025 has to offer within the medium… When it comes to the original Japanese iteration of the film and its English Dub, both are worthy recommendations regarding the respective casts giving it their all… Where Infinity Castle truly stumbles is how it really feels as though this was a season of a television series slammed together to make a movie.

— Nick Valdez, ComicBook.com

While it nearly wears out its welcome with a repetitive cycle of encounter, flashback, reflection and fight, its mix of vibrant visuals, melodrama and low-key comedy kick the story into gear in the final hour… The fights are creative, the sprawling – indeed infinite – castle stronghold is visually imposing, and the narrative’s emotional beats land.

— Elizabeth Kerr, Screen International

Believe the fanboys. Japan’s cinematic event of the year is top-tier animation, spectacular yet intimate.

— Whang Yee Ling, The Straits Times

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 is such a discouraging first chapter in what’s designed to be a grand farewell to one of the decade’s most popular shonen series. It has all the right elements and there’s still so much that works here… This is just a movie that is definitively not greater than the sum of its parts.

— Daniel Kurland, Bloody Disgusting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle opens in theaters on September 12, 2025.

