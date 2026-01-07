2026 Actor Awards Nominations: See the full list of nominees

Fresh into a new year with a new name for its annual awards show, SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominees for the 2026 Actor Awards. Will Chase Infiniti win her first Actor Award after captivating audiences in One Battle After Another? Will Timothée Chalamet take home Best Actor for a second year in a row for his role in Marty Supreme? Or will Micheal B. Jordan nab the award for his epic performance in Sinners?

We’ll find out on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET when the 32nd annual show streams live globally on Netflix. Until then, check out the list of nominees below:

(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, Inside Man

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, produced by Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.