2026 Actor Awards Nominations: See the full list of nominees

SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominees for the 2026 Actor Awards. See what actors are in the running!

by | January 7, 2026 | Comments

Fresh into a new year with a new name for its annual awards show, SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominees for the 2026 Actor Awards. Will Chase Infiniti win her first Actor Award after captivating audiences in One Battle After Another? Will Timothée Chalamet take home Best Actor for a second year in a row for his role in Marty Supreme? Or will Micheal B. Jordan nab the award for his epic performance in Sinners?

We’ll find out on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET when the 32nd annual show streams live globally on Netflix. Until then, check out the list of nominees below:

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (2025)
(Photo by Eli Ade/©Warner Bros.)

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in  a Motion Picture  

F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Drama Series

The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in  Television Series 

Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, produced by Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

