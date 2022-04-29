2022 Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month TV & Streaming Calendar

(Photo by Netflix)

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which means TV networks and streaming services are celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander voices with some great programming. There are new shows delving into the history of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Even more simply feature Asian and Pacific Islander stars and creators, representing all the many aspects of their history and culture including modern day.

When it comes to streaming services, many of these shows and movies are available year round. May is still a great time to explore the Asian/Pacific American hubs on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock or Hulu. Some of those hubs focus on talent including Jackie Chan, Dwayne Johnson, James Wan, Akira Kurosawa, and Justin Lin movies plus anime and Godzilla classics.

Here’s Rotten Tomatoes’ guide to Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on television, including highlights from the perennial streaming hubs. We’ll update throughout May as more titles are added.

Streaming Now



- - Adventure of the Ring HBO Max

100% Afro Samurai Hulu

- - HBO Max

- - Airpocalypse (2018) Freevee, Tubi

90% Akira (1988) Hulu

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra – Netflix



- - Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix

100% Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018) Netflix

56% All My Life (2020) HBO Max

- - Almost Paradise Freevee

74% It's Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015) Hulu, Peacock

90% Always Be My Maybe (2019) Netflix

93% Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) Netflix

96% Aparajito (1956) HBO Max

93% As We See It Prime

97% Atlanta Hulu

81% Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens HBO Max

80% Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) Netflix

10% Basmati Blues (2017) Peacock

- - Being and Becoming (2014) Freevee, Vudu Free

85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002) HBO Max

Bestseller – Prime

97% Better Days (2019) Hulu

79% Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) HBO Max

Bittu – HBO MaxBlackPINK House – Freevee

71% Blade Runner: Black Lotus HBO Max

90% Bling Empire Netflix

42% Boogie (2021) HBO Max

91% The Boys Prime

97% The Boys Presents: Diabolical Prime

- - Boys Over Flowers: Final (2008) Hulu, Netflix, Prime

- - Netflix

- - Burden of Truth Hulu

- - The Chef Show Netflix

- - Chicago Med Peacock

- - The Choe Show Hulu

- - Chu and Blossom (2014) Peacock

- - The Client (2011) Freevee, Tubi

Coffee Shop Names – HBO Max

100% Cousins (2021) Netflix

91% Crazy Rich Asians (2018) HBO MAx

70% The Dead Lands (2014) Tubi, Vudu Free

100% Death Note HBO Max

Debug – PrimeDefining Moments with OZY – Hulu

95% Definition Please (2020) Netflix[/tv_series_link_apple]

Descendants of the Sun – Hulu

[movie_link_apple id=5ff9eda2-9da6-362d-bded-5d5cb8c66bfe tmeter=true]Freevee, Tubi

- - The Devotion of Suspect X (2017) Freevee, Tubi

82% Devs Hulu

54% Dollface Hulu

- - Dream Raider HBO Max

97% Drive My Car (2021) HBO MAx

86% Duckweed (2017) Freevee, Tubi

- - The Duel (2000) Freevee, Vudu Free

95% Elementary Hulu

56% Encounter (2021) Prime

94% The Expanse Prime

80% Fairfax Prime

Family Style – HBO Max

- - Fall in Love Like a Star (2015) Freevee, Tubi

Familyhood – Freevee

100% Family Karma Peacock

81% Finding 'Ohana (2021) Netflix

- - Fine China (2020) HBO Max

44% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix

68% Flying Swords of Dragon Gate (2011) Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free

88% Folklore HBO Max

- - Food Lore HBO Max

- - Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma HBO Max

95% Found (2021) Netflix

42% Four Weddings and a Funeral Hulu

83% Four More Shots Please! Prime

41% Freddy vs. Jason (2003) HBO Max

94% Fresh Off the Boat Hulu

Gangsta – Hulu

- - Gensan Punch (2021) HBO Max

- - Good Trouble Hulu

- - Grace (2018) HBO Max

44% The Green Hornet (2011) HBO MAX

- - Grisse HBO Max

97% The Half of It (2020) Netflix

- - Halfworlds HBO Max

82% Happy Together (1997) HBO Max

100% Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (2018) Netflix

52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) Tubi

78% Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017) Netflix

52% Heroes Peacock

76% Hotel Mumbai (2018) Hulu

0% House (2008) HBO Max

House of Ho – HBO Max

81% India Sweets and Spices (2021) Hulu

63% Indian Matchmaking Netflix

- - Indian Summers Freevee

91% In the Mood for Love (2000) HBO Max

96% In the Same Breath (2021) HBO Max

36% Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019) Prime

84% Into the Badlands Netflix

98% Invincible Prime

- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) Tubi

- - AMC+, Crackle, Prime, Vudu Free

- - Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) Netflix

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot – NetflixJo Koy: Live From Seattle – Netflix

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993) Prime

38% Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (2019) Netflix

100% Kill la Kill HBO Max

89% Killing Eve AMC+, Hulu

- - Kim's Convenience Netflix

86% Kung Fu HBO Max

94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) Hulu

91% Kwaidan (1964) HBO Max

- - The Last Women Standing (2015) Freevee, Tubi

80% Late Night (2019) Prime

- - The Legend of Bruce Lee (2010) Netflix, Prime

The Legend of the Blue Sea – HuluThe Legend of Dugu – Freevee

- - Let's Get Married (2015) Freevee, Tubi

- - Let's Get Married (2015) Hulu, HBO Max

50% Light as a Feather Hulu

65% Linsanity (2013) Prime

79% Little Fires Everywhere Hulu

82% A Little Late With Lilly Singh Peacock

- - Lonely Blue Night (2020) HBO Max

85% Lost Hulu

Lost and Love – Freevee, TubiThe Lost Tomb – Freevee

88% Made in Heaven Prime

- - The Man from Nowhere (2021) Crackle, Freevee, Peacock, Tubi, Vudu Free

Margaret Cho: Psycho – Peacock

93% Master of None Netflix

84% Mayhem (2017) Shudder

87% Meet the Patels (2014) HBO Max, Peacock

The Mehdi Hasan Show – Peacock

- - Michael Yo: Blasian (2018) Freevee, Tubi

- - A Million Little Things Hulu

86% The Mindy Project Hulu

100% Minding the Gap (2018) Hulu

- - Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) Freevee, Tubi

- - Miss India America (2015) Hulu, Peacock[/tv_series_link_apple]

[tv_series_link_apple id=6c8c332b-d3dc-372c-aac9-5fe24be04384 tmeter=true]HBO Max [/tv_series_link_apple]

[tv_series_link_apple id=1d70d864-e40b-3e03-902d-53d82d80b306 tmeter=true]Hulu [/tv_series_link_apple]

[movie_link_apple id=06f787c7-c608-3a06-9f77-83031aa92924 tmeter=true]HBO Max

87% Monsoon (2019) Netflix

95% Monsoon Wedding (2001) Hulu

- - Mood of the Day (2015) Freevee, Tubi

67% Moonshot (2022) HBO Max/[tv_series_link_apple]

[movie_link_apple id=bfc62122-c1a7-30d2-99ad-741cbc1a1ef3 tmeter=true]HBO Max

54% Mortal Kombat (2021) HBO Max

49% My Spy (2020) Prime

92% Naomi Osaka Netflix

Namoo – HBO Max

- - Naruto: Shippuden Hulu[t/v_series_link_apple]

Neh – HBO Max [Movies]

[tv_series_link_apple id=16533068-f0ed-342e-9078-766d47acbd2c tmeter=true]Hulu

94% Never Have I Ever Netflix

100% Never-ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2018) HBO Max

93% Nomadland (2020) Hulu

79% Now Apocalypse Hulu

- - Obsessed (2014) Freevee, Tubi

On the Job – HBO Max

100% One Cut of the Dead (2017) AMC+, Shudder

85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003) Crackle, Prime, Tubi, Vudu Free

33% One Night in Bangkok (2020) HBO Max

- - One Perfect Shot HBO Max

91% Our Flag Means Death HBO Max

81% Over the Moon (2020) Netflix

98% Pachinko Apple TV+

98% Parasite (2019) Hulu

- - Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Netflix

97% PEN15 Hulu

92% The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) HBO Max

88% Plus One (2019) Hulu

100% Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Hulu

90% The Problem With Apu (2017) HBO Max

97% Promare (2019) HBO Max

87% The Raid: Redemption (2011) HBO Max

65% Ramen Heads (2017) Hulu

100% Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) HBO Max

- - RocketJump: The Show Hulu

- - Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (2019) Netflix

Rose Matafeo: Horn Dog – HBO Max

85% Marvel's Runaways Hulu[tv_series_link_apple id= tmeter=true]

[movie_link_apple id=47950ea7-f4ab-3b5c-b9c8-cd51a209c57a tmeter=true]Freevee [/movie_link_apple]

Russell Peters: Almost Famous – Netflix

[movie_link_apple id=15e817e3-e670-3b00-a669-e95ebd6f732e tmeter=true]Hulu [/movie_link_apple]

SeNT – HBO Max

[tv_series_link_apple id=f1fdc67a-a52e-3e4f-a62a-8b89d8a08ebf tmeter=true]HBO Max

76% Shadowhunters Hulu

Si – HBO MaxSingle Parents – Hulu

75% Snowpiercer HBO Max

100% Sort Of HBO Max

Sorry I Love You – Freevee

100% Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo Netflix

92% Spelling the Dream (2020) Netflix

96% Starstruck HBO Max

100% Steven Universe Hulu

Story of Yanxi Palace – Freevee, Tubi

93% Superstore Hulu, Peacock

- - A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities Netflix

- - Take Out With Lisa Ling HBO Max

100% Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Hulu

- - The Teenage Psychic HBO Max

87% The Terror Hulu

43% This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy Prime

- - This Is Life With Lisa Ling HBO Max

- - Tie the Knot (2016) Peacock

81% Tigertail (2020) Netflix

96% To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018) Netflix

76% To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) Netflix

79% To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) Netflix

86% Tokyo Vice HBO Max

- - Top Chef Peacock

94% Train to Busan (2016) AMC+, Crackle, Peacock, Prime, Shudder, Tubi, Vudu Free

- - Trinity of Shadows HBO Max

78% True Detective HBO Max

- - HBO Max

100% Ugly Delicious Netflix

Unmothered – HBO Max

89% Warrior HBO Max, Hulu

20% The Wasted Times (2016) Freevee, Prime, Tubi

- - We Bare Bears HBO Max, Hulu

98% Wellington Paranormal HBO Max

82% The Wheel of Time Prime

91% The Wild Goose Lake (2019) Crackle, Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free

92% The Wilds Prime

The World Between Us – HBO Max

83% Wu Assassins Netflix

- - Uchu daikaijû Girara (The X from Outer Space) (Big Space Monster Guilala) (1967) HBO Max

35% Yakuza Princess (2021) Hulu

94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) Hulu

55% Young Hearts (2020) HBO Max

Peacock

81% Youth (2017) Freevee

Yu-Gi-Oh – Hulu

May 1



- - All God's Children Can Dance (2007) AMC+

100% Becoming Who I Was (2017) AMC+

69% Broadcast Signal Intrusion (2021) AMC+

72% Chocolate (2008) Prime

70% The Dead Lands (2014) available on Prime

40% Dead Lucky AMC+

100% The Departure (2017) AMC+

A Dream in Doubt – PBS App – A documentary on Sikh Americans facing hate crimes in Phoenix, AZ.

34% Finishing the Game (2007) AMC+

Food Party – AMC+

- - Foreign Letters (2011) AMC+

94% Gook (2017) AMC+

Growing Up Smith – AMC+

52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) available on Freevee

- - I Am a Ghost (2012) AMC+

81% India Sweets and Spices (2021) available on Prime[/movies_link_apple]

[movie_link_apple id=4efca424-0a55-4e0b-bd45-646b302d5b88 tmeter=true] available on Prime

- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) available on Prime

89% The Karate Kid (1984) AMC+

Lee Chan’s World Food Tour – JournyLuke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam – Journy

94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) available on Prime

My Sri Lanka with Peter Kuruvita – JournyNo Reservations with Anthony Bourdain – Journy

65% Linsanity (2013) available on AMC+, Freevee

Pacific Heartbeat: Season 11 – PBS App

82% The Opening Act (2020) AMC+

99% Shoplifters (2018) available on Prime

Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami – PBS App – Octogenarians discuss establishing the Shinmachi village in what is now Hilo, Hawaii.

91% Slumdog Millionaire (2008) AMC+

Travel Guides New Zealand – JournyTrue Terror with George Takei – AMC+

72% Viceroy's House (2017) AMC+

44% The Wedding Guest (2018) AMC+

Welcome to Railworld Japan with Henry Golding – Journy

35% Yakuza Princess (2021) available on Prime

94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) available on Prime

May 2

Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp – PBS App – A documentary featuring survivors of Minidoka, the Japanese internment camp in Idaho.



May 3

Asian American Stories of Resilience & Beyond – WORLD YouTube Channel, PBS Passport and App – 7 documentary short films by Asian-American filmmakers premiere weekly in May.

May 10

- - Waterman -- Duke: Ambassador of Aloha

May 20



- - Troppo Freevee

TBD May

HBO Max’s Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition – HBO Max

