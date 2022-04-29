2022 Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month TV & Streaming Calendar

(Photo by Netflix)
May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which means TV networks and streaming services are celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander voices with some great programming. There are new shows delving into the history of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Even more simply feature Asian and Pacific Islander stars and creators, representing all the many aspects of their history and culture including modern day.
When it comes to streaming services, many of these shows and movies are available year round. May is still a great time to explore the Asian/Pacific American hubs on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock or Hulu. Some of those hubs focus on talent including Jackie Chan, Dwayne Johnson, James Wan, Akira Kurosawa, and Justin Lin movies plus anime and Godzilla classics.
Here’s Rotten Tomatoes’ guide to Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on television, including highlights from the perennial streaming hubs. We’ll update throughout May as more titles are added.
Streaming Now
- - Adventure of the Ring HBO Max
100% Afro Samurai Hulu
- - Airpocalypse (2018) Freevee, Tubi
90% Akira (1988) Hulu
Ali Wong: Baby Cobra – Netflix
- - Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix
100% Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018) Netflix
56% All My Life (2020) HBO Max
- - Almost Paradise Freevee
74% It's Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015) Hulu, Peacock
90% Always Be My Maybe (2019) Netflix
93% Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) Netflix
96% Aparajito (1956) HBO Max
93% As We See It Prime
97% Atlanta Hulu
81% Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens HBO Max
80% Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) Netflix
10% Basmati Blues (2017) Peacock
- - Being and Becoming (2014) Freevee, Vudu Free
85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002) HBO Max
97% Better Days (2019) Hulu
79% Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) HBO Max
71% Blade Runner: Black Lotus HBO Max
90% Bling Empire Netflix
42% Boogie (2021) HBO Max
91% The Boys Prime
97% The Boys Presents: Diabolical Prime
- - Boys Over Flowers: Final (2008) Hulu, Netflix, Prime
- - Burden of Truth Hulu
- - The Chef Show Netflix
- - Chicago Med Peacock
- - The Choe Show Hulu
- - Chu and Blossom (2014) Peacock
- - The Client (2011) Freevee, Tubi
100% Cousins (2021) Netflix
91% Crazy Rich Asians (2018) HBO MAx
70% The Dead Lands (2014) Tubi, Vudu Free
100% Death Note HBO Max
Definition Please
(2020)
Descendants of the Sun – Hulu
[movie_link_apple id=5ff9eda2-9da6-362d-bded-5d5cb8c66bfe tmeter=true]Freevee, Tubi
- - The Devotion of Suspect X (2017) Freevee, Tubi
82% Devs Hulu
54% Dollface Hulu
- - Dream Raider HBO Max
97% Drive My Car (2021) HBO MAx
86% Duckweed (2017) Freevee, Tubi
- - The Duel (2000) Freevee, Vudu Free
95% Elementary Hulu
56% Encounter (2021) Prime
94% The Expanse Prime
80% Fairfax Prime
- - Fall in Love Like a Star (2015) Freevee, Tubi
100% Family Karma Peacock
81% Finding 'Ohana (2021) Netflix
- - Fine China (2020) HBO Max
44% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix
68% Flying Swords of Dragon Gate (2011) Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free
88% Folklore HBO Max
- - Food Lore HBO Max
- - Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma HBO Max
95% Found (2021) Netflix
42% Four Weddings and a Funeral Hulu
83% Four More Shots Please! Prime
41% Freddy vs. Jason (2003) HBO Max
94% Fresh Off the Boat Hulu
- - Gensan Punch (2021) HBO Max
- - Good Trouble Hulu
- - Grace (2018) HBO Max
44% The Green Hornet (2011) HBO MAX
- - Grisse HBO Max
97% The Half of It (2020) Netflix
- - Halfworlds HBO Max
82% Happy Together (1997) HBO Max
100% Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (2018) Netflix
52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) Tubi
78% Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017) Netflix
52% Heroes Peacock
76% Hotel Mumbai (2018) Hulu
0% House (2008) HBO Max
81% India Sweets and Spices (2021) Hulu
63% Indian Matchmaking Netflix
- - Indian Summers Freevee
91% In the Mood for Love (2000) HBO Max
96% In the Same Breath (2021) HBO Max
36% Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019) Prime
84% Into the Badlands Netflix
98% Invincible Prime
- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) Tubi
- - AMC+, Crackle, Prime, Vudu Free
- - Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) Netflix
86% The Joy Luck Club (1993) Prime
38% Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (2019) Netflix
100% Kill la Kill HBO Max
89% Killing Eve AMC+, Hulu
- - Kim's Convenience Netflix
86% Kung Fu HBO Max
94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) Hulu
91% Kwaidan (1964) HBO Max
- - The Last Women Standing (2015) Freevee, Tubi
80% Late Night (2019) Prime
- - The Legend of Bruce Lee (2010) Netflix, Prime
- - Let's Get Married (2015) Freevee, Tubi
- - Let's Get Married (2015) Hulu, HBO Max
50% Light as a Feather Hulu
65% Linsanity (2013) Prime
79% Little Fires Everywhere Hulu
82% A Little Late With Lilly Singh Peacock
- - Lonely Blue Night (2020) HBO Max
85% Lost Hulu
88% Made in Heaven Prime
- - The Man from Nowhere (2021) Crackle, Freevee, Peacock, Tubi, Vudu Free
93% Master of None Netflix
84% Mayhem (2017) Shudder
87% Meet the Patels (2014) HBO Max, Peacock
- - Michael Yo: Blasian (2018) Freevee, Tubi
- - A Million Little Things Hulu
86% The Mindy Project Hulu
100% Minding the Gap (2018) Hulu
- - Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) Freevee, Tubi
Miss India America
HBO Max
87% Monsoon (2019) Netflix
95% Monsoon Wedding (2001) Hulu
- - Mood of the Day (2015) Freevee, Tubi
Moonshot
HBO Max
54% Mortal Kombat (2021) HBO Max
49% My Spy (2020) Prime
92% Naomi Osaka Netflix
Naruto: Shippuden
Neh – HBO Max [Movies]
[tv_series_link_apple id=16533068-f0ed-342e-9078-766d47acbd2c tmeter=true]Hulu
94% Never Have I Ever Netflix
100% Never-ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2018) HBO Max
93% Nomadland (2020) Hulu
79% Now Apocalypse Hulu
- - Obsessed (2014) Freevee, Tubi
100% One Cut of the Dead (2017) AMC+, Shudder
85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003) Crackle, Prime, Tubi, Vudu Free
33% One Night in Bangkok (2020) HBO Max
- - One Perfect Shot HBO Max
91% Our Flag Means Death HBO Max
81% Over the Moon (2020) Netflix
98% Pachinko Apple TV+
98% Parasite (2019) Hulu
- - Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Netflix
97% PEN15 Hulu
92% The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) HBO Max
88% Plus One (2019) Hulu
100% Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Hulu
90% The Problem With Apu (2017) HBO Max
97% Promare (2019) HBO Max
87% The Raid: Redemption (2011) HBO Max
65% Ramen Heads (2017) Hulu
100% Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) HBO Max
- - RocketJump: The Show Hulu
- - Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (2019) Netflix
Marvel's Runaways
Freevee
Russell Peters: Almost Famous – Netflix
Hulu
SeNT – HBO Max
[tv_series_link_apple id=f1fdc67a-a52e-3e4f-a62a-8b89d8a08ebf tmeter=true]HBO Max
76% Shadowhunters Hulu
75% Snowpiercer HBO Max
100% Sort Of HBO Max
100% Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo Netflix
92% Spelling the Dream (2020) Netflix
96% Starstruck HBO Max
100% Steven Universe Hulu
93% Superstore Hulu, Peacock
- - A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities Netflix
- - Take Out With Lisa Ling HBO Max
100% Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Hulu
- - The Teenage Psychic HBO Max
87% The Terror Hulu
43% This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy Prime
- - This Is Life With Lisa Ling HBO Max
- - Tie the Knot (2016) Peacock
81% Tigertail (2020) Netflix
96% To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018) Netflix
76% To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) Netflix
79% To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) Netflix
86% Tokyo Vice HBO Max
- - Top Chef Peacock
94% Train to Busan (2016) AMC+, Crackle, Peacock, Prime, Shudder, Tubi, Vudu Free
- - Trinity of Shadows HBO Max
78% True Detective HBO Max
100% Ugly Delicious Netflix
89% Warrior HBO Max, Hulu
20% The Wasted Times (2016) Freevee, Prime, Tubi
- - We Bare Bears HBO Max, Hulu
98% Wellington Paranormal HBO Max
82% The Wheel of Time Prime
91% The Wild Goose Lake (2019) Crackle, Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free
92% The Wilds Prime
83% Wu Assassins Netflix
- - Uchu daikaijû Girara (The X from Outer Space) (Big Space Monster Guilala) (1967) HBO Max
35% Yakuza Princess (2021) Hulu
94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) Hulu
55% Young Hearts (2020) HBO Max
81% Youth (2017) Freevee
May 1
- - All God's Children Can Dance (2007) AMC+
100% Becoming Who I Was (2017) AMC+
69% Broadcast Signal Intrusion (2021) AMC+
72% Chocolate (2008) Prime
70% The Dead Lands (2014) available on Prime
40% Dead Lucky AMC+
100% The Departure (2017) AMC+
34% Finishing the Game (2007) AMC+
- - Foreign Letters (2011) AMC+
94% Gook (2017) AMC+
52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) available on Freevee
- - I Am a Ghost (2012) AMC+
81%
India Sweets and Spices
(2021)
available on Prime
- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) available on Prime
89% The Karate Kid (1984) AMC+
94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) available on Prime
65% Linsanity (2013) available on AMC+, Freevee
82% The Opening Act (2020) AMC+
99% Shoplifters (2018) available on Prime
91% Slumdog Millionaire (2008) AMC+
72% Viceroy's House (2017) AMC+
44% The Wedding Guest (2018) AMC+
35% Yakuza Princess (2021) available on Prime
94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) available on Prime
May 2
Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp – PBS App – A documentary featuring survivors of Minidoka, the Japanese internment camp in Idaho.
May 3
Asian American Stories of Resilience & Beyond – WORLD YouTube Channel, PBS Passport and App – 7 documentary short films by Asian-American filmmakers premiere weekly in May.
May 10
- - Waterman -- Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
May 20
- - Troppo Freevee
TBD May
HBO Max’s Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition – HBO Max