2022 Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month TV & Streaming Calendar

New films and TV shows, documentaries, and collections of titles celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander creators, actors, and culture in May 2022.

Pachinko

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which means TV networks and streaming services are celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander voices with some great programming. There are new shows delving into the history of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Even more simply feature Asian and Pacific Islander stars and creators, representing all the many aspects of their history and culture including modern day.

When it comes to streaming services, many of these shows and movies are available year round. May is still a great time to explore the Asian/Pacific American hubs on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock or Hulu. Some of those hubs focus on talent including Jackie Chan, Dwayne Johnson, James Wan, Akira Kurosawa, and Justin Lin movies plus anime and Godzilla classics.

Here’s Rotten Tomatoes’ guide to Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on television, including highlights from the perennial streaming hubs. We’ll update throughout May as more titles are added.

Streaming Now

- - Adventure of the Ring HBO Max


100% Afro Samurai Hulu


- - HBO Max


- - Airpocalypse (2018) Freevee, Tubi


90% Akira (1988) Hulu

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra – Netflix

- - Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) Netflix


100% Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018) Netflix


56% All My Life (2020) HBO Max


- - Almost Paradise Freevee


74% It's Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015) Hulu, Peacock


90% Always Be My Maybe (2019) Netflix


93% Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) Netflix


96% Aparajito (1956) HBO Max


93% As We See It Prime


97% Atlanta Hulu


81% Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens HBO Max


80% Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) Netflix


10% Basmati Blues (2017) Peacock


- - Being and Becoming (2014) Freevee, Vudu Free


85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002) HBO Max


Bestseller – Prime

97% Better Days (2019) Hulu


79% Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) HBO Max


Bittu – HBO Max [Short Film]
BlackPINK House – Freevee

71% Blade Runner: Black Lotus HBO Max


90% Bling Empire Netflix


42% Boogie (2021) HBO Max


91% The Boys Prime


97% The Boys Presents: Diabolical Prime


- - Boys Over Flowers: Final (2008) Hulu, Netflix, Prime


- - Netflix


- - Burden of Truth Hulu


- - The Chef Show Netflix


- - Chicago Med Peacock


- - The Choe Show Hulu


- - Chu and Blossom (2014) Peacock


- - The Client (2011) Freevee, Tubi


Coffee Shop Names – HBO Max [Short Film]

100% Cousins (2021) Netflix


91% Crazy Rich Asians (2018) HBO MAx


70% The Dead Lands (2014) Tubi, Vudu Free


100% Death Note HBO Max


Debug – Prime [Movie]
Defining Moments with OZY – Hulu

95% Definition Please (2020) Netflix[/tv_series_link_apple]
Descendants of the Sun – Hulu
[movie_link_apple id=5ff9eda2-9da6-362d-bded-5d5cb8c66bfe tmeter=true]Freevee, Tubi


- - The Devotion of Suspect X (2017) Freevee, Tubi

82% Devs Hulu


54% Dollface Hulu


- - Dream Raider HBO Max


97% Drive My Car (2021) HBO MAx


86% Duckweed (2017) Freevee, Tubi


- - The Duel (2000) Freevee, Vudu Free


95% Elementary Hulu


56% Encounter (2021) Prime


94% The Expanse Prime


80% Fairfax Prime


Family Style – HBO Max

- - Fall in Love Like a Star (2015) Freevee, Tubi


Familyhood – Freevee [Movie]

100% Family Karma Peacock


81% Finding 'Ohana (2021) Netflix


- - Fine China (2020) HBO Max


44% Fistful of Vengeance (2022) Netflix


68% Flying Swords of Dragon Gate (2011) Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free


88% Folklore HBO Max


- - Food Lore HBO Max


- - Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma HBO Max


95% Found (2021) Netflix


42% Four Weddings and a Funeral Hulu


83% Four More Shots Please! Prime


41% Freddy vs. Jason (2003) HBO Max


94% Fresh Off the Boat Hulu


Gangsta – Hulu

- - Gensan Punch (2021) HBO Max

- - Good Trouble Hulu


- - Grace (2018) HBO Max


44% The Green Hornet (2011) HBO MAX


- - Grisse HBO Max


97% The Half of It (2020) Netflix


- - Halfworlds HBO Max


82% Happy Together (1997) HBO Max


100% Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (2018) Netflix


52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) Tubi


78% Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017) Netflix


52% Heroes Peacock


76% Hotel Mumbai (2018) Hulu


0% House (2008) HBO Max


House of Ho – HBO Max

81% India Sweets and Spices (2021) Hulu


63% Indian Matchmaking Netflix


- - Indian Summers Freevee


91% In the Mood for Love (2000) HBO Max


96% In the Same Breath (2021) HBO Max


36% Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019) Prime


84% Into the Badlands Netflix


98% Invincible Prime


- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) Tubi


- - AMC+, Crackle, Prime, Vudu Free


- - Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) Netflix


Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot – Netflix
Jo Koy: Live From Seattle – Netflix

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993) Prime


38% Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (2019) Netflix


100% Kill la Kill HBO Max


89% Killing Eve AMC+, Hulu


- - Kim's Convenience Netflix


86% Kung Fu HBO Max


94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) Hulu


91% Kwaidan (1964) HBO Max


- - The Last Women Standing (2015) Freevee, Tubi


80% Late Night (2019) Prime


- - The Legend of Bruce Lee (2010) Netflix, Prime


The Legend of the Blue Sea – Hulu
The Legend of Dugu – Freevee

- - Let's Get Married (2015) Freevee, Tubi


- - Let's Get Married (2015) Hulu, HBO Max


50% Light as a Feather Hulu


65% Linsanity (2013) Prime


79% Little Fires Everywhere Hulu


82% A Little Late With Lilly Singh Peacock


- - Lonely Blue Night (2020) HBO Max


85% Lost Hulu


Lost and Love – Freevee, Tubi [Movie]
The Lost Tomb – Freevee

88% Made in Heaven Prime


- - The Man from Nowhere (2021) Crackle, Freevee, Peacock, Tubi, Vudu Free


Margaret Cho: Psycho – Peacock

93% Master of None Netflix


84% Mayhem (2017) Shudder


87% Meet the Patels (2014) HBO Max, Peacock


The Mehdi Hasan Show – Peacock

- - Michael Yo: Blasian (2018) Freevee, Tubi


- - A Million Little Things Hulu


86% The Mindy Project Hulu


100% Minding the Gap (2018) Hulu


- - Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) Freevee, Tubi


- - Miss India America (2015) Hulu, Peacock[/tv_series_link_apple]
[tv_series_link_apple id=6c8c332b-d3dc-372c-aac9-5fe24be04384 tmeter=true]HBO Max [/tv_series_link_apple]
[tv_series_link_apple id=1d70d864-e40b-3e03-902d-53d82d80b306 tmeter=true]Hulu [/tv_series_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=06f787c7-c608-3a06-9f77-83031aa92924 tmeter=true]HBO Max


87% Monsoon (2019) Netflix


95% Monsoon Wedding (2001) Hulu


- - Mood of the Day (2015) Freevee, Tubi


67% Moonshot (2022) HBO Max/[tv_series_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=bfc62122-c1a7-30d2-99ad-741cbc1a1ef3 tmeter=true]HBO Max


54% Mortal Kombat (2021) HBO Max


49% My Spy (2020) Prime

92% Naomi Osaka Netflix


Namoo – HBO Max [Movie]

- - Naruto: Shippuden Hulu[t/v_series_link_apple]
Neh – HBO Max [Movies]
[tv_series_link_apple id=16533068-f0ed-342e-9078-766d47acbd2c tmeter=true]Hulu


94% Never Have I Ever Netflix


100% Never-ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2018) HBO Max


93% Nomadland (2020) Hulu


79% Now Apocalypse Hulu


- - Obsessed (2014) Freevee, Tubi


On the Job – HBO Max

100% One Cut of the Dead (2017) AMC+, Shudder


85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003) Crackle, Prime, Tubi, Vudu Free


33% One Night in Bangkok (2020) HBO Max


- - One Perfect Shot HBO Max


91% Our Flag Means Death HBO Max


81% Over the Moon (2020) Netflix

98% Pachinko Apple TV+


98% Parasite (2019) Hulu


- - Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Netflix


97% PEN15 Hulu


92% The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) HBO Max


88% Plus One (2019) Hulu


100% Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Hulu


90% The Problem With Apu (2017) HBO Max


97% Promare (2019) HBO Max


87% The Raid: Redemption (2011) HBO Max


65% Ramen Heads (2017) Hulu


100% Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) HBO Max


- - RocketJump: The Show Hulu


- - Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (2019) Netflix


Rose Matafeo: Horn Dog – HBO Max

85% Marvel's Runaways Hulu[tv_series_link_apple id= tmeter=true]
[movie_link_apple id=47950ea7-f4ab-3b5c-b9c8-cd51a209c57a tmeter=true]Freevee [/movie_link_apple]
Russell Peters: Almost Famous – Netflix
[movie_link_apple id=15e817e3-e670-3b00-a669-e95ebd6f732e tmeter=true]Hulu [/movie_link_apple]
SeNT – HBO Max
[tv_series_link_apple id=f1fdc67a-a52e-3e4f-a62a-8b89d8a08ebf tmeter=true]HBO Max


76% Shadowhunters Hulu


Si – HBO Max [Movie]
Single Parents – Hulu

75% Snowpiercer HBO Max


100% Sort Of HBO Max


Sorry I Love You – Freevee [Movie]

100% Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo Netflix


92% Spelling the Dream (2020) Netflix


96% Starstruck HBO Max


100% Steven Universe Hulu


Story of Yanxi Palace – Freevee, Tubi

93% Superstore Hulu, Peacock


- - A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities Netflix


- - Take Out With Lisa Ling HBO Max


100% Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Hulu


- - The Teenage Psychic HBO Max


87% The Terror Hulu


43% This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy Prime


- - This Is Life With Lisa Ling HBO Max


- - Tie the Knot (2016) Peacock


81% Tigertail (2020) Netflix

96% To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018) Netflix


76% To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) Netflix


79% To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) Netflix


86% Tokyo Vice HBO Max


- - Top Chef Peacock


94% Train to Busan (2016) AMC+, Crackle, Peacock, Prime, Shudder, Tubi, Vudu Free


- - Trinity of Shadows HBO Max


78% True Detective HBO Max


- - HBO Max


100% Ugly Delicious Netflix


Unmothered – HBO Max [Movie]

89% Warrior HBO Max, Hulu


20% The Wasted Times (2016) Freevee, Prime, Tubi


- - We Bare Bears HBO Max, Hulu


98% Wellington Paranormal HBO Max


82% The Wheel of Time Prime


91% The Wild Goose Lake (2019) Crackle, Freevee, Tubi, Vudu Free


92% The Wilds Prime


The World Between Us – HBO Max

83% Wu Assassins Netflix


- - Uchu daikaijû Girara (The X from Outer Space) (Big Space Monster Guilala) (1967) HBO Max


35% Yakuza Princess (2021) Hulu


94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) Hulu


55% Young Hearts (2020) HBO Max


Peacock


81% Youth (2017) Freevee


Yu-Gi-Oh – Hulu

May 1

- - All God's Children Can Dance (2007) AMC+


100% Becoming Who I Was (2017) AMC+


69% Broadcast Signal Intrusion (2021) AMC+


72% Chocolate (2008) Prime


70% The Dead Lands (2014) available on Prime


40% Dead Lucky AMC+


100% The Departure (2017) AMC+


A Dream in Doubt – PBS App – A documentary on Sikh Americans facing hate crimes in Phoenix, AZ.

34% Finishing the Game (2007) AMC+


Food Party – AMC+

- - Foreign Letters (2011) AMC+


94% Gook (2017) AMC+


Growing Up Smith – AMC+[Movie]

52% Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008) available on Freevee


- - I Am a Ghost (2012) AMC+


81% India Sweets and Spices (2021) available on Prime[/movies_link_apple]
[movie_link_apple id=4efca424-0a55-4e0b-bd45-646b302d5b88 tmeter=true] available on Prime


- - Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) available on Prime


89% The Karate Kid (1984) AMC+


Lee Chan’s World Food Tour – Journy
Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam – Journy

94% Kusama: Infinity (2018) available on Prime


My Sri Lanka with Peter Kuruvita – Journy
No Reservations with Anthony Bourdain – Journy

65% Linsanity (2013) available on AMC+, Freevee


Pacific Heartbeat: Season 11 – PBS App

82% The Opening Act (2020) AMC+


99% Shoplifters (2018) available on Prime


Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami – PBS App – Octogenarians discuss establishing the Shinmachi village in what is now Hilo, Hawaii.

91% Slumdog Millionaire (2008) AMC+


Travel Guides New Zealand – Journy
True Terror with George Takei – AMC+

72% Viceroy's House (2017) AMC+


44% The Wedding Guest (2018) AMC+


Welcome to Railworld Japan with Henry Golding – Journy

35% Yakuza Princess (2021) available on Prime


94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021) available on Prime

May 2
Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp – PBS App – A documentary featuring survivors of Minidoka, the Japanese internment camp in Idaho.

May 3
Asian American Stories of Resilience & Beyond – WORLD YouTube Channel, PBS Passport and App – 7 documentary short films by Asian-American filmmakers premiere weekly in May.

May 10

- - Waterman -- Duke: Ambassador of Aloha

May 20

- - Troppo Freevee

TBD May
HBO Max’s Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition – HBO Max

