2023 Toronto Film Festival Movie Scorecard: Best Movies at TIFF

Adjusted Score: 97357%

Critics Consensus: Dispassionately examining the ordinary existence of people complicit in horrific crimes, The Zone of Interest forces us to take a cold look at the mundanity behind an unforgivable brutality.

Synopsis: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in... The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in... [More]