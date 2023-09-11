2023 Toronto Film Festival Movie Scorecard: Best Movies at TIFF

TAGGED AS: festivals, Film Festival, movies, toronto
See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! Major movies playing at the fest include Pain Hustlers (starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans), Seven Veils (Amanda Seyfried, back with her Chloe director Atom Egoyan), Rustin (starring Colman Domingo), Backspot (from young writer-director pairing of D.W. Waterson and Devery Jacobs), Dicks: The Musical (with Megan Thee Stallion), Dumb Money (starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen), Fingernails (with Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed), Lee (starring Kate Winslet), Mother, Couch (with Ewan McGregor), Next Goal Wins (directed by Taika Waititi), and The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki’s possibly final film). Get our thoughts on the 11 must-see films at TIFF, and check back as we add new movies to guide throughout the fest!
#1#1Adjusted Score: 103162%Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.Synopsis: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]Starring: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, Jerry HarrisonDirected By: Jonathan Demme#2#2Adjusted Score: 100967%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Fallen Leaves tells the story of two lonely people (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) who meet each other by chance... [More]Starring: Alma Pöysti, Jussi VatanenDirected By: Aki Kaurismäki#3#3Adjusted Score: 100974%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, RettaDirected By: Richard Linklater#4#4Adjusted Score: 100581%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Osamah Sami, Leah Purcell, Jillian NguyenDirected By: Noora Niasari#5#5Adjusted Score: 92054%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey... [More]Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika AlexanderDirected By: Cord Jefferson#6#6Adjusted Score: 85484%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Jovan AdepoDirected By: Azazel Jacobs#7#7Adjusted Score: 78209%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Dylan, a 21 year-old construction worker in New Mexico, joins a community of queer rodeo performers in search of their... [More]Starring: Charlie Plummer, Eve Lindley, Mason Alexander Park, Rene RosadoDirected By: Luke Gilford#8#8Adjusted Score: 79011%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Told by the pioneering women who participated in it and built from archive unseen for fifty years, this is the... [More]Starring: Brandi Chastain, Nicole Mangas, Silvia Zaragoza, Carol WilsonDirected By: Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine#9#9Adjusted Score: 72496%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among... [More]Starring: Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael KlammerDirected By: Ilker Çatak#10#10Adjusted Score: 72208%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Chile, 1901. Three horsemen are hired by a rich landowner to mark out the perimeter of his expansive property. The... [More]Starring: Camilo Arancibia, Mark Stanley, Benjamin Westfall, Alfredo CastroDirected By: Felipe Gálvez Haberle, Felipe Gálvez Haberle#11#11Adjusted Score: 71665%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: A reluctant Thien must take the body of his sister-in-law, who died in a freak Motorcycle accident in Saigon, and... [More]Starring: Le Phong Vu, Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh, Nguyen Thinh, Vu Ngoc ManhDirected By: Pham Thien An#12#12Adjusted Score: 52743%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in... [More]Starring: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Garland ScottDirected By: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin#13#13Adjusted Score: 52494%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Ann, a morose New Yorker in her 30's, feels stuck in all areas of her life. To her dismay, the... [More]Starring: Joanna Arnow, Scott Cohen, Babak Tafti, Michael Cyril CreightonDirected By: Joanna Arnow#14#14Adjusted Score: 52483%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Jordan, nowadays. After the sudden death of her husband, Nawal, 30s, has to fight for her part of inheritance in... [More]Starring: Mouna Hawa, Hitham Omari, Yumna Marwan, Salwa NakkaraDirected By: Amjad Al Rasheed#15#15Adjusted Score: 51610%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Downtown Recife's classic movie palaces from the 20th century are mostly gone. That city area is now an archaeological site... [More]Starring:Directed By: Kleber Mendonça Filho#16#16Adjusted Score: 45929%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More]Starring:Directed By: Pablo Berger#17#17Adjusted Score: 45305%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Chris RenoisDirected By: Monica Sorelle#18#18Adjusted Score: 46116%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Part One: We follow Angela, an overworked production assistant who must drive around the city of Bucharest in order to... [More]Starring: Ilinca Manolache, Ovidiu Pîrșan, Nina Hoss, Dorina LazărDirected By: Radu Jude#19#19Adjusted Score: 39627%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Jung Yu-mi, Lee Sun-kyunDirected By: Jason Yu#20#20Adjusted Score: 36130%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Keir Tallman, Charley Hogan, Martin Sensmeier, Kahara HodgesDirected By: Billy Luther#21#21Adjusted Score: 39548%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Ben Hardy, Jason PatelDirected By: Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd#22#22Adjusted Score: 32937%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is... [More]Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew KojiDirected By: Moritz Mohr#23#23Adjusted Score: 32302%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: After the death of the family patriarch, a mother and daughter's precarious existence is ripped apart. They must find strength... [More]Starring: Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Omar Javaid, Mohammad Ali HashmiDirected By: Zarrar Kahn#24#24Adjusted Score: 32582%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Ze is a timid 17-year-old shaman. He studies hard at school to succeed in the cold, callous society of modern... [More]Starring: Tergel Bold-Erdene, Nomin-Erdene AriunbyambaDirected By: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir#25#25Adjusted Score: 32967%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Present day, industrial North Wales. Helen, late 30's, spends her nights packing chickens and her days caring for dying mother-figure... [More]Starring: Louise Brealey, Annabel Scholey, Sorcha Cusack, Celyn JonesDirected By: Janis Pugh#26#26Adjusted Score: 39459%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: In 1975, French Oscar-winning director Pierre-Dominique Gaisseau travels to Panama to film the Kuna community, where women are sacred. Gaisseau,... [More]Starring:Directed By: Andres Peyrot#27#27Adjusted Score: 100163%Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that's anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.Synopsis: For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a... [More]Starring: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Jehnny BethDirected By: Justine Triet#28#28Adjusted Score: 98026%Critics Consensus: Gently devastating in its compassion, Monster is a masterpiece of shifting perspectives that surprises to the end.Synopsis: When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong. Discovering that a... [More]Starring: Sakura Andô, Eita Nagayama, Yuko Tanaka, Soya KurokawaDirected By: Hirokazu Koreeda#29#29Adjusted Score: 96682%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Travis Hurley (Simon Baker), a detective, arrives in the remote outback town of Limbo to investigate the cold case murder... [More]Starring: Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas HopeDirected By: Ivan Sen#30#30Adjusted Score: 96583%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén... [More]Starring: Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack ReynorDirected By: John Carney#31#31Adjusted Score: 95453%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Morán and Román are two bank employees that at some point in their lives question the routine life they carry... [More]Starring: Daniel Elias, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino, Germán de SilvaDirected By: Rodrigo Moreno#32#32Adjusted Score: 95315%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest... [More]Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, Ayaka ShibutaniDirected By: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi#33#33Adjusted Score: 97357%Critics Consensus: Dispassionately examining the ordinary existence of people complicit in horrific crimes, The Zone of Interest forces us to take a cold look at the mundanity behind an unforgivable brutality.Synopsis: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in... [More]Starring: Sandra Hüller, Christian FriedelDirected By: Jonathan Glazer#34#34Adjusted Score: 95241%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured... [More]Starring: Kôji Yakusho, Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto, Yumi AsôDirected By: Wim Wenders#35#35Adjusted Score: 94111%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Between light and darkness stands Olfa, a Tunisian woman and the mother of four daughters. One day, her two older... [More]Starring: Hend Sabry, Nour Karoui, Ichrak Matar, Majd MastouraDirected By: Kaouther Ben Hania#36#36Adjusted Score: 94184%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Anna Kendrick, Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette RobinsonDirected By: Anna Kendrick#37#37Adjusted Score: 94183%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who... [More]Starring: Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie PrestonDirected By: Alexander Payne#38#38Adjusted Score: 94040%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Banel and Adama are fiercely in love. Longing for a home of their own, they have decided to live apart... [More]Starring: Khady Mane, Mamadou Diallo, Binta Racine Sy, Moussa SowDirected By: Ramata-Toulaye Sy#39#39Adjusted Score: 95039%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the... [More]Starring: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas, Samuel BottomleyDirected By: Molly Manning Walker#40#40Adjusted Score: 93759%Critics Consensus: If La Chimera is a wild, improbable pursuit, this marvelous and magical tale by Alice Rochrwacher is the pie in the sky to behold.Synopsis: The film is set in the 1980s in the clandestine world of the tombaroli, or tomb robbers and tells the... [More]Starring: Isabella Rossellini, Josh O'Connor, Alba Rohrwacher, Carol DuarteDirected By: Alice Rohrwacher#41#41Adjusted Score: 90231%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Americans Hanna and Liv are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an... [More]Starring: Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving, Toby WallaceDirected By: Kitty Green#42#42Adjusted Score: 91948%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: In cold wintry Yanji, a city on China's northern border, young urbanite Haofeng, visiting from Shanghai, feels lost and adrift.... [More]Starring: Dongyu Zhou, Chuxiao Qu, Liu HaoranDirected By: Anthony Chen, Anthony Chen#43#43Adjusted Score: 89375%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: CLOSE YOUR EYES turns on a famous Spanish actor, Julio Arenas, who disappears while filming a movie. Although his body... [More]Starring: Manolo Solo, José Coronado, Ana Torrent, María LeónDirected By: Víctor Erice#44#44Adjusted Score: 85993%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Two self-obsessed businessmen discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents.... [More]Starring: Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen YangDirected By: Larry Charles#45#45Adjusted Score: 94400%Critics Consensus: With assured style that's at times reminiscent of the best '90s nail-biting thrillers, Fair Play juxtaposes premarital disharmony with greed and gender politics in the cutthroat finance world.Synopsis: When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke... [More]Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich SommerDirected By: Chloe Domont#46#46Adjusted Score: 58802%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: A coming-of-age "traumedy" that follows 16-year-old Lindy (Maddie Ziegler) who is unexpectedly diagnosed with a reproductive condition, MRKH syndrome. The... [More]Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire, Djouliet Amara, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-TaiDirected By: Molly McGlynn#47#47Adjusted Score: 52906%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Solly McLeod, Garret DillahuntDirected By: Viggo Mortensen#48#48Adjusted Score: 88581%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Deniz Celiloglu, Merve Dizdar, Musab EkiciDirected By: Nuri Bilge Ceylan#49#49Adjusted Score: 88054%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world... [More]Starring: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonaldDirected By: George C. Wolfe#50#50Adjusted Score: 84782%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay, Guslagie Malanda, Dasha NekrasovaDirected By: Bertrand Bonello#51#51Adjusted Score: 85803%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Abandoned at birth in the Greek mountains on a stormy night, Jon is taken in and adopted, without having known... [More]Directed By: Angela Schanelec#52#52Adjusted Score: 87973%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped... [More]Starring: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America FerreraDirected By: Craig Gillespie#53#53Adjusted Score: 78205%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska, Tomasz Włosok, Behi Djanati AtaïDirected By: Agnieszka Holland#54#54Adjusted Score: 52693%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Lena Olin, Romola GaraiDirected By: James Hawes#55#55Adjusted Score: 72796%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with a seemingly impossible... [More]Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Kristine Kujath ThorpDirected By: Nikolaj Arcel#56#56#57#57Adjusted Score: 80321%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: In 1858, in the Jewish quarter of Bologna, the Pope's soldiers burst into the home of the Mortara family. By... [More]Starring: Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi, Enea SalaDirected By: Marco Bellocchio#58#58Adjusted Score: 59360%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Silvia works at a public home in New York City for adults struggling with mental health conditions. She leads a... [More]Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Chastain, Brooke Timber, Merritt WeverDirected By: Michel Franco#59#59Adjusted Score: 26353%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sean PennDirected By: Christy Hall#60#60Adjusted Score: 56907%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Khédidja works for a wealthy Parisian family who offered her to mind their children for a summer in Corsica. Bringing... [More]Directed By: Catherine Corsini#61#61Adjusted Score: 39543%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: The story of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. ... [More]Starring: Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea RiseboroughDirected By: Ellen Kuras#62#62Adjusted Score: 72172%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives in perfect harmony with her husband Pierre and their six and eight-year-old daughters, in a... [More]Starring: Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin, Clotilde CourauDirected By: Catherine Breillat#63#63Adjusted Score: 32821%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: This neo-fairytale set in Wyoming, USA follows three mischievous children as they embark on an odyssey when their mother asks... [More]Starring: Lio Tipton, Charles Halford, Charlie Stover, Lorelei Olivia MoteDirected By: Weston Razooli#64#64Adjusted Score: 32780%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Members of a family fight to reclaim land that was unjustly ripped from their ancestral embrace.... [More]Starring:Directed By: Raoul Peck#65#65Adjusted Score: 32737%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael CasalDirected By: Ethan Hawke#66#66Adjusted Score: 68844%Critics Consensus: The New Boy bites off more than it can comfortably chew, but this heady exploration of faith and cultural tensions has an ethereal allure.Starring: Aswan Reid, Cate Blanchett, Deborah Mailman, Wayne BlairDirected By: Warwick Thornton#67#67Adjusted Score: 46033%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! When her exasperated parents cut off... [More]Starring: Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard, Steve Laplante, Sophie CadieuxDirected By: Ariane Louis-Seize#68#68Adjusted Score: 26302%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Sam (Elliot Page) has a chance encounter with an old friend (Hillary Baack) on his way home to a dreaded... [More]Starring: Elliot Page, Hillary BaackDirected By: Dominic Savage#69#69Adjusted Score: 19770%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: In a remote furniture store, Mother stations herself on a green couch, refusing to get up, leaving her three estranged... [More]Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell, Ellen BurstynDirected By: Niclas Larsson#70#70Adjusted Score: 26296%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth LailDirected By: Patricia Arquette#71#71Adjusted Score: 33239%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Anta Diaw, Alexis Manenti, Aristote Luyindula, Steve TientcheuDirected By: Ladj Ly#72#72Adjusted Score: 39787%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team,... [More]Starring: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Oscar KightleyDirected By: Taika Waititi#73#73Adjusted Score: 26347%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology.... [More]Starring: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke WilsonDirected By: Christos Nikou#74#74Adjusted Score: 39553%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Jordi Mollà, Travis ScottDirected By: Harmony Korine#75#75Adjusted Score: 13181%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring:Directed By: Caroline Suh, Cara Mones#76#76Adjusted Score: 19589%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a... [More]Starring: Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia SilverstoneDirected By: Grant Singer#77#77Adjusted Score: 13154%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Synopsis: Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as... [More]Starring: Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Ismael Cruz CordovaDirected By: Brian Helgeland#78#78Adjusted Score: 13075%Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham, Kristin Scott ThomasDirected By: Kristin Scott Thomas