TAGGED AS: , , ,

2023 Toronto Film Festival Movie Scorecard: Best Movies at TIFF

See every movie playing at TIFF that’s getting enough reviews for a Tomatometer! Major movies playing at the fest include Pain Hustlers (starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans), Seven Veils (Amanda Seyfried, back with her Chloe director Atom Egoyan), Rustin (starring Colman Domingo), Backspot (from young writer-director pairing of D.W. Waterson and Devery Jacobs), Dicks: The Musical (with Megan Thee Stallion), Dumb Money (starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen), Fingernails (with Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed), Lee (starring Kate Winslet), Mother, Couch (with Ewan McGregor), Next Goal Wins (directed by Taika Waititi), and The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki’s possibly final film). Get our thoughts on the 11 must-see films at TIFF, and check back as we add new movies to guide throughout the fest!

        

            
#1

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Stop Making Sense (1984) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#1

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 103162% 

                        
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.

                        
Synopsis: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]

                        

                Starring: David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison

                        

                Directed By: Jonathan Demme

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#2

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Fallen Leaves (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#2

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 100967% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Fallen Leaves tells the story of two lonely people (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) who meet each other by chance... [More]

                        

                Starring: Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen

                        

                Directed By: Aki Kaurismäki

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#3

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Hit Man (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#3

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 100974% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta

                        

                Directed By: Richard Linklater

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#4

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Shayda (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#4

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 100581% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Osamah Sami, Leah Purcell, Jillian Nguyen

                        

                Directed By: Noora Niasari

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#5

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
American Fiction (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#5

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 92054% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander

                        

                Directed By: Cord Jefferson

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#6

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#6

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 85484% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Jovan Adepo

                        

                Directed By: Azazel Jacobs

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#7

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
National Anthem (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#7

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 78209% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Dylan, a 21 year-old construction worker in New Mexico, joins a community of queer rodeo performers in search of their... [More]

                        

                Starring: Charlie Plummer, Eve Lindley, Mason Alexander Park, Rene Rosado

                        

                Directed By: Luke Gilford

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#8

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Copa 71 (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#8

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 79011% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Told by the pioneering women who participated in it and built from archive unseen for fifty years, this is the... [More]

                        

                Starring: Brandi Chastain, Nicole Mangas, Silvia Zaragoza, Carol Wilson

                        

                Directed By: Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#9

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#9

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 72496% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among... [More]

                        

                Starring: Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer

                        

                Directed By: Ilker Çatak

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#10

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Settlers (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#10

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 72208% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Chile, 1901. Three horsemen are hired by a rich landowner to mark out the perimeter of his expansive property. The... [More]

                        

                Starring: Camilo Arancibia, Mark Stanley, Benjamin Westfall, Alfredo Castro

                        

                Directed By: Felipe Gálvez Haberle, Felipe Gálvez Haberle

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#11

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#11

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 71665% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: A reluctant Thien must take the body of his sister-in-law, who died in a freak Motorcycle accident in Saigon, and... [More]

                        

                Starring: Le Phong Vu, Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh, Nguyen Thinh, Vu Ngoc Manh

                        

                Directed By: Pham Thien An

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#12

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Nyad (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#12

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 52743% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in... [More]

                        

                Starring: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Garland Scott

                        

                Directed By: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#13

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#13

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 52494% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Ann, a morose New Yorker in her 30's, feels stuck in all areas of her life. To her dismay, the... [More]

                        

                Starring: Joanna Arnow, Scott Cohen, Babak Tafti, Michael Cyril Creighton

                        

                Directed By: Joanna Arnow

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#14

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Inshallah a Boy (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#14

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 52483% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Jordan, nowadays. After the sudden death of her husband, Nawal, 30s, has to fight for her part of inheritance in... [More]

                        

                Starring: Mouna Hawa, Hitham Omari, Yumna Marwan, Salwa Nakkara

                        

                Directed By: Amjad Al Rasheed

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#15

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Pictures of Ghosts (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#15

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 51610% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Downtown Recife's classic movie palaces from the 20th century are mostly gone. That city area is now an archaeological site... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Kleber Mendonça Filho

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#16

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Robot Dreams (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#16

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 45929% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Pablo Berger

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#17

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Mountains (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#17

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 45305% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Chris Renois

                        

                Directed By: Monica Sorelle

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#18

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#18

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 46116% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Part One: We follow Angela, an overworked production assistant who must drive around the city of Bucharest in order to... [More]

                        

                Starring: Ilinca Manolache, Ovidiu Pîrșan, Nina Hoss, Dorina Lazăr

                        

                Directed By: Radu Jude

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#19

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Sleep (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#19

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39627% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jung Yu-mi, Lee Sun-kyun

                        

                Directed By: Jason Yu

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#20

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#20

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 36130% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Keir Tallman, Charley Hogan, Martin Sensmeier, Kahara Hodges

                        

                Directed By: Billy Luther

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#21

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Unicorns (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#21

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39548% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Ben Hardy, Jason Patel

                        

                Directed By: Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#22

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Boy Kills World (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#22

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32937% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is... [More]

                        

                Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji

                        

                Directed By: Moritz Mohr

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#23

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
In Flames (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#23

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32302% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: After the death of the family patriarch, a mother and daughter's precarious existence is ripped apart. They must find strength... [More]

                        

                Starring: Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Omar Javaid, Mohammad Ali Hashmi

                        

                Directed By: Zarrar Kahn

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#24

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
City of Wind (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#24

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32582% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Ze is a timid 17-year-old shaman. He studies hard at school to succeed in the cold, callous society of modern... [More]

                        

                Starring: Tergel Bold-Erdene, Nomin-Erdene Ariunbyamba

                        

                Directed By: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#25

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Chuck Chuck Baby (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#25

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32967% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Present day, industrial North Wales. Helen, late 30's, spends her nights packing chickens and her days caring for dying mother-figure... [More]

                        

                Starring: Louise Brealey, Annabel Scholey, Sorcha Cusack, Celyn Jones

                        

                Directed By: Janis Pugh

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#26

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
God is a Woman (2023) 
 100%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#26

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39459% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: In 1975, French Oscar-winning director Pierre-Dominique Gaisseau travels to Panama to film the Kuna community, where women are sacred. Gaisseau,... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Andres Peyrot

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#27

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#27

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 100163% 

                        
Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that's anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.

                        
Synopsis: For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a... [More]

                        

                Starring: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Jehnny Beth

                        

                Directed By: Justine Triet

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#28

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Monster (2023) 
 96%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#28

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 98026% 

                        
Critics Consensus: Gently devastating in its compassion, Monster is a masterpiece of shifting perspectives that surprises to the end.

                        
Synopsis: When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong. Discovering that a... [More]

                        

                Starring: Sakura Andô, Eita Nagayama, Yuko Tanaka, Soya Kurokawa

                        

                Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#29

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Limbo (2023) 
 96%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#29

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 96682% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Travis Hurley (Simon Baker), a detective, arrives in the remote outback town of Limbo to investigate the cold case murder... [More]

                        

                Starring: Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope

                        

                Directed By: Ivan Sen

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#30

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Flora and Son (2023) 
 96%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#30

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 96583% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén... [More]

                        

                Starring: Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Reynor

                        

                Directed By: John Carney

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#31

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Delinquents (2023) 
 95%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#31

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 95453% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Morán and Román are two bank employees that at some point in their lives question the routine life they carry... [More]

                        

                Starring: Daniel Elias, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino, Germán de Silva

                        

                Directed By: Rodrigo Moreno

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#32

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#32

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 95315% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest... [More]

                        

                Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, Ayaka Shibutani

                        

                Directed By: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#33

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#33

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 97357% 

                        
Critics Consensus: Dispassionately examining the ordinary existence of people complicit in horrific crimes, The Zone of Interest forces us to take a cold look at the mundanity behind an unforgivable brutality.

                        
Synopsis: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in... [More]

                        

                Starring: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel

                        

                Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#34

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Perfect Days (2023) 
 94%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#34

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 95241% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured... [More]

                        

                Starring: Kôji Yakusho, Arisa Nakano, Tokio Emoto, Yumi Asô

                        

                Directed By: Wim Wenders

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#35

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Four Daughters (2023) 
 94%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#35

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 94111% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Between light and darkness stands Olfa, a Tunisian woman and the mother of four daughters. One day, her two older... [More]

                        

                Starring: Hend Sabry, Nour Karoui, Ichrak Matar, Majd Mastoura

                        

                Directed By: Kaouther Ben Hania

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#36

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#36

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 94184% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Anna Kendrick, Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson

                        

                Directed By: Anna Kendrick

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#37

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Holdovers (2023) 
 94%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#37

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 94183% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who... [More]

                        

                Starring: Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston

                        

                Directed By: Alexander Payne

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#38

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Banel & Adama (2023) 
 94%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#38

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 94040% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Banel and Adama are fiercely in love. Longing for a home of their own, they have decided to live apart... [More]

                        

                Starring: Khady Mane, Mamadou Diallo, Binta Racine Sy, Moussa Sow

                        

                Directed By: Ramata-Toulaye Sy

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#39

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
How to Have Sex (2023) 
 94%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#39

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 95039% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the... [More]

                        

                Starring: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas, Samuel Bottomley

                        

                Directed By: Molly Manning Walker

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#40

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
La Chimera (2023) 
 93%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#40

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 93759% 

                        
Critics Consensus: If La Chimera is a wild, improbable pursuit, this marvelous and magical tale by Alice Rochrwacher is the pie in the sky to behold.

                        
Synopsis: The film is set in the 1980s in the clandestine world of the tombaroli, or tomb robbers and tells the... [More]

                        

                Starring: Isabella Rossellini, Josh O'Connor, Alba Rohrwacher, Carol Duarte

                        

                Directed By: Alice Rohrwacher

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#41

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Royal Hotel (2023) 
 93%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#41

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 90231% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Americans Hanna and Liv are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an... [More]

                        

                Starring: Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving, Toby Wallace

                        

                Directed By: Kitty Green

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#42

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Breaking Ice (2023) 
 93%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#42

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 91948% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: In cold wintry Yanji, a city on China's northern border, young urbanite Haofeng, visiting from Shanghai, feels lost and adrift.... [More]

                        

                Starring: Dongyu Zhou, Chuxiao Qu, Liu Haoran

                        

                Directed By: Anthony Chen, Anthony Chen

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#43

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Close Your Eyes (2023) 
 93%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#43

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 89375% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: CLOSE YOUR EYES turns on a famous Spanish actor, Julio Arenas, who disappears while filming a movie. Although his body... [More]

                        

                Starring: Manolo Solo, José Coronado, Ana Torrent, María León

                        

                Directed By: Víctor Erice

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#44

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#44

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 85993% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Two self-obsessed businessmen discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents.... [More]

                        

                Starring: Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang

                        

                Directed By: Larry Charles

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#45

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Fair Play (2023) 
 90%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#45

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 94400% 

                        
Critics Consensus: With assured style that's at times reminiscent of the best '90s nail-biting thrillers, Fair Play juxtaposes premarital disharmony with greed and gender politics in the cutthroat finance world.

                        
Synopsis: When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke... [More]

                        

                Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer

                        

                Directed By: Chloe Domont

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#46

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Fitting In (2023) 
 90%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#46

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 58802% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: A coming-of-age "traumedy" that follows 16-year-old Lindy (Maddie Ziegler) who is unexpectedly diagnosed with a reproductive condition, MRKH syndrome. The... [More]

                        

                Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire, Djouliet Amara, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

                        

                Directed By: Molly McGlynn

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#47

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#47

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 52906% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Solly McLeod, Garret Dillahunt

                        

                Directed By: Viggo Mortensen

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#48

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#48

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 88581% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Deniz Celiloglu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici

                        

                Directed By: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#49

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Rustin (2023) 
 88%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#49

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 88054% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world... [More]

                        

                Starring: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald

                        

                Directed By: George C. Wolfe

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#50

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The Beast (2023) 
 87%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#50

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 84782% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay, Guslagie Malanda, Dasha Nekrasova

                        

                Directed By: Bertrand Bonello

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#51

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Music (2023) 
 87%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#51

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 85803% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Abandoned at birth in the Greek mountains on a stormy night, Jon is taken in and adopted, without having known... [More]

                        

                Starring: Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Argyris Xafis

                        

                Directed By: Angela Schanelec

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#52

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Dumb Money (2023) 
 87%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#52

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 87973% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped... [More]

                        

                Starring: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera

                        

                Directed By: Craig Gillespie

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#53

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Green Border (2023) 
 86%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#53

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 78205% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska, Tomasz Włosok, Behi Djanati Ataï

                        

                Directed By: Agnieszka Holland

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#54

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
One Life (2023) 
 89%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#54

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 52693% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Lena Olin, Romola Garai

                        

                Directed By: James Hawes

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#55

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#55

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 72796% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with a seemingly impossible... [More]

                        

                Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Kristine Kujath Thorp

                        

                Directed By: Nikolaj Arcel

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#56

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Youth (Spring) (2023) 
 83%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#56

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 83161% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Zhili, 150 km from Shanghai. In this city dedicated to textile manufacturing, young people come from all the rural regions... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Bing Wang

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#57

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Kidnapped (2023) 
 80%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#57

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 80321% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: In 1858, in the Jewish quarter of Bologna, the Pope's soldiers burst into the home of the Mortara family. By... [More]

                        

                Starring: Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi, Enea Sala

                        

                Directed By: Marco Bellocchio

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#58

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Memory (2023) 
 82%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#58

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 59360% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Silvia works at a public home in New York City for adults struggling with mental health conditions. She leads a... [More]

                        

                Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Chastain, Brooke Timber, Merritt Wever

                        

                Directed By: Michel Franco

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#59

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Daddio (2023) 
 80%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#59

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 26353% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn

                        

                Directed By: Christy Hall

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#60

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Homecoming (2023) 
 75%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#60

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 56907% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Khédidja works for a wealthy Parisian family who offered her to mind their children for a summer in Corsica. Bringing... [More]

                        

                Starring: Aïssatou Diallo Sagna, Denis Podalydès, Virginie Ledoyen, Esther Gohourou

                        

                Directed By: Catherine Corsini

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#61

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Lee (2023) 
 75%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#61

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39543% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: The story of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough

                        

                Directed By: Ellen Kuras

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#62

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Last Summer (2023) 
 72%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#62

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 72172% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives in perfect harmony with her husband Pierre and their six and eight-year-old daughters, in a... [More]

                        

                Starring: Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin, Clotilde Courau

                        

                Directed By: Catherine Breillat

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#63

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Riddle Of Fire (2023) 
 71%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#63

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32821% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: This neo-fairytale set in Wyoming, USA follows three mischievous children as they embark on an odyssey when their mother asks... [More]

                        

                Starring: Lio Tipton, Charles Halford, Charlie Stover, Lorelei Olivia Mote

                        

                Directed By: Weston Razooli

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#64

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#64

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32780% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Members of a family fight to reclaim land that was unjustly ripped from their ancestral embrace.... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Raoul Peck

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#65

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Wildcat (2023) 
 71%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#65

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 32737% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal

                        

                Directed By: Ethan Hawke

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#66

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
The New Boy (2023) 
 68%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#66

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 68844% 

                        
Critics Consensus: The New Boy bites off more than it can comfortably chew, but this heady exploration of faith and cultural tensions has an ethereal allure.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Aswan Reid, Cate Blanchett, Deborah Mailman, Wayne Blair

                        

                Directed By: Warwick Thornton

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#67

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#67

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 46033% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! When her exasperated parents cut off... [More]

                        

                Starring: Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard, Steve Laplante, Sophie Cadieux

                        

                Directed By: Ariane Louis-Seize

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#68

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Close to You (2023) 
 50%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#68

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 26302% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Sam (Elliot Page) has a chance encounter with an old friend (Hillary Baack) on his way home to a dreaded... [More]

                        

                Starring: Elliot Page, Hillary Baack

                        

                Directed By: Dominic Savage

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#69

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Mother, Couch (2023) 
 60%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#69

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 19770% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: In a remote furniture store, Mother stations herself on a green couch, refusing to get up, leaving her three estranged... [More]

                        

                Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell, Ellen Burstyn

                        

                Directed By: Niclas Larsson

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#70

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Gonzo Girl (2023) 
 57%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#70

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 26296% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth Lail

                        

                Directed By: Patricia Arquette

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#71

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
                        

                    

                    

                        
#71

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 33239% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Anta Diaw, Alexis Manenti, Aristote Luyindula, Steve Tientcheu

                        

                Directed By: Ladj Ly

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#72

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Next Goal Wins (2023) 
 55%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#72

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39787% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team,... [More]

                        

                Starring: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Oscar Kightley

                        

                Directed By: Taika Waititi

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#73

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Fingernails (2023) 
 50%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#73

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 26347% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology.... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson

                        

                Directed By: Christos Nikou

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#74

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Aggro Dr1ft (2023) 
 40%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#74

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 39553% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jordi Mollà, Travis Scott

                        

                Directed By: Harmony Korine

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#75

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Sorry/Not Sorry (2023) 
 40%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#75

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 13181% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: 

                        

                Directed By: Caroline Suh, Cara Mones

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#76

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Reptile (2023) 
 33%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#76

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 19589% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a... [More]

                        

                Starring: Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone

                        

                Directed By: Grant Singer

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#77

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
Finestkind (2023) 
 20%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#77

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 13154% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as... [More]

                        

                Starring: Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Ismael Cruz Cordova

                        

                Directed By: Brian Helgeland

                    

                

            

        


        

            
#78

            

              
                  

              
            

            

                

                    

                        

                          
North Star (2023) 
 22%

                        

                    

                    

                        
#78

                    

                

                

                    

                        
Adjusted Score: 13075% 

                        
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.

                        
Synopsis: ... [More]

                        

                Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham, Kristin Scott Thomas

                        

                Directed By: Kristin Scott Thomas

Movie & TV News