Sundance Film Festival 2024 Scorecard

Welcome to the Sundance 2024 Scorecard, where you’ll see every movie playing at the festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer score! Hot marquee movies playing in the Utah snow this year include Sebastian Stan-starring A Different Man, Pedro Pascal’s Freaky Tales, and Kristen Stewart-Steven Yuen romance Love Me. In fact, we wrote all about them in our guide to 9 films we can’t wait to see at Sundance. Learn more there, and see every movie getting a Tomatometer at Sundance, updated daily during the fest!

#1

How to Have Sex (2023)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 99148%
Critics Consensus: A powerful debut for Molly Manning Walker, How to Have Sex authentically captures female adolescence and friendship with sobering effervescence.
Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the... [More]
Starring: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Samuel Bottomley, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas
Directed By: Molly Manning Walker

#2

Thelma (2024)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 100926%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey
Directed By: Josh Margolin

#3

Presence (2024)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#4

A Real Pain (2024)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100714%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey
Directed By: Jesse Eisenberg

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 84829%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a handmade set recreating her Casablanca neighborhood, a young Moroccan filmmaker enlists family and friends to help solve the... [More]
Starring: Ouardia Zorkani
Directed By: Asmae El Moudir, Asmae ElMoudir

#6

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 100602%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a... [More]
Starring: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard
Directed By: Jane Schoenbrun

#7

Girls State (2024)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 100274%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A look at what American democracy would look like in the hands of teenage girls. Young female leaders from wildly... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 100089%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher reenters... [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Robert Smigel, Caroline Aaron
Directed By: Nathan Silver

#9

Sujo (2024)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: 84391%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a cartel gunman from a small Mexican town is murdered, Sujo, his beloved four-year-old son, is left an orphan... [More]
Starring: Juan Jesús Varela, Yadira Pérez, Alexis Varela, Sandra Lorenzano
Directed By: Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 85513%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: André Holland, John Earl Jelks, Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Directed By: Titus Kaphar

#11

My Old Ass (2024)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 73412%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Maisy Stella, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks
Directed By: Megan Park

#12

Ghostlight (2024)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 73003%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Keith Kupferer, Dolly De Leon, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Tara Mallen
Directed By: Kelly O'Sullivan, Alex Thompson

#13

Kneecap (2024)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 85240%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In post-troubles Belfast, the riotous rap trio KNEECAP emerges, setting the stage for the Irish language’s resurgence against the establishment.... [More]
Starring: Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvai, Michael Fassbender
Directed By: Rich Peppiatt

#14

It's What's Inside (2024)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 85835%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell
Directed By: Greg Jardin

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 63158%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On an abnormally hot summer day in Oslo, a strange electric field surrounds the city as a collective migraine spreads... [More]
Starring: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Bahar Pars, Bjørn Sundquist
Directed By: Thea Hvistendahl

#16

Black Box Diaries (2024)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 73365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young journalist Shiori Ito embarks on a courageous investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute... [More]
Starring: Shiori Ito
Directed By: Shiori Ito

#17

Àma Gloria (2023)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 36684%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Six year old Cléo loves her nanny Gloria more than anything. When Gloria must suddenly return to Cape Verde to... [More]
Starring: Louise Mauroy-Panzani, Ilça Moreno Zego, Abnara Gomes Varela, Fredy Gomes Tavares
Directed By: Marie Amachoukeli

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 96161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve
Directed By: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

#19

Sebastian (2024)
75%

#19
Adjusted Score: 63871%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Ruaridh Mollica, Hiftu Quasem, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Jonathan Hyde
Directed By: Mikko Mäkelä

#20

Layla (2024)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: 63937%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Layla is a struggling British-Palestinian drag performer whose confident façade hides their desperate desire for love. When their performance at... [More]
Starring: Bilal Hasna, Louis Greatorex, Safiyya Ingar, Darkwah
Directed By: Amrou Al-Kadhi

#21

Ibelin (2024)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: 51198%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Benjamin Ree

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 51079%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jeff Zimbalist

#23

Hit Man (2023)
96%

#23
Adjusted Score: 99258%
Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career.
Synopsis: Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself... [More]
Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#24

The Outrun (2024)
90%

#24
Adjusted Score: 90048%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rona, fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. As she reconnects... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Paapa Essiedu, Stephen Dillane, Saskia Reeves
Directed By: Nora Fingscheidt

#25

Never Look Away (2024)
88%

#25
Adjusted Score: 72619%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Margaret Moth
Directed By: Lucy Lawless

#26

Frida (2024)
89%

#26
Adjusted Score: 83646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her... [More]
Starring: Fernanda Echevarría
Directed By: Carla Gutierrez

#27

A Different Man (2024)
89%

#27
Adjusted Score: 85371%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
Directed By: Aaron Schimberg

#28

Power (2024)
83%

#28
Adjusted Score: 52383%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now,... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Yance Ford

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 87243%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O'Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco
Directed By: Rose Glass

#30

Sasquatch Sunset (2024)
80%

#30
Adjusted Score: 80089%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A year in the life of a singular family.... [More]
Starring: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, Christophe Zajac-Denek
Directed By: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 53151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a forest in Norway, a family lives an isolated lifestyle in an attempt to be wild and free, but... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

#32

Stress Positions (2024)
80%

#32
Adjusted Score: 41912%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: John Early, Qaher Harhash, Theda Hammel, Amy Zimmer
Directed By: Theda Hammel

#33

Gaucho Gaucho (2024)
80%

#33
Adjusted Score: 41198%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A celebration of a community of Argentine cowboys and cowgirls, known as Gauchos, living beyond the boundaries of the modern... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

#34

Your Monster (2024)
78%

#34
Adjusted Score: 74962%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly... [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan
Directed By: Caroline Lindy

#35

Freaky Tales (2024)
72%

#35
Adjusted Score: 73638%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne
Directed By: Ryan Fleck, Anna Boden

#36

Veni Vidi Vici (2024)
75%

#36
Adjusted Score: 64316%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Maynards and their children lead an almost perfect billionaire family life. Amon is a passionate hunter, but doesn’t shoot... [More]
Starring: Laurence Rupp, Ursina Lardi, Olivia Goschler, Kyra Kraus
Directed By: Daniel Hoesl, Julia Niemann

#37

Winner (2024)
67%

#37
Adjusted Score: 47775%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Connie Britton, Zach Galifianakis, Kathryn Newton
Directed By: Susanna Fogel

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 46387%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into... [More]
Starring: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver
Directed By: Kobi Libii

#39

Love Me (2024)
46%

#39
Adjusted Score: 46365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Long after humanity's extinction, a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love.... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun
Directed By: Sam Zuchero, Andy Zuchero

Movie & TV News