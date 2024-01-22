Sundance Film Festival 2024 Scorecard

Welcome to the Sundance 2024 Scorecard, where you’ll see every movie playing at the festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer score! Hot marquee movies playing in the Utah snow this year include Sebastian Stan-starring A Different Man, Pedro Pascal’s Freaky Tales, and Kristen Stewart-Steven Yuen romance Love Me. In fact, we wrote all about them in our guide to 9 films we can’t wait to see at Sundance. Learn more there, and see every movie getting a Tomatometer at Sundance, updated daily during the fest!

#7 Girls State (2024) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 100274% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A look at what American democracy would look like in the hands of teenage girls. Young female leaders from wildly... A look at what American democracy would look like in the hands of teenage girls. Young female leaders from wildly... [More] Starring: Directed By: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

#16 Black Box Diaries (2024) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 73365% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Young journalist Shiori Ito embarks on a courageous investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute... Young journalist Shiori Ito embarks on a courageous investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute... [More] Starring: Shiori Ito Directed By: Shiori Ito

#21 Ibelin (2024) 100% #21 Adjusted Score: 51198% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what... Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what... [More] Starring: Directed By: Benjamin Ree

#23 Hit Man (2023) 96% #23 Adjusted Score: 99258% Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career. Synopsis: Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself... Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta Directed By: Richard Linklater

#26 Frida (2024) 89% #26 Adjusted Score: 83646% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her... An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her... [More] Starring: Fernanda Echevarría Directed By: Carla Gutierrez

#28 Power (2024) 83% #28 Adjusted Score: 52383% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now,... Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Yance Ford

#31 A New Kind of Wilderness (2024) 83% #31 Adjusted Score: 53151% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In a forest in Norway, a family lives an isolated lifestyle in an attempt to be wild and free, but... In a forest in Norway, a family lives an isolated lifestyle in an attempt to be wild and free, but... [More] Starring: Directed By: Silje Evensmo Jacobsen