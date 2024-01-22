Sundance Film Festival 2024 Scorecard

Welcome to the Sundance 2024 Scorecard, where you’ll see every movie playing at the festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer score! Hot marquee movies playing in the Utah snow this year include Sebastian Stan-starring A Different Man, Pedro Pascal’s Freaky Tales, and Kristen Stewart-Steven Yuen romance Love Me. In fact, we wrote all about them in our guide to 9 films we can’t wait to see at Sundance. Learn more there, and see every movie getting a Tomatometer at Sundance, updated daily during the fest!