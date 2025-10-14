150 Best Sony Pictures Classics Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
For more than 30 years,
Sony Pictures Classics has been a leader in bringing films to audiences all around the world. Founded in 1992 as an independent division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio has built a reputation for discovering and showcasing some of the best independent and international cinema of our time. From early successes like and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to recent award-winners such as Capote , Call Me by Your Name , and The Father , Sony Pictures Classics has consistently brought acclaimed storytelling to audiences across generations. Its films have earned an astounding 190 Academy Award nominations, including 10 for Best Picture, with 42 Oscar wins across major categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best International Feature, and Best Documentary Feature. I’m Still Here Whether it’s distributing international cinema ( , Amour , Pain and Glory ) or American indies ( A Fantastic Woman , Before Midnight , Whiplash ), Sony Pictures Classics continues to shape global cinema. The Rider
Now, we’re ranking the 150 Best Sony Pictures Classics films by Tomatometer.
#1
Critics Consensus: Morally complex, suspenseful, and consistently involving, A Separation captures the messiness of a dissolving relationship with keen insight and searing intensity.
Synopsis:
When Nader (Payman Maadi), a bank employee, refuses to leave Tehran, his wife, Simin (Leila Hatami) sues for divorce in
#2
Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced.
Synopsis:
A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money
#3
Critics Consensus: Led by stellar performances and artfully helmed by writer-director Florian Zeller, The Father presents a devastatingly empathetic portrayal of dementia.
Synopsis:
Anthony (Academy Award Winner, Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne
#4
Critics Consensus: Building on the first two installments in Richard Linklater's well-crafted Before trilogy, Before Midnight offers intelligent, powerfully acted perspectives on love, marriage, and long-term commitment.
Synopsis:
On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) reminisce about
#5
Critics Consensus: The movie that catapulted Ang Lee into the ranks of upper echelon Hollywood filmmakers, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon features a deft mix of amazing martial arts battles, beautiful scenery, and tasteful drama.
Synopsis:
In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh)
#6
Critics Consensus: Disheartening but essential viewing, Charles Ferguson's documentary explores the 2008 Global Financial Crisis with exemplary rigor.
Synopsis:
The global financial meltdown that took place in Fall 2008 caused millions of job and home losses and plunged the
#7
Critics Consensus: The Band's Visit is both a clever, subtle slice-of-life comedy, and poignant cross-cultural exploration.
Synopsis:
The eight Egyptian musicians who comprise the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra arrive by mistake in a small town in Israel's
#8
Critics Consensus: Enthralling viewing even for audiences with little to no knowledge of or interest in sailing, Maiden pays powerful tribute to a true pioneer.
Synopsis:
In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition
#9
Critics Consensus: Almodovar weaves together a magnificent tapestry of femininity with an affectionate wink to classics of theater and cinema in this poignant story of love, loss and compassion.
Synopsis:
New friends help a woman (Cecilia Roth) struggling to get her life in order after her son's (Eloy Azorín) death.
#10
Critics Consensus: Kaurismäki delivers another droll comedy full of his trademark humor.
Synopsis:
After a brutal beating in a Helsinki park, a middle-aged welder (Markku Peltola) falls into a coma. When he wakes
#11
Critics Consensus: A documentary that feels like a heist thriller, The Lost Leonardo paints an arresting portrait of some of the art world's most colorful characters.
Synopsis:
THE LOST LEONARDO tells the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million,
#12
Critics Consensus: While fittingly echoing Yogi Berra's famously sunny disposition, It Ain't Over persuasively makes the case for his incredible achievements on and off the baseball diamond.
Synopsis:
An intimate portrait of a misunderstood American icon, this emotional and uplifting documentary about Yogi Berra takes us beyond the
#13
Critics Consensus: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America offers a stirring and persuasive reckoning with a subject that's as fundamental as it is highly charged.
Synopsis:
Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, in WHO WE ARE: A Chronicle of Racism in America, criminal defense/civil
#14
Critics Consensus: A rare opportunity to look back at history being made, The Human Factor offers an engrossing behind-the-scenes look at efforts to end generations of bloodshed.
Synopsis:
With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years,
#15
Critics Consensus: Carried along by Fernanda Torres' superb performance, I'm Still Here poignantly explores a nation's upheaval through one family's search for answers.
Synopsis:
As Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship, Eunice Paiva, a mother of five, must reinvent herself and
#16
Critics Consensus: The Rider's hard-hitting drama is only made more effective through writer-director Chloé Zhao's use of untrained actors to tell the movie's fact-based tale.
Synopsis:
After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new
#17
Critics Consensus: A wholly innovative, original, and vital history lesson, with pioneering animation, Waltz With Bashir delivers its message about the Middle East in a mesmerizing fashion.
Synopsis:
Israeli filmmaker Ari Folman wrote, directed and stars in this autobiographical animated film. As a 19-year-old infantry soldier in the
#18
Critics Consensus: A sweet swan song for director Roger Michell, The Duke offers a well-acted and engaging dramatization of an entertainingly improbable true story.
Synopsis:
In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National
#19
Critics Consensus: Leviathan lives up to its title, offering trenchant, well-crafted social satire on a suitably grand scale.
Synopsis:
A Russian fisherman (Alexey Serebryakov) fights back when a corrupt mayor tries to seize possession of his ancestral home.
#20
Critics Consensus: Sensitively attuned to its protagonist's quest, Return to Seoul uses one woman's story to explore universal truths about the human condition.
Synopsis:
On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she
#21
Critics Consensus: The Truffle Hunters explores a world most viewers will know nothing about -- with delightfully savory results.
Synopsis:
A handful of men search for rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.
#22
Critics Consensus: Warm, affectionate, and sweet but not cloying, The Lunchbox is a clever crowd-pleaser from first-time director Ritesh Batra.
Synopsis:
Lonely housewife Ila (Nimrat Kaur) decides to try adding some spice to her stale marriage by preparing a special lunch
#23
Critics Consensus: Part thoughtful tribute, part bittersweet reminder of a missed opportunity, Jodorowsky's Dune offers a fascinating look at a lost sci-fi legend.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky discusses how he would have adapted Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel "Dune" for the big screen.
#24
Critics Consensus: An understated yet impactful story of female empowerment, Shayda establishes first-time feature filmmaker Noora Niasari as a remarkably assured talent.
Synopsis:
SHAYDA, a brave Iranian mother, finds refuge in an Australian women's shelter with her six-year-old daughter. Over Persian New Year,
#25
Critics Consensus: A remarkable feature debut for director Heidi Ewing, I Carry You with Me finds universally resonant themes in a specific, richly detailed time and place.
Synopsis:
Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher
#26
Critics Consensus: The Human Voice unites Pedro Almodóvar and Tilda Swinton for a short film whose rich rewards are belied by its abbreviated length.
Synopsis:
A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up,
#27
Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can.
Synopsis:
An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.
#28
Critics Consensus: A brilliant forum for Penélope Cruz's talent, Parallel Mothers reaffirms the familiar pleasures of Almodóvar's filmmaking while proving he's still capable of growth.
Synopsis:
Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single
#29
Critics Consensus: Grimly intense yet thoroughly rewarding, Son of Saul offers an unforgettable viewing experience -- and establishes director László Nemes as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
During World War II, a Jewish worker (Géza Röhrig) at the Auschwitz concentration camp tries to find a rabbi to
#30
Critics Consensus: Living sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic -- and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion.
Synopsis:
LIVING is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who
#31
Critics Consensus: Led by a masterful performance from Timothy Spall and brilliantly directed by Mike Leigh, Mr. Turner is a superior Hollywood biopic.
Synopsis:
Eccentric British painter J.M.W. Turner (Timothy Spall) lives his last 25 years with gusto and secretly becomes involved with a
#32
Critics Consensus: Persepolis is an emotionally powerful, dramatically enthralling autobiographical gem, and the film's simple black-and-white images are effective and bold.
Synopsis:
Based on Satrapi's graphic novel about her life in pre and post-revolutionary Iran and then in Europe. The film traces
#33
Critics Consensus: Featuring an impressive star turn by newcomer Tahar Rahim, A Prophet is a French gangster film filled with arresting, immediate details.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed crime drama follows Malik El Djebena (Tahar Rahim), a delinquent young Muslim man, who is struggling to get
#34
Critics Consensus: A smart and provocative modern parable with the heart of a thriller, The Teachers' Lounge brilliantly uses its setting as the backdrop for a look at how quickly even tight-knit communities can be destabilized.
Synopsis:
Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among
#35
Critics Consensus: A rebellious anthem for cultural preservation, Kneecap is as shaggy, rambunctious, and lovable as the eponymous hip hop group at its center.
Synopsis:
When fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed 'low life scum' Naoise and Liam Og, the needle
#36
Critics Consensus: The Fog of War draws on decades of bitter experience to offer a piercing perspective on the Cold War from one of its major architects.
Synopsis:
Former corporate whiz kid Robert McNamara was the controversial Secretary of Defense in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, during the
#37
Critics Consensus: Befitting the culinary aesthetic favored by the brilliant chef it honors, Julia uses fresh, simple ingredients to create a sumptuous documentary feast.
Synopsis:
JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,
#38
Critics Consensus: Dark Horse offers a thoroughly crowd-pleasing look at an incredible -- and inspirational -- real-life story that will thrill equine enthusiasts and novices alike.
Synopsis:
A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete
#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A documentary about the remarkable fifty-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb.
#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a poverty-stricken village, a teacher goes away for a month and leaves a barely literate teenage girl (Minzhi Wei)
#41
Critics Consensus: Call Me by Your Name offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love, empathetically acted by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century
#42
Critics Consensus: Boldly unconventional and refreshingly honest, Diary of a Teenage Girl is a frank coming-of-age story that addresses its themes -- and its protagonist -- without judgment.
Synopsis:
In 1970s San Francisco, a precocious 15-year-old (Bel Powley) embarks on an enthusiastic sexual odyssey, beginning with her mother's current
#43
Critics Consensus: Energetic and bright, this hybrid of documentary style and dramatic plotting looks at the present and future of France through the interactions of a teacher and his students in an inner city high school.
Synopsis:
Francois Marin (François Bégaudeau) is a French language and literature teacher at an inner-city Paris high school. As the new
#44
Critics Consensus: A fascinating portrait of a forgotten musical pioneer, Searching for Sugar Man is by turns informative and mysterious.
Synopsis:
Though he faded into obscurity in the U.S., an early '70s musician known as Rodriguez became a huge hit in
#45
Critics Consensus: A marvel to watch.
Synopsis:
This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage
#46
Critics Consensus: Both a sobering look at a true crime story and a scathing indictment of the American justice system, West of Memphis is a real-life horror story told with fury and compassion.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Amy Berg tells the story of the fight to stop the state of Arkansas from executing an innocent man.
#47
Critics Consensus: Lagaan is lavish, rousing entertainment in the old-fashioned tradition of Hollywood musicals.
Synopsis:
The year is 1893 and India is under British occupation. In a small village, the tyrannical Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne)
#48
Critics Consensus: Crumb is a frank and surreal chronicle of artistic expression and family trauma, offering an unblinking gaze into the mind and work of cartoonist Robert Crumb that will endear as much as it unsettles.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon
#49
Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller.
Synopsis:
Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite
#50
Critics Consensus: Subtle and tender, A Fantastic Woman handles its timely, sensitive subject matter with care.
Synopsis:
A transgender singer faces scorn and discrimination after the sudden death of her older boyfriend.
#51
Critics Consensus: Loveless uses its riveting portrait of a family in crisis to offer thought-provoking commentary on modern life in Russia -- and the world beyond its borders.
Synopsis:
An estranged Russian couple going through a brutal divorce both have new partners and want to start over until their
#52
Critics Consensus: With confident pacing, a smart script, and a top-notch cast, Animal Kingdom represents the best the Australian film industry has to offer.
Synopsis:
In this gritty Australian crime drama, young Joshua J Cody (James Frecheville) is taken in by his extended family after
#53
Critics Consensus: Wickedly hilarious and delightfully deranged, Wild Tales is a subversive satire that doubles as a uniformly entertaining anthology film.
Synopsis:
A waitress adds a special ingredient to an arrogant loan shark's meal in one of several tales dealing with extremes
#54
Critics Consensus: Richly detailed and loaded with surreal touches, The Triplets of Belleville is an odd, delightful charmer.
Synopsis:
This animated film follows elderly Frenchwoman Madame Souza as she becomes involved in international intrigue when her grandson, Champion, a
#55
Critics Consensus: Foxtrot uses topical themes to deliver a bruising sociopolitical statement that's equally effective taken simply as an absorbing, well-acted drama.
Synopsis:
A knock on the door leads to unfathomable grief as a man and his wife learn that their son died
#56
Critics Consensus: A violent, crackerjack comedy with a strong Irish flavor and an eminently likable Brendan Gleeson in the main role.
Synopsis:
A vulgar Irish cop (Brendan Gleeson) and a straight-laced American FBI agent (Don Cheadle) uncover police corruption among the former's
#57
Critics Consensus: Effectively stirring and bolstered by thrilling visuals, The Eagle Huntress uses its heartwarming message to fill up a feature that might have made for an even more powerful short film.
Synopsis:
Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an
#58
Critics Consensus: Strikingly stark, brutally honest, and rivetingly assembled, The Gatekeepers offers essential perspective on a seemingly intractable war from some of the men who fought it.
Synopsis:
Six former heads of Israel's secret service agency, the Shin Bet, discuss their organization's successes and failures since the Six
#59
Critics Consensus: A visually stunning and contemplative piece of work.
Synopsis:
A young Buddhist apprentice is mentored by an aging monk (Oh Yeong-su) at a secluded monastery in the Korean wilderness.
#60
Critics Consensus: While the work it honors may pose thorny ethical questions that Salt of the Earth neglects to answer, it remains a shattering, thought-provoking testament to Sebastião Salgado's career.
Synopsis:
Juliano Ribeiro Salgado co-directs a look at the career of his father, photographer Sebastião Salgado.
#61
Critics Consensus: A spirited film that explores gender politics with comedy, intelligence, and a variety of interesting characters.
Synopsis:
Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to
#62
Critics Consensus: Director Amir Bar-Lev grapples with exposing the authenticity of four-year-old Marla's paintings at the sake of burdening her publicly shamed family to transfixing results.
Synopsis:
After watching her dad paint, 4-year-old Marla Olmstead decides she'd like to be a painter too. Showing remarkable facility, she's
#63
Critics Consensus: Earnestly dedicated to the women depicted on screen, East of Wall displays the grit and grind of living life as it comes in the Badlands while never muddying its subjects.
Synopsis:
A rebellious South Dakotan rancher makes hard decisions related to her fractured family, financial uncertainty and unresolved grief, all while
#64
Critics Consensus: A superbly-mounted adaptation of E.M. Forster's tale of British class tension, with exceptional performances all round, Howard's End ranks among the best of Merchant-Ivory's work.
Synopsis:
Helen Schlegel falls for Paul Wilcox, but is rebuffed. Her sister Margaret becomes friends with his mother, who promises her
#65
Critics Consensus: An outstanding sophomore feature, Welcome to the Dollhouse sees writer-director Todd Solondz mining suburban teen angst for black, biting comedy.
Synopsis:
Middle-school student Dawn Weiner (Heather Matarazzo) faces degradation at school -- where she is teased constantly -- and at home.
#66
Critics Consensus: Well worth watching for film buffs and anyone who believes in following your dreams, American Movie is a warm, funny, and engrossing ode to creative passion.
Synopsis:
In this cult-favorite documentary, Mark Borchardt, an aspiring filmmaker from a working-class Wisconsin background, is set on finishing his low-budget
#67
Critics Consensus: Director Salles transcends road-movie clichés and crafts a film that is as moving as it is universal.
Synopsis:
Bitter former schoolteacher Dora (Fernanda Montenegro) supports herself by taking dictation from illiterate people in Rio de Janeiro who want
#68
Critics Consensus: Toni Erdmann pairs carefully constructed, three-dimensional characters in a tenderly funny character study that's both genuinely moving and impressively ambitious.
Synopsis:
A film by Maren Ade.
#69
Critics Consensus: It may not boast the depth of his classic films, but the sweetly sentimental Midnight in Paris is funny and charming enough to satisfy Woody Allen fans.
Synopsis:
Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has
#70
Critics Consensus: Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond.
Synopsis:
Laurel and Hardy -- the world's greatest comedy team -- face an uncertain future as their golden era of Hollywood
#71
Critics Consensus: With towering performances and an unflinching script from Michael Haneke, Amour represents an honest, heartwrenching depiction of deep love and responsibility.
Synopsis:
Retired music teachers Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and Anne (Emmanuelle Riva) have spent their lives devoted to their careers and to
#72
Critics Consensus: Though the latter part of the film may not appeal to all, An Education is a charming coming-of-age tale powered by the strength of relative newcomer Carey Mulligan's standout performance.
Synopsis:
Despite her sheltered upbringing, Jenny (Carey Mulligan) is a teen with a bright future; she's smart, pretty, and has aspirations
#73
Critics Consensus: The Red Turtle adds to Studio Ghibli's estimable legacy with a beautifully animated effort whose deceptively simple story boasts narrative layers as richly absorbing as its lovely visuals.
Synopsis:
A massive sea turtle destroys a stranded man's raft every time he tries to sail away from a tropical island.
#74
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by remarkable performances from John Lithgow and Alfred Molina, Love Is Strange serves as a graceful tribute to the beauty of commitment in the face of adversity.
Synopsis:
A recently married gay couple (John Lithgow, Alfred Molina) are forced to move into separate households after they lose their
#75
Critics Consensus: Characterized by strong performances and the director's trademark feel for the nuances of everyday life, Another Year marks another solid entry in Mike Leigh's career of kitchen-sink English drama.
Synopsis:
Tom (Jim Broadbent) and Gerri (Ruth Sheen) are an older couple who have been happily married for a long time,
#76
Critics Consensus: Finely wrought to a fault, One Fine Morning presents a subtle, well-acted look at life and love.
Synopsis:
Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her
#77
Critics Consensus: Sugar is an exceptionally-crafted film -- part sports flick, part immigrant tale -- with touching and poignant drama highlighted by splendid performances.
Synopsis:
Like many young men in the Dominican Republic, 19-year-old Miguel "Sugar" Santos (Algenis Perez Soto) dreams of winning a slot
#78
No
(2012)
93%
Critics Consensus: No uses its history-driven storyline to offer a bit of smart, darkly funny perspective on modern democracy and human nature.
Synopsis:
In 1988, international pressure comes to bear on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, forcing him to call a referendum on his
#79
Critics Consensus: The Counterfeiters is a gripping account of one prisoner's moral dilemma, superbly portrayed by Karl Markovics.
Synopsis:
Salomon Sorowitsch lives a mischievous life of cards, booze, and women in Berlin during the Nazi-era. He suddenly gets arrested
#80
Critics Consensus: Compartment No. 6 can get a little stuffy within its narrative confines, but this well-acted, subtly told love story rewards the viewer's patience.
Synopsis:
A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of
#81
Critics Consensus: Our Little Sister uses the story of one fractured family to offer universal -- and deeply moving -- observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
After the death of their estranged father, three siblings (Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho) invite their half sister (Suzu Hirose)
#82
Critics Consensus: Creepily atmospheric and haunting, The Devil's Backbone is both a potent ghost story and an intelligent political allegory.
Synopsis:
After losing his father, 10-year-old Carlos (Fernando Tielve) arrives at the Santa Lucia School, which shelters orphans of the Republican
#83
Critics Consensus: Patient and restrained, Of Gods and Men asks deep, profound questions that will linger in the audience's mind long after the movie.
Synopsis:
An order of Trappist monks whose members include Christian (Lambert Wilson) and Luc (Michael Lonsdale) live among the Muslim population
#84
Critics Consensus: Jockey rests almost entirely on Clifton Collins Jr. in the title role -- and he proves more than up to the task with a brilliant performance that gives this poignant drama its soul.
Synopsis:
An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has
#85
Critics Consensus: A great addition to the existing surfing documentaries.
Synopsis:
Part sports history, part thrill ride, skateboarder Stacy Peralta's documentary pays homage to the brave, foolish surfers who dare ride
#86
Critics Consensus: More fun than a barrel of Jean-Paul Sartre, pic's energy riffs on an engaging love story and really human performances while offering a series of what-ifs and a blood-stirring soundtrack.
Synopsis:
In this visually and conceptually impressive film, two-bit Berlin criminal Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu) delivers some smuggled loot for his boss,
#87
Critics Consensus: Casting grim environs in a nostalgic glow, We Grown Now is a coming-of-age story whose tinges of fantasy only make it feel more honest.
Synopsis:
In 1992 Chicago, as Michael Jordan solidifies himself as a champion, a story of two young legends in their own
#88
Critics Consensus: While not the flashiest Richard Linklater film, Blue Moon boasts a wonderful performance by Ethan Hawke as he embodies a man hanging on by a thread while the audience hangs on to every word said.
Synopsis:
...You know how in marriage they say "for better or for worse"? I think, in terms of my life, I
#89
Critics Consensus: Showcasing excellent lead performances, The Dreamlife of Angels is an intelligent, absorbing character study of two women.
Synopsis:
Isa (Élodie Bouchez) and Marie (Natacha Régnier) bond while working in a French sweatshop and soon begin sharing an apartment
#90
Critics Consensus: Like the music showcased by the titular festival, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story incorporates a long list of rich, colorful ingredients -- and truly comes alive onstage.
Synopsis:
JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of The New Orleans
#91
Critics Consensus: Boasting a stellar performance from Lily Tomlin and some powerfully empathetic work from writer-director Paul Weitz, Grandma is a dramedy that shouldn't have to ask you to visit.
Synopsis:
A misanthropic poet (Lily Tomlin) takes her granddaughter (Julia Garner) across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs
#92
Critics Consensus: Michael Shannon gives a powerhouse performance and the purposefully subtle filmmaking creates a perfect blend of drama, terror, and dread.
Synopsis:
Curtis LaForche (Michael Shannon) lives in a small Ohio town with his loving wife (Jessica Chastain) and hearing-impaired daughter (Tova
#93
Critics Consensus: Unlike more traditional spy films, The Lives of Others doesn't sacrifice character for cloak and dagger chases, and the performances (notably that by the late Ulrich Muhe) stay with you.
Synopsis:
In 1983 East Berlin, dedicated Stasi officer Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Mühe), doubting that a famous playwright (Sebastian Koch) is loyal
#94
Critics Consensus: Beautifully written, sensitively directed, and powerfully acted, The Past serves as another compelling testament to Asghar Farhadi's gift for finely layered drama.
Synopsis:
An Iranian man (Tahar Rahim) returns to France to finalize his divorce and finds that his estranged wife (Bérénice Bejo)
#95
Critics Consensus: Better than your average football pic, Damned United is carried by another star turn from Michael Sheen as Brian Clough.
Synopsis:
The story of Brian Clough's 44 day stint as manager of Leeds United Football Club takes place in 1974 England.
#96
Critics Consensus: Fun and fascinating, Red Army delivers absorbing documentary drama for hockey fans and sports novices alike.
Synopsis:
Hockey captain Slava Fetisov and four other players form a nearly unbeatable unit known as the "Russian Five," but their
#97
Critics Consensus: Deliciously twist-filled, Nine Queens is a clever and satisfying crime caper.
Synopsis:
"Nine Queens" is the story of two small-time swindlers, Juan (Gastón Pauls) and Marcos (Ricardo Darín), who team up after
#98
Critics Consensus: Dogtown and Z-Boys is a colorful, exhilarating look at the skateboarding subculture.
Synopsis:
"Dogtown and Z-Boys," directed and co-written by skateboard legend-turned-filmmaker Stacy Peralta, is the story of a group of accidental revolutionaries,
#99
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly candid and disarmingly reflective, David Crosby: Remember My Name offers an absorbing look at its subject's life and career.
Synopsis:
With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter
#100
Critics Consensus: Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words offers an illuminating primer for Zappa novices as well as an entertaining retrospective for diehard fans.
Synopsis:
Interviews, concert performances and archival footage offer insight into the life and career of musician Frank Zappa.
#101
Critics Consensus: An accurate and compassionate rendering of an ordinary family in crisis.
Synopsis:
Following the unexpected death of their patriarch, the Ulman family is left reeling. While each family member tries to cope
#102
Critics Consensus: Lengthy title notwithstanding, The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile pays affectionate tribute to the powerful purity of both artists' music.
Synopsis:
Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to
#103
Critics Consensus: Elle finds director Paul Verhoeven operating at peak power -- and benefiting from a typically outstanding performance from Isabelle Huppert in the central role.
Synopsis:
The successful CEO (Isabelle Huppert) of a video game company tries to learn the identity of the man who raped
#104
Critics Consensus: Volver catches director Pedro Almodovar and star Penelope Cruz at the peak of their respective powers, in service of a layered, thought-provoking film.
Synopsis:
Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives
#105
Critics Consensus: Smart and absorbing, Lone Star represents a career high point for writer-director John Sayles -- and '90s independent cinema in general.
Synopsis:
In the Texas border town of Frontera, Sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper) digs up the past when he finds an
#106
Critics Consensus: Another masterful, compassionate work from Pedro Almodovar.
Synopsis:
Male nurse Benigno (Javier Cámara) becomes infatuated with a complete stranger when he watches dancer Alicia (Leonor Watling) practicing from
#107
Critics Consensus: It's messy, overlong, and a touch melodramatic, but those flaws pale before Incendies' impressive acting and devastating emotional impact.
Synopsis:
Nawal (Lubna Azabal), a dying Middle Eastern woman living in Montreal, leaves separate letters to her twin children to be
#108
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt and sly, Good Bye, Lenin! succeeds as a satire by foregrounding the personal before the political, yielding a charming comedy full of sociopolitical insight.
Synopsis:
In October 1989, right before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Alex Kerner (Daniel Brühl) is living with his mom,
#109
Critics Consensus: An entertaining and intriguing tribute to a father from his son.
Synopsis:
Director Mario Van Peebles chronicles the complicated production of his father Melvin's classic 1971 film, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. Playing
#110
Critics Consensus: Land of Mine uses an oft-forgotten chapter from the aftermath of World War II to tell a hard-hitting story whose period setting belies its timeless observations about bloodshed and forgiveness.
Synopsis:
A group of German POWs are forced to dig up millions of land mines with their bare hands.
#111
Critics Consensus: Fascinating and insightful, Every Little Step is a thoroughly engrossing behind the scenes look at Broadway performers.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers James D. Stern and Adam Del Deo explore the genesis and legacy of the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line."
#112
Critics Consensus: Poignant and unforgettable, The Italian stands out from other European melodramas. Like its extraordinary child lead, this Russian drama about an orphan's search for his birth mother is small in size and monumental in pathos.
Synopsis:
Abandoned by his mother, 6-year-old Vanya (Kolya Spiridonov) lives in an orphanage run by a greedy woman (Mariya Kuznetsova) and
#113
Critics Consensus: If Saraband appears to be a minor entry in Ingmar Bergman's filmography, it's still an accomplished piece of work from one of cinema's greatest masters.
Synopsis:
Following Johan (Erland Josephson) and Marianne (Liv Ullmann) 30 years after the events of "Scenes from a Marriage," this sequel
#114
Critics Consensus: Maria by Callas offers an intimate look at the life of a brilliantly talented artist whose absorbing story matches the operatic heights reached by her work.
Synopsis:
Never-before-seen footage and performances offer insight into the life and career of renowned opera singer Maria Callas.
#115
Critics Consensus: Tackling thorny themes with fierce intelligence and a wonderful performance by Lexi Venter, Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight is a striking feature debut from writer-director Embeth Davidtz.
Synopsis:
"Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight" thrusts us into the tumultuous world of 8-year-old Bobo, whose childhood unfolds on
#116
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine finds the director in peak late-period form -- and benefiting from a superb cast led by Cate Blanchett.
Synopsis:
After her marriage to a wealthy businessman (Alec Baldwin) collapses, New York socialite Jasmine (Cate Blanchett) flees to San Francisco
#117
Critics Consensus: Boosted by Sam Rockwell's intense performance, Moon is a compelling work of science-fiction, and a promising debut from director Duncan Jones.
Synopsis:
Astronaut Sam Bell's (Sam Rockwell) three-year shift at a lunar mine is finally coming to an end, and he's looking
#118
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Hustle blends special effects, martial arts, and the Looney Toons to hilarious effect.
Synopsis:
When the hapless Sing and his dim-witted pal Bone try to scam the residents of Pig Sty Alley into thinking
#119
Critics Consensus: Capernaum hits hard, but rewards viewers with a smart, compassionate, and ultimately stirring picture of lives in the balance.
Synopsis:
After fleeing his negligent and abusive parents, a hardened, streetwise 12-year-old boy sues them to protest the life they've given
#120
Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke.
Synopsis:
A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.
#121
Critics Consensus: Maudie's talented cast -- particularly Sally Hawkins in the title role -- breathe much-needed depth into a story that only skims the surface of a fascinating life and talent.
Synopsis:
Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis develops an unlikely romance with reclusive fishmonger Everett Lewis.
#122
Critics Consensus: An engrossing love letter to fans of adult animation, The Illusionist offers a fine antidote to garish mainstream fare.
Synopsis:
Magic tricks can't compete with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, so a French illusionist (Jean-Claude Donda) finds himself touring
#123
Critics Consensus: The Climb uses the complicated bond between two friends to dissect male friendships in engaging -- and frequently funny -- fashion.
Synopsis:
Two lifelong pals test the boundaries of their friendship when a woman comes between them.
#124
Critics Consensus: Entertaining and profound in equal measure, Tim's Vermeer uses its seemingly esoteric subject to pose fascinating questions about art and obsession.
Synopsis:
Inventor Tim Jenison conducts experiments to discover how 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer achieved such photographic realism in his paintings.
#125
Critics Consensus: A powerful and personal account of war on the front line, writer-director Samuel Maoz takes the viewer inside an Israeli tank to deliver an exhausting, original film.
Synopsis:
This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982
#126
Critics Consensus: Bent Hamer's latest is a droll, deadpan comedy filled with strange touches and melancholy charm.
Synopsis:
At the age of 67, Odd Horten (Baard Owe) is forced to retire from his longtime job as a train
#127
Critics Consensus: Divided We Fall takes a complex look at World War II, skillfully balancing humor and gravity.
Synopsis:
This dramatic story of a hero against his will is set in a small Czech town occupied by German forces
#128
Critics Consensus: This documentary focuses less on the music and more on the personality clashes and in-group tensions to great, compelling effect.
Synopsis:
Actor Michael Rapaport examines the music of the 1990s hip-hop group as well as the conflicts that drove the band
#129
Critics Consensus: This riotously deadpan mockumentary about aspiring community theater performers never stoops to ridicule oft-ridiculous characters.
Synopsis:
When the town of Blaine, Mo., approaches its sesquicentennial, there's only one way to celebrate: with a musical revue called
#130
Critics Consensus: Philip Seymour Hoffman's riveting central performance guides a well-constructed retelling of the most sensational and significant period in author Truman Capote's life.
Synopsis:
Reading of the murder of a Kansas family, New York City novelist Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman) decides to cover
#131
Critics Consensus: Led by a marvelous performance from Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van wrings poignant, often hilarious insight from its fact-based source material.
Synopsis:
In 1973 London, playwright Alan Bennett (Alex Jennings) develops an unlikely friendship with Miss Shepherd (Maggie Smith), a homeless woman
#132
Critics Consensus: Unpredictable and rich with symbolism, this Argentinian murder mystery lives up to its Oscar with an engrossing plot, Juan Jose Campanella's assured direction, and mesmerizing performances from its cast.
Synopsis:
Hoping to put to rest years of unease concerning a past case, retired criminal investigator Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín) begins
#133
Critics Consensus: A creepy French psychological thriller that commands the audience's attention throughout.
Synopsis:
Without warning, happy, successful Parisian couple Georges (Daniel Auteuil) and Anne Laurent (Juliette Binoche) receive anonymous videos suggesting that they
#134
Critics Consensus: I've Loved You So Long is a sublimely acted family drama as well as a noteworthy directorial debut from Phillipe Claudel.
Synopsis:
After serving 15 years in prison for killing her young son, Juliette (Kristin Scott Thomas) moves in with her younger
#135
Critics Consensus: A searing indictment of big business and greed, Who Killed The Electric Car? is a well-tuned doc that simultaneously entertains and enrages.
Synopsis:
Following a strict mandate on air emissions in California, General Motors launches the EV-1 in 1997. It is an electric
#136
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed, The Road Home is a simple touching and tender love story.
Synopsis:
City businessman Luo Yusheng returns to his home village in North China for the funeral of his father, the village
#137
Critics Consensus: The rare tearjerking melodrama with sociopolitical subtext, Coming Home plucks the heartstrings with thought-provoking power.
Synopsis:
A former political prisoner (Chen Daoming) tries to help his wife (Gong Li) regain her memory and rediscover their love
#138
Critics Consensus: Graceful, complex, and beautifully layered, Fill the Void offers a sympathetic portrait of an insulated culture by exploring universal themes.
Synopsis:
After a young Hasidic woman dies in childbirth, her 18-year-old sister (Hadas Yaron) is asked to cancel her upcoming marriage
#139
Critics Consensus: A sharp accounting of an era framed through the early adventures of the Who and the managers who helped make them famous, Lambert & Stamp should prove fascinating for fans and novices alike.
Synopsis:
In early '60s London, aspiring filmmakers Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert set out to make a documentary about dissatisfied youth
#140
Critics Consensus: The Spanish Prisoner delivers just what fans of writer-director David Mamet expect: a smart, solidly constructed drama that keeps viewers guessing... and entertained along the way.
Synopsis:
Everything changes for rising corporate star Joe Ross (Campbell Scott) when he meets the wealthy and mysterious Jimmy Dell (Steve
#141
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey
#142
Critics Consensus: Neil LaBute's pitch-black comedy is a masterful exploration of male insecurity, and it's elevated by a breakout performance by Aaron Eckhart as a businessman who likes to play psychological games.
Synopsis:
Chad (Aaron Eckhart) and Howard (Matt Malloy) are junior executives working in the Midwest who are sent on a six-week
#143
Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge.
Synopsis:
When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and
#144
Critics Consensus: A layered, wonderfully-acted, and passionate drama.
Synopsis:
When an old friend brings filmmaker Enrique Goded (Fele Martínez) a semi-autobiographical script chronicling their adolescence, Enrique is forced to
#145
Critics Consensus: Veteran character actress Melissa Leo delivers a stunning performance in this powerful -- if grim -- indie film.
Synopsis:
After her husband deserts her, working-class mother Ray Eddy (Melissa Leo) is in great need of money to find a
#146
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Leopold Socha (Robert Wieckiewicz) is a sewer worker in Nazi-occupied Lvov, Poland. When he finds a group of Jews hiding
#147
Critics Consensus: Whether you think this mentally ill cult musician is worthy of being called a "genius," this document of his life is crafted with sincere respect and is fascinating to watch.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Jeff Feuerzeig chronicles the life of a manic-depressive musician and artist, using a blend of home movies, Johnston's own
#148
Critics Consensus: An observant drama-comedy about self absorption.
Synopsis:
Talented 20-year-old Lolita (Marilou Berry) dreams of a singing career. But her self-esteem is low due to her weight problem
#149
Critics Consensus: A charming tale of a love affair that overcomes cultural taboos.
Synopsis:
Wil (Michelle Krusiec) is a lesbian, but she not dare tell her widowed mother, Hwei-lan (Joan Chen), or her very
#150
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Talmud scholar Eliezer Shkolnik (Shlomo Bar-Aba) has worked in obscurity at Jerusalem's Hebrew University. In contrast, Eliezer's son, Uriel (Lior
