150 Best Sony Pictures Classics Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Copyright © Everett Collection / Everett Collection)

For more than 30 years, Sony Pictures Classics has been a leader in bringing films to audiences all around the world. Founded in 1992 as an independent division of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio has built a reputation for discovering and showcasing some of the best independent and international cinema of our time.



From early successes like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Capote to recent award-winners such as Call Me by Your Name, The Father, and I’m Still Here, Sony Pictures Classics has consistently brought acclaimed storytelling to audiences across generations. Its films have earned an astounding 190 Academy Award nominations, including 10 for Best Picture, with 42 Oscar wins across major categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best International Feature, and Best Documentary Feature.



Whether it’s distributing international cinema (Amour, Pain and Glory, A Fantastic Woman) or American indies (Before Midnight, Whiplash, The Rider), Sony Pictures Classics continues to shape global cinema.

Now, we’re ranking the 150 Best Sony Pictures Classics films by Tomatometer.

#2 Wadjda (2012)

99% #2 Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced. Synopsis: A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money [More] Starring: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd Directed By: Haifaa Al-Mansour

#8 Maiden (2018)

98% #8 Critics Consensus: Enthralling viewing even for audiences with little to no knowledge of or interest in sailing, Maiden pays powerful tribute to a true pioneer. Synopsis: In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition [More] Starring: Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris, John Chittenden, Bruno De Bois Directed By: Alex Holmes

#14 The Human Factor (2019)

98% #14 Critics Consensus: A rare opportunity to look back at history being made, The Human Factor offers an engrossing behind-the-scenes look at efforts to end generations of bloodshed. Synopsis: With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, [More] Directed By: Dror Moreh

#26 The Human Voice (2020)

97% #26 Critics Consensus: The Human Voice unites Pedro Almodóvar and Tilda Swinton for a short film whose rich rewards are belied by its abbreviated length. Synopsis: A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, [More] Starring: Tilda Swinton Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#30 Living (2022)

96% #30 Critics Consensus: Living sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic -- and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion. Synopsis: LIVING is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who LIVING is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke Directed By: Oliver Hermanus

#35 Kneecap (2024)

96% #35 Critics Consensus: A rebellious anthem for cultural preservation, Kneecap is as shaggy, rambunctious, and lovable as the eponymous hip hop group at its center. Synopsis: When fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed 'low life scum' Naoise and Liam Og, the needle When fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed 'low life scum' Naoise and Liam Og, the needle [More] Starring: Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvai, Michael Fassbender Directed By: Rich Peppiatt

#36 The Fog of War (2003)

96% #36 Critics Consensus: The Fog of War draws on decades of bitter experience to offer a piercing perspective on the Cold War from one of its major architects. Synopsis: Former corporate whiz kid Robert McNamara was the controversial Secretary of Defense in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, during the Former corporate whiz kid Robert McNamara was the controversial Secretary of Defense in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, during the [More] Starring: Robert S. McNamara, Lyndon B. Johnson Directed By: Errol Morris

#37 Julia (2021)

96% #37 Critics Consensus: Befitting the culinary aesthetic favored by the brilliant chef it honors, Julia uses fresh, simple ingredients to create a sumptuous documentary feast. Synopsis: JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, [More] Starring: José Andrés, Julia Child Directed By: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

#38 Dark Horse (2015)

96% #38 Critics Consensus: Dark Horse offers a thoroughly crowd-pleasing look at an incredible -- and inspirational -- real-life story that will thrill equine enthusiasts and novices alike. Synopsis: A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete [More] Starring: Tony Kerby, Maureen Jones, Eddie Thomas Directed By: Louise Osmond

#43 The Class (2008)

95% #43 Critics Consensus: Energetic and bright, this hybrid of documentary style and dramatic plotting looks at the present and future of France through the interactions of a teacher and his students in an inner city high school. Synopsis: Francois Marin (François Bégaudeau) is a French language and literature teacher at an inner-city Paris high school. As the new Francois Marin (François Bégaudeau) is a French language and literature teacher at an inner-city Paris high school. As the new [More] Starring: François Bégaudeau, Esmeralda Ouertani, Rachel Regulier, Franck Keita Directed By: Laurent Cantet

#45 Winged Migration (2001)

95% #45 Critics Consensus: A marvel to watch. Synopsis: This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage This documentary presents an epic portrait of winter bird migration. Filmed on all seven continents over four years, the footage [More] Starring: Jacques Perrin Directed By: Jacques Perrin

#48 Crumb (1994)

95% #48 Critics Consensus: Crumb is a frank and surreal chronicle of artistic expression and family trauma, offering an unblinking gaze into the mind and work of cartoonist Robert Crumb that will endear as much as it unsettles. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon [More] Starring: Robert Crumb, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Charles Crumb, Maxon Crumb Directed By: Terry Zwigoff

#49 Whiplash (2014)

94% #49 Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller. Synopsis: Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite [More] Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser Directed By: Damien Chazelle

#51 Loveless (2017)

94% #51 Critics Consensus: Loveless uses its riveting portrait of a family in crisis to offer thought-provoking commentary on modern life in Russia -- and the world beyond its borders. Synopsis: An estranged Russian couple going through a brutal divorce both have new partners and want to start over until their An estranged Russian couple going through a brutal divorce both have new partners and want to start over until their [More] Starring: Maryana Spivak, Alexey Rozin, Matvey Novikov, Marina Vasilyeva Directed By: Andrey Zvyagintsev

#55 Foxtrot (2017)

94% #55 Critics Consensus: Foxtrot uses topical themes to deliver a bruising sociopolitical statement that's equally effective taken simply as an absorbing, well-acted drama. Synopsis: A knock on the door leads to unfathomable grief as a man and his wife learn that their son died A knock on the door leads to unfathomable grief as a man and his wife learn that their son died [More] Starring: Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Gefen Barkai, Dekel Adin Directed By: Samuel Maoz

#57 The Eagle Huntress (2016)

94% #57 Critics Consensus: Effectively stirring and bolstered by thrilling visuals, The Eagle Huntress uses its heartwarming message to fill up a feature that might have made for an even more powerful short film. Synopsis: Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an [More] Starring: Daisy Ridley, Aisholpan Nurgaiv, Rys Nurgaiv Directed By: Otto Bell

#58 The Gatekeepers (2012)

94% #58 Critics Consensus: Strikingly stark, brutally honest, and rivetingly assembled, The Gatekeepers offers essential perspective on a seemingly intractable war from some of the men who fought it. Synopsis: Six former heads of Israel's secret service agency, the Shin Bet, discuss their organization's successes and failures since the Six Six former heads of Israel's secret service agency, the Shin Bet, discuss their organization's successes and failures since the Six [More] Starring: Ami Ayalon, Avi Dichter Directed By: Dror Moreh

#61 Offside (2006)

94% #61 Critics Consensus: A spirited film that explores gender politics with comedy, intelligence, and a variety of interesting characters. Synopsis: Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to [More] Starring: Sima Mobarakshai, Safar Samandar, Shayesteh Irani, Mohamad Kheirabadi Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#71 Amour (2012)

93% #71 Critics Consensus: With towering performances and an unflinching script from Michael Haneke, Amour represents an honest, heartwrenching depiction of deep love and responsibility. Synopsis: Retired music teachers Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and Anne (Emmanuelle Riva) have spent their lives devoted to their careers and to Retired music teachers Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and Anne (Emmanuelle Riva) have spent their lives devoted to their careers and to [More] Starring: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva, Isabelle Huppert, Alexandre Tharaud Directed By: Michael Haneke

#84 Jockey (2021)

93% #84 Critics Consensus: Jockey rests almost entirely on Clifton Collins Jr. in the title role -- and he proves more than up to the task with a brilliant performance that gives this poignant drama its soul. Synopsis: An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has [More] Starring: Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier Directed By: Clint Bentley

#88 Blue Moon (2025)

93% #88 Critics Consensus: While not the flashiest Richard Linklater film, Blue Moon boasts a wonderful performance by Ethan Hawke as he embodies a man hanging on by a thread while the audience hangs on to every word said. Synopsis: ...You know how in marriage they say "for better or for worse"? I think, in terms of my life, I ...You know how in marriage they say "for better or for worse"? I think, in terms of my life, I [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott Directed By: Richard Linklater

#103 Elle (2016)

91% #103 Critics Consensus: Elle finds director Paul Verhoeven operating at peak power -- and benefiting from a typically outstanding performance from Isabelle Huppert in the central role. Synopsis: The successful CEO (Isabelle Huppert) of a video game company tries to learn the identity of the man who raped The successful CEO (Isabelle Huppert) of a video game company tries to learn the identity of the man who raped [More] Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny, Charles Berling Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#104 Volver (2006)

91% #104 Critics Consensus: Volver catches director Pedro Almodovar and star Penelope Cruz at the peak of their respective powers, in service of a layered, thought-provoking film. Synopsis: Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) works and lives Madrid with her husband Paco and daughter Paula. Her sister Sole (Lola Dueñas) lives [More] Starring: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#112 The Italian (2005)

91% #112 Critics Consensus: Poignant and unforgettable, The Italian stands out from other European melodramas. Like its extraordinary child lead, this Russian drama about an orphan's search for his birth mother is small in size and monumental in pathos. Synopsis: Abandoned by his mother, 6-year-old Vanya (Kolya Spiridonov) lives in an orphanage run by a greedy woman (Mariya Kuznetsova) and Abandoned by his mother, 6-year-old Vanya (Kolya Spiridonov) lives in an orphanage run by a greedy woman (Mariya Kuznetsova) and [More] Starring: Kolya Spiridonov, Mariya Kuznetsova, Nikolai Reutov, Denis Moiseenko Directed By: Andrey Kravchuk

#113 Saraband (2003)

91% #113 Critics Consensus: If Saraband appears to be a minor entry in Ingmar Bergman's filmography, it's still an accomplished piece of work from one of cinema's greatest masters. Synopsis: Following Johan (Erland Josephson) and Marianne (Liv Ullmann) 30 years after the events of "Scenes from a Marriage," this sequel Following Johan (Erland Josephson) and Marianne (Liv Ullmann) 30 years after the events of "Scenes from a Marriage," this sequel [More] Starring: Erland Josephson, Liv Ullmann, Börje Ahlstedt, Julia Dufvenius Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#120 Nine Days (2020)

90% #120 Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke. Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth. [More] Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong Directed By: Edson Oda

#121 Maudie (2016)

90% #121 Critics Consensus: Maudie's talented cast -- particularly Sally Hawkins in the title role -- breathe much-needed depth into a story that only skims the surface of a fascinating life and talent. Synopsis: Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis develops an unlikely romance with reclusive fishmonger Everett Lewis. Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis develops an unlikely romance with reclusive fishmonger Everett Lewis. [More] Starring: Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett, Gabrielle Rose Directed By: Aisling Walsh

#122 The Illusionist (2010)

90% #122 Critics Consensus: An engrossing love letter to fans of adult animation, The Illusionist offers a fine antidote to garish mainstream fare. Synopsis: Magic tricks can't compete with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, so a French illusionist (Jean-Claude Donda) finds himself touring Magic tricks can't compete with rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, so a French illusionist (Jean-Claude Donda) finds himself touring [More] Starring: Jean-Claude Donda, Eilidh Rankin Directed By: Sylvain Chomet

#124 Tim's Vermeer (2013)

90% #124 Critics Consensus: Entertaining and profound in equal measure, Tim's Vermeer uses its seemingly esoteric subject to pose fascinating questions about art and obsession. Synopsis: Inventor Tim Jenison conducts experiments to discover how 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer achieved such photographic realism in his paintings. Inventor Tim Jenison conducts experiments to discover how 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer achieved such photographic realism in his paintings. [More] Starring: Tim Jenison Directed By: Teller

#125 Lebanon (2009)

90% #125 Critics Consensus: A powerful and personal account of war on the front line, writer-director Samuel Maoz takes the viewer inside an Israeli tank to deliver an exhausting, original film. Synopsis: This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982 This tense war film focuses on a group of Israeli soldiers operating a tank in hostile territory during the 1982 [More] Starring: Yoav Donat, Itay Tiran, Oshri Cohen, Michael Moshonov Directed By: Samuel Maoz

#141 Neil Young Journeys (2011)

89% #141 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey [More] Starring: Neil Young Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#143 Foxcatcher (2014)

88% #143 Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge. Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Bennett Miller