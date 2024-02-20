(Photo by Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Box Office 2024: Top 10 Movies of the Year

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies released in 2024 at the domestic box office, current to the week of February 18th, using Box Office Mojo and The Numbers for reference. Movies in bold are currently playing in theaters.

1. Mean Girls: $71.3 million

2. The Beekeeper: $60.4m

3. Bob Marley: One Love: $52m – NEW

4. Argylle: $37.4m

5. Night Swim: $31.3m

6. Madame Web: $26.2m – NEW

7. Lisa Frankenstein: $8m

8. I.S.S.: $6.5m

9. The Book of Clarence: $6m

10. Land of Bad: $2.1m – NEW

In January, movies overall grossed $495 million at the box office, down 15% from January 2023’s $584 million. Mean Girls was the top movie of the month, though it’s lagging behind the 2004 original‘s $86 million tally, unadjusted. The Beekeeper also showed tenacity, and is Jason Statham’s highest-grossing starring original since 2018’s The Meg.

See below for an expanded guide to the top 10 box office-grossing 2024 movies.

#5 Night Swim (2024) 22% #5 Adjusted Score: 34417% Critics Consensus: Despite a promising start and a handful of solid scares, Night Swim is undone by a premise that just isn't strong enough to support a feature-length film. Synopsis: Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... [More] Starring: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren Directed By: Bryce McGuire