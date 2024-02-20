(Photo by Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Box Office 2024: Top 10 Movies of the Year
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies released in 2024 at the domestic box office, current to the week of February 18th, using Box Office Mojo and The Numbers for reference. Movies in bold are currently playing in theaters.
1. Mean Girls: $71.3 million
2. The Beekeeper: $60.4m
3. Bob Marley: One Love: $52m – NEW
4. Argylle: $37.4m
5. Night Swim: $31.3m
6. Madame Web: $26.2m – NEW
7. Lisa Frankenstein: $8m
8. I.S.S.: $6.5m
9. The Book of Clarence: $6m
10. Land of Bad: $2.1m – NEW
In January, movies overall grossed $495 million at the box office, down 15% from January 2023’s $584 million. Mean Girls was the top movie of the month, though it’s lagging behind the 2004 original‘s $86 million tally, unadjusted. The Beekeeper also showed tenacity, and is Jason Statham’s highest-grossing starring original since 2018’s The Meg.
See below for an expanded guide to the top 10 box office-grossing 2024 movies.
#1
Adjusted Score: 88083%
Critics Consensus: Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast.
Synopsis:
From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 82833%
Critics Consensus: Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting.
Synopsis:
In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 55301%
Critics Consensus: Kingsley Ben-Adir does an admirable job in the central role, but Bob Marley: One Love is ultimately a standard biopic that doesn't do justice to its brilliant subject.
Synopsis:
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 54968%
Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime.
Synopsis:
Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 34417%
Critics Consensus: Despite a promising start and a handful of solid scares, Night Swim is undone by a premise that just isn't strong enough to support a feature-length film.
Synopsis:
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 28734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 63167%
Critics Consensus: An affectionate callback to classic horror comedies of the '80s, Lisa Frankenstein can be fun in its own right despite not quite measuring up to the movies it imitates.
Synopsis:
A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 69771%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by an appealing cast, I.S.S. wrings effective albeit familiar thrills out of character-driven drama in a claustrophobic setting.
Synopsis:
Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 72748%
Critics Consensus: The Book of Clarence makes light work of some heavy subject matter, with undeniably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- results.
Synopsis:
Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 63433%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour... [More]