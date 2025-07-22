60 Best Shudder Movies

We’re presenting the best films from Shudder, all of them Certified Fresh, including Host, Late Night With the Devil, The Ugly Stepsister, When Evil Lurks, Speak No Evil, and Arcadian. And while you can find virtually all of these horror films on Shudder’s popular streaming service, we’ve partnered with the company and Fandango at Home to give you a sale page where each can be purchased or rented!

#1

One Cut of the Dead (2017)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: Brainy and bloody in equal measure, One Cut of the Dead reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.
Synopsis: Real zombies attack a hack director and a film crew who are shooting a low budget zombie film in an [More]
Starring: Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya
Directed By: Shinichiro Ueda

#2

Host (2020)
Tomatometer icon 99%

#2
Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts.
Synopsis: Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in [More]
Starring: Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova
Directed By: Rob Savage

#3

Late Night with the Devil (2023)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#3
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark, Late Night with the Devil proves possession horror isn't played out -- and serves as an outstanding showcase for David Dastmalchian.
Synopsis: Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show 'Night Owls' that has long been a trusted companion to [More]
Starring: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Fayssal Bazzi, Ian Bliss
Directed By: Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

#4

Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#4
Critics Consensus: Tigers Are Not Afraid draws on childhood trauma for a story that deftly blends magical fantasy and hard-hitting realism - and leaves a lingering impact.
Synopsis: When a girl's mother disappears leaving her on her own, she goings a gang of street children, leading to a [More]
Starring: Paola Lara, Ianis Guerrero, Rodrigo Cortés, Hanssel Casillas
Directed By: Issa López

#5

The Amusement Park (1975)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#5
Critics Consensus: A blunt yet visceral depiction of society's treatment of the elderly, The Amusement Park sees George A. Romero exploring a different -- yet still chilling -- type of terror.
Synopsis: Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, [More]
Starring: Lincoln Maazel, Harry Albacker, Phyllis Casterwiler, Pete Chovan
Directed By: George A. Romero

#6

Hellbender (2021)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#6
Critics Consensus: Hellbender stirs a boiling cauldron of adolescent angst, serving up a coming-of-age story with dark horror overtones.
Synopsis: A teen and her mother live simply in a home in the woods, spending their time making metal music. A [More]
Starring: Zelda Adams, Toby Poser, Lulu Adams, John Adams
Directed By: John Adams, Zelda Adams, Toby Poser

#7

The Mortuary Collection (2019)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#7
Critics Consensus: The rare anthology that maintains a consistently high level of quality, The Mortuary Collection is a must-see undertaking for horror fans.
Synopsis: Desperate for work, a young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary on the outskirts of town. There, [More]
Starring: Clancy Brown, Caitlin Custer, Christine Kilmer, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Ryan Spindell

#8

Anything for Jackson (2020)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#8
Critics Consensus: A talented cast and fiendishly frightening premise combine to make Anything for Jackson a must-watch for fans of supernatural horror.
Synopsis: After losing their only grandchild in a car accident, an elderly couple kidnaps a pregnant woman to perform a reverse [More]
Starring: Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Josh Cruddas
Directed By: Justin G. Dyck

#9

The Boy Behind the Door (2020)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#9
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis: In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, [More]
Starring: Lonnie Chavis, Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer, Scott Michael Foster
Directed By: David Charbonier, Justin Powell

#10

Oddity (2024)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#10
Critics Consensus: An elegant and spooky ghost story punctuated with clever jolts, Oddity hews to the fundamentals of fright and achieves shout-inducing results.
Synopsis: When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects [More]
Starring: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Tadhg Murphy, Caroline Menton
Directed By: Damian McCarthy

#11

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#11
Critics Consensus: Taking a hammer and chisel to a quintessential fairy tale, The Ugly Stepsister's masterful application of gore and subversion are the stuff that nightmares are made of.
Synopsis: In a twisted take on the classic Cinderella story, 'The Ugly Stepsister' follows Elvira as she battles to compete with [More]
Starring: Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli
Directed By: Emilie Blichfeldt

#12

When Evil Lurks (2023)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#12
Critics Consensus: A hard-hitting horror film whose surface-level frights are just as engaging as its thematic concerns, When Evil Lurks marks a viscerally unsettling addition to the possession horror canon.
Synopsis: When brothers Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón) discover that a demonic infection has been festering in a nearby [More]
Starring: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón, Silvina Sabater, Virginia Garófalo
Directed By: Demián Rugna

#13

La llorona (2019)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#13
Critics Consensus: La Llorona puts a fresh spin on the familiar legend by blending the supernatural and the political to resolutely chilling effect.
Synopsis: Alma is murdered with her children during a military attack in Guatemala, but when the general who ordered the genocide [More]
Starring: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kénefic, Julio Diaz
Directed By: Jayro Bustamante

#14

Sissy (2022)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#14
Critics Consensus: Sissy weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humor, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee.
Synopsis: Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, [More]
Starring: Aisha Dee, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Hannah Barlow
Directed By: Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes

#15

Slaxx (2020)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#15
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped [More]
Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert
Directed By: Elza Kephart

#16

Saloum (2021)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#16
Critics Consensus: Smart, dynamic, and fast-paced, Saloum mixes tones and genres into a tart, smoothly blended treat.
Synopsis: Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui [More]
Starring: Yann Gaël, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Roger Sallah, Ba Mentor
Directed By: Jean Luc Herbulot

#17

birth/rebirth (2023)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#17
Critics Consensus: Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle.
Synopsis: Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession -- [More]
Starring: Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool
Directed By: Laura Moss

#18

Infested (2023)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#18
Critics Consensus: A chillingly effective creature feature with more on its mind than simple creepy-crawlies, Infested draws viewers into its web with stylish efficiency.
Synopsis: Kaleb is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over an inheritance and [More]
Starring: Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre, Jérôme Niel, Lisa Nyarko
Directed By: Sébastien Vaniček

#19

A Wounded Fawn (2022)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#19
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark and impressively ambitious, A Wounded Fawn offers a grimly distinctive treat for slasher fans.
Synopsis: Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind, Jakob's Wife), [More]
Starring: Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr, Katie Kuang
Directed By: Travis Stevens

#20

MadS (2024)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#20
Critics Consensus: Immersing audiences in pure pandemonium with technical ingenuity and an unblinking point-of-view, MadS is a thrill ride that never lets up.
Synopsis: Eighteen year old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer's place to try a new pill. [More]
Starring: Lewkowski Yovel, Milton Riche, Lucille Guillaume, Laurie Pavy
Directed By: David Moreau

#21

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist (2019)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#21
Critics Consensus: Leap of Faith may not offer hardcore Exorcist fans much new information, but its behind-the-scenes anecdotes are enlivened by William Friedkin's magnetic charm.
Synopsis: A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on The Exorcist, Leap Of Faith explores the uncharted depths of William Friedkin's mind's [More]
Starring: William Friedkin
Directed By: Alexandre O. Philippe

#22

Revenge (2017)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#22
Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Synopsis: Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced [More]
Starring: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède
Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#23

Mad God (2021)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#23
Critics Consensus: A rich visual treat for film fans, Mad God proves that even in the age of CGI, the cinematic allure of stop-motion animation remains strong.
Synopsis: Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial [More]
Starring: Alex Cox, Niketa Roman, Satish Ratakonda, Harper Taylor
Directed By: Phil Tippett

#24

Prevenge (2016)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#24
Critics Consensus: As ambitious as it is daringly transgressive, Prevenge should thrill fans of pitch-black horror-comedy -- and open untold opportunities for writer/director/star Alice Lowe.
Synopsis: A pregnant woman kills an assortment of people. [More]
Starring: Kate Dickie, Gemma Whelan, Alice Lowe, Kayvan Novak
Directed By: Alice Lowe

#25

PG: Psycho Goreman (2020)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#25
Critics Consensus: Over the top and enthusiastically strange, PG: Psycho Goreman delivers all the cheesy midnight-movie goodness promised by its title.
Synopsis: Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after [More]
Starring: Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Kara Hancey
Directed By: Steven Kostanski

#26

Deadstream (2022)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#26
Critics Consensus: Proof that there's still life in the found-footage gimmick, Deadstream is a scarily good bit of B-movie fun.
Synopsis: After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers [More]
Starring: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone, Jason K. Wixom, Pat Barnett
Directed By: Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

#27

The Devil's Bath (2024)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#27
Critics Consensus: A squirm-inducing period piece that locates true horror in both mind and spirit, The Devil's Bath might be Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's most chilling directorial effort yet.
Synopsis: In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon [More]
Starring: Anja Plaschg, David Scheid, Maria Hofstätter, Natalija Baranova
Directed By: Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala

#28

Brooklyn 45 (2023)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#28
Critics Consensus: Although its story can feel circuitous and a bit baggy, Brooklyn 45's character-driven period horror is elevated by some excellent performances.
Synopsis: Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, [More]
Starring: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden
Directed By: Ted Geoghegan

#29

Stopmotion (2023)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#29
Critics Consensus: Stopmotion takes the conflict between art and artist to chilling, visually thrilling extremes, distinguished by director Robert Morgan's excellent effects work.
Synopsis: A talented stop-motion animator becomes consumed by the grotesque world of her horrifying creations -- with deadly results. [More]
Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York, Caoilinn Springall
Directed By: Robert Morgan

#30

Influencer (2023)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#30
Critics Consensus: Influencer should get plenty of likes from horror fans hungry for a smart, scary chiller with something to say.
Synopsis: INFLUENCER tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, "Riverdale"), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and [More]
Starring: Emily Tennant, Cassandra Naud, Sara Canning, Rory J. Saper
Directed By: Kurtis David Harder

#31

The Queen of Black Magic (2020)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#31
Critics Consensus: The Queen of Black Magic mixes buried trauma with supernatural horror to produce a dark blend that genre fans will savor.
Synopsis: A family travels to the distant, rural orphanage where the father was raised to pay their respects to the facility's [More]
Starring: Ario Bayu, Hannah Al Rashid, Miller Khan, Salvita Decorte
Directed By: Gope T. Samtani, Kimo Stamboel, Joko Anwar

#32

What Josiah Saw (2021)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#32
Critics Consensus: What Josiah Saw may be too unrelentingly unpleasant for some viewers, but this slow-burning look at generational trauma leaves a lingering, nightmarish impact.
Synopsis: Everyone in town knows about the haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road. You'll hear there's a bad history to it. [More]
Starring: Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze, Kelli Garner
Directed By: Vincent Grashaw

#33

The Dark and the Wicked (2020)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#33
Critics Consensus: The Dark and the Wicked delivers on its title with an unsettling horror story whose deep dread and bleak outlook further compound its effective jolts.
Synopsis: Plagued by waking nightmares, two siblings suspect that something evil is taking over their family at an isolated farmhouse. [More]
Starring: Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., Xander Berkeley, Lynn Andrews
Directed By: Bryan Bertino

#34

Blood Quantum (2019)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#34
Critics Consensus: Blood Quantum blends bloody horror with sociopolitical subtext, taking a fresh bite out of the crowded zombie genre in the bargain.
Synopsis: The dead are coming back to life and almost all of Earth's population are decimated due to a zombie virus, [More]
Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon
Directed By: Jeff Barnaby

#35

V/H/S/Beyond (2024)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#35
Critics Consensus: The V/H/S series shows no signs of the tape wearing out with this terrifying entry, boasting an assortment of shorts that'll sate the appetite of horror and sci-fi aficionados alike.
Synopsis: Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense. [More]
Starring: Thom Hallum, Dane DiLiegro, Bobby Slaski, Libby Letlow
Directed By: Jay Cheel, Jordan Downey, Christian Long, Justin Long

#36

Slash/Back (2022)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#36
Critics Consensus: An impressive feature debut for director/co-writer Nyla Innuksuk, Slash/Back puts a refreshing spin on the standard alien invasion thriller.
Synopsis: Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, SLASH/BACK [More]
Starring: Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Vincent-Wolfe, Nalajoss Ellsworth, Chelsea Prusky
Directed By: Nyla Innuksuk

#37

Martyrs Lane (2021)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#37
Critics Consensus: Well-acted by its young leads, Martyrs Lane tells a slow-burning ghost story that gathers real emotional weight.
Synopsis: In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can't quite work [More]
Starring: Kiera Thompson, Denise Gough, Steven Cree, Anastasia Hille
Directed By: Ruth Platt

#38

Vicious Fun (2020)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#38
Critics Consensus: A fiendishly goofy premise, strong performances, and a strong dose of winkingly meta humor help Vicious Fun deliver on its title.
Synopsis: Joel, a caustic 1980's film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for [More]
Starring: Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Ari Millen, Julian Richings
Directed By: Cody Calahan

#39

Violation (2020)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#39
Critics Consensus: Violation presents a powerful depiction of one woman's trauma -- and its uncomfortably gripping aftermath.
Synopsis: With her marriage about to implode, Miriam returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger [More]
Starring: Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Anna Maguire, Jesse LaVercombe, Obi Abili
Directed By: Dusty Mancinelli, Madeleine Sims-Fewer

#40

Glorious (2022)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#40
Critics Consensus: With thought-provoking themes lurking beneath its absurd premise, Glorious is a brightly blood-spattered genre treat from director Rebekah McKendry.
Synopsis: A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only [More]
Starring: Ryan Kwanten, J.K. Simmons, Sylvia Grace Crim, Andre Lamar
Directed By: Rebekah McKendry

#41

The Sadness (2021)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#41
Critics Consensus: The Sadness lives up to its title with an unstintingly grim -- and overall effective -- slice of dystopian horror.
Synopsis: The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel [More]
Starring: Regina Lei, Tzu-Chiang Wang, Berant Zhu, Ying-Ru Chen
Directed By: Rob Jabbaz

#42

Dangerous Animals (2025)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#42
Critics Consensus: Stuffed to the gills with memorable shocks and a thrillingly unhinged heel turn by Jai Courtney, Dangerous Animals will be irresistible chum for horror aficionados.
Synopsis: When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must [More]
Starring: Hassie Harrison, Josh Heuston, Jai Courtney, Rob Carlton
Directed By: Sean Byrne

#43

Scare Me (2020)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#43
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and suitably chilling, Scare Me uses its familiar horror setting as the backdrop for a fresh deconstruction of standard genre ingredients.
Synopsis: Two strangers tell scary stories in a Catskills cabin during a power outage. [More]
Starring: Aya Cash, Rebecca Drysdale, Chris Redd, Josh Ruben
Directed By: Josh Ruben

#44

Speak No Evil (2022)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#44
Critics Consensus: A social satire with razor-sharp teeth, Speak No Evil offers a darkly delicious treat for fans of misanthropic thrillers.
Synopsis: On a vacation in Tuscany, two families -- one Danish, one Dutch -- meet and become fast friends. Months later, [More]
Starring: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt, Karina Smulders
Directed By: Christian Tafdrup

#45

Suitable Flesh (2023)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#45
Critics Consensus: Campy and creepy, Suitable Flesh delivers visceral, '80s-inspired horror topped off by game performances from Barbara Crampton and Heather Graham.
Synopsis: Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark [More]
Starring: Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech
Directed By: Joe Lynch

#46

Good Madam (2021)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#46
Critics Consensus: Even if its ambitions are occasionally unwieldy, Good Madam offers effectively slow-burning horror anchored by thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively [More]
Starring: Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu
Directed By: Jenna Cato Bass

#47

The Power (2021)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#47
Critics Consensus: A supernatural horror story grounded in real-world trauma, The Power marks writer-director Corinna Faith as an emerging talent to watch.
Synopsis: London, 1974. As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val (Rose Williams) arrives for [More]
Starring: Rose Williams, Shakira Rahman, Emma Rigby, Charlie Carrick
Directed By: Corinna Faith

#48

Caveat (2020)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#48
Critics Consensus: An effective spine-tingler despite clear budget constraints, Caveat suggests a deliciously dark filmmaking future for writer-director Damian Mc Carthy.
Synopsis: When a lone drifter with partial memory loss, Isaac, accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga, for [More]
Starring: Ben Caplan, Conor Dwane, Jonathan French, Leila Sykes
Directed By: Damian McCarthy

#49

Boys from County Hell (2020)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#49
Critics Consensus: Boys from County Hell stands out as an uncommonly good time in the crowded vampire genre -- and proves the Irish countryside is a fine setting for slaying the undead.
Synopsis: Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill -- a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the [More]
Starring: Jack Rowan, Nigel O'Neill, Louisa Harland, Michael Hough
Directed By: Chris Baugh

#50

The Spine of Night (2021)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#50
Critics Consensus: With a hard fantasy story that stands in service of its eye-catching animation, The Spine of Night is a distinctive treat for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis: In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of [More]
Starring: Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel
Directed By: Philip Gelatt, Morgan Galen King

#51

The Beach House (2019)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#51
Critics Consensus: An intriguing and unsettling debut for writer-director Jeffrey A. Brown, The Beach House offers a delightfully grim getaway for fans of imaginative, ambitious horror.
Synopsis: College sweethearts on a romantic getaway struggle for survival when unexpected guests exhibit signs of a mysterious infection. [More]
Starring: Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, Maryanne Nagel
Directed By: Jeffrey A. Brown

#52

You'll Never Find Me (2023)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#52
Critics Consensus: Visually and sonically distinctive, You'll Never Find Me heightens its spooky atmosphere and claustrophobic setting with a story that'll keep viewers guessing.
Synopsis: An isolated man living at the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman seeking [More]
Starring: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowan, Elena Carapetis, Angela Korng
Directed By: Josiah Allen, Indianna Bell

#53

Fried Barry (2020)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#53
Critics Consensus: A bizarrely memorable sci-fi/comedy hybrid, Fried Barry may be an acquired taste, but it certainly isn't chicken.
Synopsis: Aliens take over the body of a drug addict and take it for a joyride through Cape Town. [More]
Starring: Gary Green, Chanelle De Jager, Brett Williams, Joey Cramer
Directed By: Ryan Kruger

#54

Scare Package (2019)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#54
Critics Consensus: Some of its contents are more entertaining than others, but genre fans should still find this Scare Package well worth opening.
Synopsis: Seven filmmakers present seven terrifying and comedic tales of horror. [More]
Starring: Jeremy King, Noah Segan, Toni Trucks, Chase Williamson
Directed By: Courtney Andujar, Aaron B. Koontz, Hillary Andujar, Anthony Cousins

#55

Perpetrator (2023)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#55
Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time.
Synopsis: Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her [More]
Starring: Josh Bywater, Avery Holliday, Casimere Jollette, Sasha Kuznetsov
Directed By: Jennifer Reeder

#56

In a Violent Nature (2024)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#56
Critics Consensus: As single-mindedly focused on mayhem as its demonic monster, In a Violent Nature serves up a deliciously disgusting feast for gore aficionados.
Synopsis: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, [More]
Starring: Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley
Directed By: Chris Nash

#57

Arcadian (2024)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#57
Critics Consensus: Led by a trio of strong performances, Arcadian blends family drama and post-apocalyptic horror to visceral, emotionally stirring effect.
Synopsis: In a near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, Sadie Soverall
Directed By: Benjamin Brewer

#58

Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#58
Critics Consensus: Perhaps it isn't quite as much fun as a movie about a murderous robot Santa ought to be, but for fans of holiday horror, Christmas Bloody Christmas is still a gift.
Synopsis: It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic [More]
Starring: Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray, Dora Madison
Directed By: Joe Begos

#59

Get Away (2024)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#59
Critics Consensus: Drawing blood and yucks from its literal tourist trap setting, Get Away is uneven as comedy and horror but makes for a highly unique blending of the two genres.
Synopsis: The Smith family's much-needed vacation to the remote Swedish island of Svalta takes a dark turn when they arrive during [More]
Starring: Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres
Directed By: Steffen Haars

#60

This is GWAR (2021)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#60
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Scott Barber follows the heavy metal band GWAR, through its early days coming up through the late '80s to [More]
Starring: GWAR, Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter
Directed By: Scott Barber

Movie & TV News