60 Best Shudder Movies

Critics Consensus: Perhaps it isn't quite as much fun as a movie about a murderous robot Santa ought to be, but for fans of holiday horror, Christmas Bloody Christmas is still a gift.

Synopsis: It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic [More]