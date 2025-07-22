60 Best Shudder Movies
We’re presenting the best films from Shudder, all of them Certified Fresh, including
, Host , Late Night With the Devil , The Ugly Stepsister , When Evil Lurks , and Speak No Evil . And while you can find virtually all of these horror films on Shudder’s popular streaming service, we’ve partnered with the company and Fandango at Home to give you Arcadian a sale page where each can be purchased or rented!
#1
Critics Consensus: Brainy and bloody in equal measure, One Cut of the Dead reanimates the moribund zombie genre with a refreshing blend of formal daring and clever satire.
Synopsis:
Real zombies attack a hack director and a film crew who are shooting a low budget zombie film in an
#2
Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in
#3
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark, Late Night with the Devil proves possession horror isn't played out -- and serves as an outstanding showcase for David Dastmalchian.
Synopsis:
Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show 'Night Owls' that has long been a trusted companion to
#4
Critics Consensus: Tigers Are Not Afraid draws on childhood trauma for a story that deftly blends magical fantasy and hard-hitting realism - and leaves a lingering impact.
Synopsis:
When a girl's mother disappears leaving her on her own, she goings a gang of street children, leading to a
#5
Critics Consensus: A blunt yet visceral depiction of society's treatment of the elderly, The Amusement Park sees George A. Romero exploring a different -- yet still chilling -- type of terror.
Synopsis:
Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero,
#6
Critics Consensus: Hellbender stirs a boiling cauldron of adolescent angst, serving up a coming-of-age story with dark horror overtones.
Synopsis:
A teen and her mother live simply in a home in the woods, spending their time making metal music. A
#7
Critics Consensus: The rare anthology that maintains a consistently high level of quality, The Mortuary Collection is a must-see undertaking for horror fans.
Synopsis:
Desperate for work, a young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary on the outskirts of town. There,
#8
Critics Consensus: A talented cast and fiendishly frightening premise combine to make Anything for Jackson a must-watch for fans of supernatural horror.
Synopsis:
After losing their only grandchild in a car accident, an elderly couple kidnaps a pregnant woman to perform a reverse
#9
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,
#10
Critics Consensus: An elegant and spooky ghost story punctuated with clever jolts, Oddity hews to the fundamentals of fright and achieves shout-inducing results.
Synopsis:
When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects
#11
Critics Consensus: Taking a hammer and chisel to a quintessential fairy tale, The Ugly Stepsister's masterful application of gore and subversion are the stuff that nightmares are made of.
Synopsis:
In a twisted take on the classic Cinderella story, 'The Ugly Stepsister' follows Elvira as she battles to compete with
#12
Critics Consensus: A hard-hitting horror film whose surface-level frights are just as engaging as its thematic concerns, When Evil Lurks marks a viscerally unsettling addition to the possession horror canon.
Synopsis:
When brothers Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón) discover that a demonic infection has been festering in a nearby
#13
Critics Consensus: La Llorona puts a fresh spin on the familiar legend by blending the supernatural and the political to resolutely chilling effect.
Synopsis:
Alma is murdered with her children during a military attack in Guatemala, but when the general who ordered the genocide
#14
Critics Consensus: Sissy weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humor, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee.
Synopsis:
Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them,
#15
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis:
A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped
#16
Critics Consensus: Smart, dynamic, and fast-paced, Saloum mixes tones and genres into a tart, smoothly blended treat.
Synopsis:
Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui
#17
Critics Consensus: Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle.
Synopsis:
Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession --
#18
Critics Consensus: A chillingly effective creature feature with more on its mind than simple creepy-crawlies, Infested draws viewers into its web with stylish efficiency.
Synopsis:
Kaleb is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over an inheritance and
#19
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark and impressively ambitious, A Wounded Fawn offers a grimly distinctive treat for slasher fans.
Synopsis:
Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind, Jakob's Wife),
#20
Critics Consensus: Immersing audiences in pure pandemonium with technical ingenuity and an unblinking point-of-view, MadS is a thrill ride that never lets up.
Synopsis:
Eighteen year old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer's place to try a new pill.
#21
Critics Consensus: Leap of Faith may not offer hardcore Exorcist fans much new information, but its behind-the-scenes anecdotes are enlivened by William Friedkin's magnetic charm.
Synopsis:
A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on The Exorcist, Leap Of Faith explores the uncharted depths of William Friedkin's mind's
#22
Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Synopsis:
Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced
#23
Critics Consensus: A rich visual treat for film fans, Mad God proves that even in the age of CGI, the cinematic allure of stop-motion animation remains strong.
Synopsis:
Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial
#24
Critics Consensus: As ambitious as it is daringly transgressive, Prevenge should thrill fans of pitch-black horror-comedy -- and open untold opportunities for writer/director/star Alice Lowe.
Synopsis:
A pregnant woman kills an assortment of people.
#25
Critics Consensus: Over the top and enthusiastically strange, PG: Psycho Goreman delivers all the cheesy midnight-movie goodness promised by its title.
Synopsis:
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after
#26
Critics Consensus: Proof that there's still life in the found-footage gimmick, Deadstream is a scarily good bit of B-movie fun.
Synopsis:
After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers
#27
Critics Consensus: A squirm-inducing period piece that locates true horror in both mind and spirit, The Devil's Bath might be Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's most chilling directorial effort yet.
Synopsis:
In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon
#28
Critics Consensus: Although its story can feel circuitous and a bit baggy, Brooklyn 45's character-driven period horror is elevated by some excellent performances.
Synopsis:
Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood,
#29
Critics Consensus: Stopmotion takes the conflict between art and artist to chilling, visually thrilling extremes, distinguished by director Robert Morgan's excellent effects work.
Synopsis:
A talented stop-motion animator becomes consumed by the grotesque world of her horrifying creations -- with deadly results.
#30
Critics Consensus: Influencer should get plenty of likes from horror fans hungry for a smart, scary chiller with something to say.
Synopsis:
INFLUENCER tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, "Riverdale"), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and
#31
Critics Consensus: The Queen of Black Magic mixes buried trauma with supernatural horror to produce a dark blend that genre fans will savor.
Synopsis:
A family travels to the distant, rural orphanage where the father was raised to pay their respects to the facility's
#32
Critics Consensus: What Josiah Saw may be too unrelentingly unpleasant for some viewers, but this slow-burning look at generational trauma leaves a lingering, nightmarish impact.
Synopsis:
Everyone in town knows about the haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road. You'll hear there's a bad history to it.
#33
Critics Consensus: The Dark and the Wicked delivers on its title with an unsettling horror story whose deep dread and bleak outlook further compound its effective jolts.
Synopsis:
Plagued by waking nightmares, two siblings suspect that something evil is taking over their family at an isolated farmhouse.
#34
Critics Consensus: Blood Quantum blends bloody horror with sociopolitical subtext, taking a fresh bite out of the crowded zombie genre in the bargain.
Synopsis:
The dead are coming back to life and almost all of Earth's population are decimated due to a zombie virus,
#35
Critics Consensus: The V/H/S series shows no signs of the tape wearing out with this terrifying entry, boasting an assortment of shorts that'll sate the appetite of horror and sci-fi aficionados alike.
Synopsis:
Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense.
#36
Critics Consensus: An impressive feature debut for director/co-writer Nyla Innuksuk, Slash/Back puts a refreshing spin on the standard alien invasion thriller.
Synopsis:
Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, SLASH/BACK
#37
Critics Consensus: Well-acted by its young leads, Martyrs Lane tells a slow-burning ghost story that gathers real emotional weight.
Synopsis:
In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can't quite work
#38
Critics Consensus: A fiendishly goofy premise, strong performances, and a strong dose of winkingly meta humor help Vicious Fun deliver on its title.
Synopsis:
Joel, a caustic 1980's film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for
#39
Critics Consensus: Violation presents a powerful depiction of one woman's trauma -- and its uncomfortably gripping aftermath.
Synopsis:
With her marriage about to implode, Miriam returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger
#40
Critics Consensus: With thought-provoking themes lurking beneath its absurd premise, Glorious is a brightly blood-spattered genre treat from director Rebekah McKendry.
Synopsis:
A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only
#41
Critics Consensus: The Sadness lives up to its title with an unstintingly grim -- and overall effective -- slice of dystopian horror.
Synopsis:
The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel
#42
Critics Consensus: Stuffed to the gills with memorable shocks and a thrillingly unhinged heel turn by Jai Courtney, Dangerous Animals will be irresistible chum for horror aficionados.
Synopsis:
When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must
#43
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and suitably chilling, Scare Me uses its familiar horror setting as the backdrop for a fresh deconstruction of standard genre ingredients.
Synopsis:
Two strangers tell scary stories in a Catskills cabin during a power outage.
#44
Critics Consensus: A social satire with razor-sharp teeth, Speak No Evil offers a darkly delicious treat for fans of misanthropic thrillers.
Synopsis:
On a vacation in Tuscany, two families -- one Danish, one Dutch -- meet and become fast friends. Months later,
#45
Critics Consensus: Campy and creepy, Suitable Flesh delivers visceral, '80s-inspired horror topped off by game performances from Barbara Crampton and Heather Graham.
Synopsis:
Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark
#46
Critics Consensus: Even if its ambitions are occasionally unwieldy, Good Madam offers effectively slow-burning horror anchored by thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis:
Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively
#47
Critics Consensus: A supernatural horror story grounded in real-world trauma, The Power marks writer-director Corinna Faith as an emerging talent to watch.
Synopsis:
London, 1974. As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val (Rose Williams) arrives for
#48
Critics Consensus: An effective spine-tingler despite clear budget constraints, Caveat suggests a deliciously dark filmmaking future for writer-director Damian Mc Carthy.
Synopsis:
When a lone drifter with partial memory loss, Isaac, accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga, for
#49
Critics Consensus: Boys from County Hell stands out as an uncommonly good time in the crowded vampire genre -- and proves the Irish countryside is a fine setting for slaying the undead.
Synopsis:
Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill -- a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the
#50
Critics Consensus: With a hard fantasy story that stands in service of its eye-catching animation, The Spine of Night is a distinctive treat for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of
#51
Critics Consensus: An intriguing and unsettling debut for writer-director Jeffrey A. Brown, The Beach House offers a delightfully grim getaway for fans of imaginative, ambitious horror.
Synopsis:
College sweethearts on a romantic getaway struggle for survival when unexpected guests exhibit signs of a mysterious infection.
#52
Critics Consensus: Visually and sonically distinctive, You'll Never Find Me heightens its spooky atmosphere and claustrophobic setting with a story that'll keep viewers guessing.
Synopsis:
An isolated man living at the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman seeking
#53
Critics Consensus: A bizarrely memorable sci-fi/comedy hybrid, Fried Barry may be an acquired taste, but it certainly isn't chicken.
Synopsis:
Aliens take over the body of a drug addict and take it for a joyride through Cape Town.
#54
Critics Consensus: Some of its contents are more entertaining than others, but genre fans should still find this Scare Package well worth opening.
Synopsis:
Seven filmmakers present seven terrifying and comedic tales of horror.
#55
Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time.
Synopsis:
Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her
#56
Critics Consensus: As single-mindedly focused on mayhem as its demonic monster, In a Violent Nature serves up a deliciously disgusting feast for gore aficionados.
Synopsis:
When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny,
#57
Critics Consensus: Led by a trio of strong performances, Arcadian blends family drama and post-apocalyptic horror to visceral, emotionally stirring effect.
Synopsis:
In a near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden
#58
Critics Consensus: Perhaps it isn't quite as much fun as a movie about a murderous robot Santa ought to be, but for fans of holiday horror, Christmas Bloody Christmas is still a gift.
Synopsis:
It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic
#59
Critics Consensus: Drawing blood and yucks from its literal tourist trap setting, Get Away is uneven as comedy and horror but makes for a highly unique blending of the two genres.
Synopsis:
The Smith family's much-needed vacation to the remote Swedish island of Svalta takes a dark turn when they arrive during
#60
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Scott Barber follows the heavy metal band GWAR, through its early days coming up through the late '80s to
