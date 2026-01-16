TAGGED AS: , , ,

(Photo by Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. 28 WEEKS LATER)

All 28 Days Later Movies Ranked By Tomatometer

Academy Award nominee Alex Garland had forgotten about zombies when he wrote 28 Days Later. But playing the video game Resident Evil sparked a renewed interest, one that inspired him to write a script that was suspenseful and allegorically nuanced, which director Danny Boyle turned into a landmark, kinetic and terrifying zombie film (partly thanks to its revolutionary use of digital video cameras, a first for a mainstream movie at the time).

Critics praised the film for revitalizing the dormant zombie genre, often citing it as the reason we got such horror classics as Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, and, in what must’ve been a full circle moment for Garland, the film adaptation of Resident Evil.

Boyle would not return for the action-packed follow-up 28 Weeks Later, which traded the political commentary for explosions, but he did return for the third film, 28 Years Later, reuniting with Garland and bringing back his innovative digital video shooting style. And this week, we’re treated to the fourth installment of the franchise, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has Garland on writing duties once again but handing off the script to director Nia DaCosta. Critics are already calling it the best in the series, lauding Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell’s towering performances. 

Check out our guide ranking all of the films in the franchise by Tomatometer, and we’ll see you at the apocalypse! — Bryce Marrero

#1

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#1
Critics Consensus: A direct continuation of 28 Years Later that ups the gore while deepening the dread, The Bone Temple is finely adorned by Nia DaCosta's unnerving direction as well as Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell's inspired performances.
Synopsis: Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later -- but turning that world [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman
Directed By: Nia DaCosta
#2

28 Years Later (2025)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#2
Critics Consensus: 28 Years Later taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.
Synopsis: Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur [More]
Starring: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams
Directed By: Danny Boyle
#3

28 Days Later (2002)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#3
Critics Consensus: Kinetically directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later is both a terrifying zombie movie and a sharp political allegory.
Synopsis: A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the "Rage" virus from a medical research [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Danny Boyle
#4

28 Weeks Later (2007)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#4
Critics Consensus: While 28 Weeks Later lacks the humanism that made 28 Days Later a classic, it's made up with fantastic atmosphere and punchy direction.
Synopsis: Six months after the original epidemic, the rage virus has all but annihilated the population of the British Isles. Nevertheless, [More]
Starring: Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau
Directed By: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

