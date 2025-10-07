Marty Supreme First Reactions: Timothée Chalamet Is Electric in Madcap Odyssey Destined for Awards

Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as a table tennis prodigy, just premiered at the New York Film Festival, and now critics are sharing their reactions online. Directed by Josh Safdie (half of the duo behind Uncut Gems), the movie is immediately being called an Oscar frontrunner, particularly for Chalamet’s performance and the music score by Daniel Lopatin.

Here’s what critics on social media are saying about Marty Supreme:

Did they like it?

Major, exhilarating filmmaking from Josh Safdie… It’s a wow.

— David Canfield, The Hollywood Reporter

Marty Supreme and Timothée Chalamet are irresistible.

— Daniel Bayer, AwardsWatch

Marty Supreme is a pure delight.

— Brandon Lewis, Geek Vibes Nation

I seem to be the only individual who disliked—maybe hated?—Marty Supreme.

— Stephanie Zacharek, TIME Magazine

Is it sure to be one of the most discussed and thought-about movies of the year?

Still can’t stop thinking about it.

— Rendy Jones, Rendy’s Reviews

Still thinking about the insane opening credits of Marty Supreme and how the world is in no way ready for what happens in that movie’s first five minutes.

— Daniel Bayer, AwardsWatch

[I] will be talking about this nonstop.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

What’s the best way to describe Marty Supreme?

An ‘80s-styled, ‘50s-set sports movie.

— Daniel Bayer, AwardsWatch

A sprawling and electrifying sports epic bursting with vitality from the first frame to the last.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

A tribute to New York and those in it aspiring for greatness, which here is a path achieved only one serve at a time.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

A madcap ode to strivers. A great New York movie. A good dog movie.

— Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Marty Supreme speaks on a surreal truth about being an early 20-something surviving NYC and the pursuit of chasing the bag to accomplish an impossible dream that only they alone instinctively believe in.

— Rendy Jones, Rendy’s Reviews

One of the best movies I’ve ever seen about being an idiot in your 20s. Looks, sounds, and feels like losing your wallet in a crowd.

— Sean Fennessey, The Ringer

Are there any comparable movies?

Marty Supreme, aka “One Paddle After Another”; [I] cannot believe we got two American movies this good back to back.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between Catch Me If You Can and Uncut Gems.

— Diego Andaluz, Discussing Film

Very much the Jewish American equivalent of The Color of Money.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

How is Timothée Chalamet’s performance?

Timothée Chalamet’s career-best performance—he was born to play this guy.

— David Canfield, The Hollywood Reporter

Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime.

— Diego Andaluz, Discussing Film

Timothée Chalamet knocks it out of the park. Everything he’s been working toward, both in his performances and in the star persona he’s crafting, has coalesced into the perfect distillation of his essence. It’s a career-defining calling card.

— Marshall Shaffer, Slant Magazine

This is the type of bravado turn and cocksure showcase Timothée Chalamet has been waiting for.

— David Crow, Den of Geek

Timothée Chalamet’s no-holds-barred performance could be his Wolf of Wall Street. He’ll be nominated for sure.

— Anne Thompson, IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet, speaking a mile a minute with a hyperactive mind and unshakable confidence, throws himself into the role with total commitment, emotionally and physically, crescendoing in a climactic moment that had the audience standing on their feet and cheering.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Any doubts that Timothée Chalamet is a movie superstar are dead.

— Brandon Lewis, Geek Vibes Nation

Timothee’s star power is so bright and undeniable that it’s basically a supernova.

— Hoai-Tran Bui, Inverse

Timmy gives a performance that plays like a cheekily sh*t-eating cousin to his SAG speech.

— Kyle Wilson, The Ringer

How is that Timothée Chalamet just keeps wowing me more and more with every performance? He is absolutely electrifying in Marty Supreme.

— Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Does anyone else in the cast stand out?

A tremendous Odessa A’Zion [leads] a superb supporting cast.

— David Canfield, The Hollywood Reporter

Odessa A’zion is lovely as Rachel. She’s a key comic engine in the second half, and she hits the beats as hard as Chalamet does without losing grip of Rachel’s yearning for Marty.

— Brandon Lewis, Geek Vibes Nation

Am also quite excited to see the movie put Odessa A’zion on the map the way she deserves… It’s not easy keeping a viewer on their toes opposite Chalamet playing a character like Marty, but she does so big time here.

— Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Is it only for sports movie fans?

To call this a sports movie isn’t enough; this is a manic, madcap odyssey that is as exhilarating as it’s exhausting.

— Hoai-Tran Bui, Inverse

[It’s] one of the most invigorating and best sports stories ever put to screen.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Will Safdie fans appreciate it most?

Marty Supreme is Safdie’s best film yet.

— Diego Andaluz, Discussing Film

Yeah, Josh took all that wild Safdie energy with him.

— Hoai-Tran Bui, Inverse

It’s teeming with Safdie’s agitated energy channeling into every argument, every match, every con.

— Giovanni Lago, Next Best Picture

Josh Safdie delivers a masterful slice of organized chaos on a larger scale than he’s ever worked with before… As exhilarating, surprising, and nerve-shredding as anything Safdie has ever directed.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Josh Safdie going solo delivers a wild rush of nonstop adrenaline much like Uncut Gems.

— Anne Thompson, IndieWire

Marty Supreme is an absolute blast of adrenaline and the follow-up to Uncut Gems we’ve been craving.

— David Crow, Den of Geek

Marty Supreme feels like the most personal movie Josh Safdie has made.

— Jake Coyle, Associated Press

How is the score by Daniel Lopatin?

The score is phenomenal, pulsing with otherworldly energy.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

One of the most striking, intricate, and voluble scores I’ve heard in forever (Josh referred to it as a “second screenplay”), steeped in Risky Business-era Tangerine Dream but also totally unmoored from the past. All-timer stuff.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

The score was incredible, an instant fave. The ‘80s instrumentation was such a fun clash with the ’50s aesthetics, and I need the first three tracks on Apple Music now.

— Brandon Lewis, Geek Vibes Nation

Is the movie not too long?

The kinetic editing makes the film’s two-and-a-half-hour runtime fly by faster than a ball ricocheting across the table.

— Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Safdie and Ronald Bronstein edit it together seamlessly. Two hours and 35 minutes of edge-of-your-seat energy.

— Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Are there any problems with it?

A bit too long, but the ending makes it worth it.

— Daniel Bayer, AwardsWatch

Unwieldy and entirely too much, but not without bravura filmmaking… It all feels more exhausting than exhilarating until the end.

— Kyle Wilson, The Ringer

Marty Supreme opens in theaters on December 25, 2025.

