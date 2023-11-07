2023 Holiday TV Calendar

It happens every year: As soon as the calendar transitions from October to November, the holiday-themed programming floods in. And with the many streaming and TV selections to choose from, keeping up with the festive shows to watch can get a bit stressful. That’s where Rotten Tomatoes comes in. Below, we’ve put together our 2023 guide to all the holiday shows and movies set to premiere on broadcast, cable, and streaming services through January 1.

Some highly-anticipated originals are going to be on the slate again this year. Netflix has titles like Best. Christmas. Ever! (starring Heather Graham and Jason Biggs), Family Switch (starring Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner), and The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will make its TV premiere on Disney+ along with the original premiere of Dashing Through the Snow (starring Lil Rel Howery and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), the return of Tim Allen in the second season of original series The Santa Clauses, and three all-new Doctor Who holiday specials. In Disney+’s “Happy Holidays Collection,” you’ll find Disney classics old and new, including Frozen and Frozen 2, the entire Home Alone movie franchise, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and so much more.

Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell star in ExMas on Freevee. And let’s not forget the 24-hour marathons of holiday staples Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation closing out the month on TNT and TBS.

Of course, the wintery wonder continues through December with even more holiday treats. Hulu’s Huludays programming slate will feature the streaming premieres of movies A Christmas Frequency, Reporting for Christmas, and The Jingle Bell Jubilee, along with celebrating the 15th anniversary of Four Christmases, the 20th anniversary of Elf, and the 35th anniversary of Die Hard.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming lineup returns with a load of holiday faves like Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and a whole lot more, set to air each night of the month.

AMC’s “Best Christmas Ever” returns to brighten up your holiday TV viewing experience. AMC and AMC+ will feature an array of themed-programming, including festive faves like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street (1947), The Polar Express, and Rankin- Bass specials Jack Frost, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, The First Christmas Snow, Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and Frosty’s Winter Wonderland.

For all the Peanuts and Snoopy–themed goodness your heart desires, Apple TV+ is gifting the beloved animated characters in a collection of classic and new specials for the whole family.

Since this is the holiday season, no streaming experience will be complete without mentioning the overflowing slate of new and returning Lifetime and Hallmark original holiday movie titles. New titles will drop all season long to continually deliver the holiday cheer.

Bookmark this page to check back on new titles coming through New Year's Day.

(Photo by ©Hulu)

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, November 1

Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday (Netflix)

Merry & Bright (Vizio)

Firebuds: Blizzard Buds/Parade Escapade (Disney+, airs Thursday, Nov. 30 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior)

Thursday, November 2



- - A Christmas Frequency (2023) (Hulu)

- - Reporting for Christmas (2023) (Hulu)

- - Every Day Is Christmas (2018) (Hulu)

- - Christmas Holidate (2022) (ALLBLK)

- - A Wesley Christmas Wedding (2023) (BET+)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: 9 p.m. (Food Network)

Friday, November 3



- - Flipping for Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 4 to November 6.)

- - How to Fall in Love by the Holidays (2023) (Roku)

Saturday, November 4



- - A Dash of Christmas (2023) (Great American Family)

- - Never Been Chris'd (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 5 to November 7.)

Sunday, November 5



- - We're Scrooged (2023) (UPtv)

- - The Santa Summit (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 6 to November 8.)

- - Our Christmas Wedding (-1) (Great American Family)

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

- - Holiday Wars: Season 5 (Food Network & Max)

Monday, November 6

The Big Bake: 11 p.m. (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network) Max



- - Catering Christmas (2022) (Food Network & Max)

Tuesday, November 7



- - Giving Thanks (2023) (Peacock)

- - Thanksgiving Roast 2 (2023) (Peacock)

Chopped: Season 54 – “Friendsgiving” (Food Network)Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown: Season 2 (Food Network & Max)

(Photo by ©Disney+)

Wednesday, November 8

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise (Netflix)



- - The Claus Family 3 (2022) (Netflix)

- - The Santa Clauses: Season 2 (2023) : Two-Episode Premiere (Disney+)

Thursday, November 9



- - Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, available to stream on Peacock from November 10 to November 12.)

- - Christmas Angel (2023) (BET+)

- - Miracles Across 125th Street (2021) (Paramount+)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: 9 p.m. (Food Network)

Friday, November 10



- - Everything Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 11 to November 13.)

- - The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday: Season 2 (2023) (Roku)

Christmas Checklist (Freevee)

Saturday, November 11



- - My Christmas Guide (2023) (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

- - Christmas Island (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 12 to November 14.)

- - Christmas Keepsake (2023) (Great American Family)

The Kitchen: 11 a.m. (Food Network)Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: 12 p.m. (Food Network)

Sunday, November 12



- - Christmas Time Capsule (-1) (UPtv)

- - A Heidelberg Holiday (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 13 to November 15.)

- - A Christmas Blessing (2023) (Great American Family)

- - The Simpsons: Season 35 (2023) : 8 p.m. “Iron Marge” (Fox)

Monday, November 13

The Big Bake: 11 p.m. (Food Network)

Wednesday, November 15

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (Paramount+)



- - Buddy vs. Christmas: Season 1 (2020) (Food Network & Max)

- - Buddy vs. Duff Holiday: Season 1 (2021) (Food Network & Max)

White House Christmas: 1998-2021 (HGTV & Max)White House Christmas Special: 2022 (HGTV & Max)

(Photo by ©Netflix)

Thursday, November 16



- - Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) (Netflix)

- - A World Record Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 17 to November 19.)

- - Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas (2023) (BET+)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: 9 p.m. (Food Network)The Dog House: UK – Christmas Special (Max)

Friday, November 17



- - Navigating Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 18 to November 20.)

- - Dashing Through the Snow (2023) (Disney+)

- - EXmas (2023) (Freevee)

A Winter Romance (Freevee)Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land (Max)

- - The Holiday Shift: Season 1 (2023) (Roku)

Saturday, November 18



- - A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 19 to November 21.)

Santa, Maybe (Great American Family)

67% A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) (Apple TV+)

- - Christmas Plus One (2022) (Lifetime)

Sunday, November 19

Country Hearts Christmas (UPtv)



- - Holiday Hotline (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 20 to November 22.)

A Paris Christmas Waltz (Great American Family)

67% A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) (Apple TV+)

- - Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees (2022) (Lifetime)

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Throw Down – 8 p.m. (Food Network)

- - The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown: Season 1 (2023) (Food Network & Max)

Monday, November 20

The Big Bake: 11 p.m. (Food Network)

(Photo by ©Apple TV+)

Wednesday, November 22



- - A Season for Family (2023) (Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, available to stream on Peacock from November 23 to November 25.)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Apple TV+)

- - The Velveteen Rabbit (2023) (Apple TV+)

- - Genie (2023) (Peacock)

Thursday, November 23

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 8:30 a.m. (NBC, Peacock)

The Thanksgiving Day Parade: 9 a.m. (CBS)

NFL Thanksgiving Day triple-header (CBS, NBC, Fox)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (Peacock)

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina: 12-2 p.m. (NBC and simulcast on Peacock; encore on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: 9 p.m. (Food Network)



- - The Naughty Nine (2023) (Disney+)

- - Catch Me if You Claus (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 24 to November 26.)

- - The Ms. Pat Show: Season 3 (2023) : Holiday Episode “Father Christmas” (BET+)

- - So Fly Christmas (2023) (BET+)

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (Max)Elmo Saves Christmas (Max)Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (Max)A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (Max)

Friday, November 24



- - Letters to Santa (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 25 to November 27.)

- - Holiday Road (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 25 to November 27.)

My Christmas Hero (Great American Family)

- - The Greatest #AtHome Videos : Holiday Edition 8 p.m. (CBS)

Christmas with Walt Disney (Disney+)

- - Catch Me if You Claus (2023) (Prime Video)

- - Elf Me (2023) (Prime Video)

The Recipe Files (QVC+)

Saturday, November 25



- - Christmas in Notting Hill (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 1 to December 3.)

- - Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 26 to November 28.)

A Royal Date for Christmas (wt) (Great American Family)

- - Christmas at the Chalet (2023) (Lifetime)

Mickey Saves Christmas: Extended Version – 8 p.m. (Disney Channel)Doctor Who: The Star Beast (Disney+)

Sunday, November 26



- - Our Christmas Mural (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 27 to November 29.)

- - A Biltmore Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from November 27 to November 29.)

- - Mistletoe Connection (2023) (UPtv)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Holiday Episode – 7 p.m. (ABC)The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 8-10 p.m. (ABC)A Christmas for the Ages (Great American Family)

- - Laughing All the Way (2023) (Lifetime)

- - The Great Christmas Light Fight : “All-Stars 2” 10 p.m. (ABC)

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Throw Down – 8 p.m. (Food Network)

Monday, November 27



- - Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me & Mickey: Decorating for Christmas – 9:55 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior, available to stream on Disney+ on December 13)Pupstruction: Pupstruction Saves Christmas/Pupstruction on Ice – 10 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior, available to stream on Disney+ on December 20)Mickey’s Christmas Tales: Starstruck – 10:25 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior, available to stream on Disney+ on November 29)Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie: Campground Christmas – 10:55 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior)Pupstruction: Pupstruction Saves Christmas/Pupstruction on IceThe Big Bake: 11 p.m. (Food Network)Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network & Max)That’s My Jam: Holiday-Themed Episode (NBC, available to stream the next day on Peacock)

Tuesday, November 28

SuperKitties: Merry Mousemas: 22-Minute Special – 10 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior; available to stream on Disney+ on December 6)

Wednesday, November 29

Christmas at Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Minnie’s Snow Ball/The Snow Princess – 10 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior; available to stream on Disney+ on December 13)

Christmas at Graceland 10 p.m. (NBC) (encore on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m., simulcast on Peacock)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Disney+)

(Photo by ©Netflix)

Thursday, November 30



- - Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 1 to December 3.)

- - Family Switch (2023) (Netflix)

- - Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (2023) (Food Network & Max)

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix)

- - Virgin River: Season 5 (2023) : Part 2 (Netflix)

- - A Royal Christmas Surprise (2023) (BET+)

- - The Christmas Ringer (2023) (BET+)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: 9 p.m. (Food Network)

37% Christmas with The Campbells (2022) : 10 p.m. (AMC, Currently Available on AMC+)

(Photo by ©Amazon Studios)

DECEMBER

Friday, December 1



69% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) (Disney+)

- - The Shepherd (2023) (Disney+)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Santa’s Crash Landing – 22-Minute Special: 10 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior; available to stream on Disney+ on December 13)

- - Candy Cane Lane (2023) (Prime Video)

- - My Norwegian Holiday (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 2 to December 4.)

68% Godmothered (2020) (Freeform Premiere)

- - Frog and Toad : Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

- - The Snoopy Show : Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

- - Shape Island : Winter Special (Apple TV+)

Saturday, December 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (Disney+)



- - A Not So Royal Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 3 to December 5.)

Christmas on Windmill Way (Great American Family)A Christmas Homecoming (UPtv)Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas (Lifetime)

Sunday, December 3



- - Yuletide the Knot (2023) (UPtv)

- - Christmas With a Kiss (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 4 to December 6.)

- - The Jinglebell Jubilee (2023) (Great American Family)

- - Mistletoe Match (2022) (Lifetime)

- - The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 (2023) 10-11 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, December 4

Me & Mickey: Dreidel Play – 9:25 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior)

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Office Holiday Party – 8 p.m. (CBS)



55% Noelle (2019) : 8:55 p.m. (Freeform Premiere)

Barmageddon: Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular (Featuring Ice-T) 10 p.m. (NBC, available to stream the following day on Peacock)The Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge (QVC+)

Tuesday, December 5

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: 9-10 p.m. (Fox)

Press Your Luck Holiday Extravaganza II: 10-11 p.m. (ABC)

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: College Students Home For The Holidays – 9 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday, December 7



- - To All a Good Night (2023) (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, available to stream on Peacock from December 8 to December 10.)

Rescuing Christmas (wt) (Hallmark Movies Now)Silent Night, Fatal Night (Lifetime Movie Network)

- - Never Alone for Christmas (2023) (BET+)

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Blind Holidate – 8 p.m. (CBS)Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

(Photo by ©Prime Video)

Friday, December 8



- - Magic in Mistletoe (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 9 to December 11.)

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holiday Heroes – 8 p.m. (CBS)

100% The Sacrifice Game (2023) (Shudder & AMC+)

- - Merry Little Batman (2023) (Prime Video)

- - Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (2023) (Disney+)

A Very Demi Holiday Special (Roku)

Saturday, December 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: A Hat-Bachi Hanukkah/A Snow-Drop Summer – 7:15 a.m. (Disney Junior)

Doctor Who: The Giggle (Disney+)



- - Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 10 to December 12.)

- - Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (2023) : 8 p.m. (Great American Family)

A Cowboy Christmas Romance: 8 p.m. (Lifetime)Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas: 8 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, December 10



- - Christmas at the Amish Bakery (2023) : 7 p.m. (UPtv)

- - Round and Round (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 11 to December 13.)

Peppermints & Postcards: 8 p.m. (Great American Family)Yes, Chef! Christmas: 8 p.m. (Lifetime)

- - The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 (2023) : 10-11 p.m. (ABC)

- - MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays (Fox)

Monday, December 11



- - MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays (Fox)

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas: 10-11 p.m. (NBC, streams the next day on Peacock; encore Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 12

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along: 8 – 10 p.m. (Fox)

Season of Light: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir: 8 p.m. (PBS)



- - The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 (2023) :9 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Two All-New Episodes (ABC)

Wednesday, December 13



- - Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 (2023) : Holiday Episode – 8 p.m. (ABC)

- - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 4 (2023) : Holiday Episode – 9 p.m. (ABC)

- - The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 7 (2023) : Holiday Episode – 10 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, December 14



- - Heaven Down Here (2023) (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, available to stream on Peacock from December 15 to December 17.)

An Ice Palace Romance: 8 p.m. (Hallmark Movies Now)CMA Country Christmas: 8 p.m. (ABC)Christmas Rescue (BET+)Favorite Son Christmas (BET+)A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special: 8-10 p.m. (NBC, streams the next day on Peacock; encore on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.)

Friday, December 15



- - The Secret Gift of Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 16 to December 18.)

National Christmas Tree Lighting: 8 p.m. (CBS)Joe Bob’s Creepy Christmas: Debuts Live (Shudder and AMC+)YOH’ Christmas (Netflix)Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors: 8-10 p.m. (NBC)

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Saturday, December 16



- - Sealed With a List (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 17 to December 19.)

Designing Christmas With You: 8 p.m. (Great American Family)The Holiday Proposal Plan: 8 p.m. (Lifetime)

- - A Christmas Intern (2023) : 10 p.m. (Lifetime)

86% A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) (Apple TV+)

Sunday, December 17

It’s a Wonderful Life (Bravo)



- - Dial S for Santa (2023) : 7 p.m. (UPtv)

- - Friends & Family Christmas (2023) (Hallmark, available to stream on Peacock from December 18 to December 20.)

12 Games of Christmas 8 p.m. (Great American Family)Merry Magic Christmas (Lifetime)The Holiday Shift (Roku)

- - Bob's Burgers: Season 14 (2023) : Holiday Episode, 9 p.m. (Fox)

- - Family Guy: Season 22 (2023) : Holiday Episode, 9:30 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, December 18

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular – 8 – 10 p.m (Fox)

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holidays With The Family: 8 p.m. (CBS)

Password Holiday Special: 10-11 p.m. (NBC)

Tuesday, December 19



- - The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 (2023) : Two All-New Episodes – 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, December 21

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour: 8-10 p.m. (ABC)



- - A Holiday Spectacular (2022) : 8 p.m. (Hallmark Movies Now)

- - Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023) (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, available to stream on Peacock from December 22 to December 24.)

- - Whatever It Takes (2023) (BET+)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas: 9-11 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, December 22

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays: 8 p.m. (CBS)



- - Fit for Christmas (2022) : 9 p.m. (CBS)

Sago Mini Friends New Years Special (Apple TV+)Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – 8-10 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, December 23

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend: 8 p.m. (Lifetime)

A Royal Christmas Holiday: 8 p.m. (Great American Family)

Sunday, December 24

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. (ABC)



- - A Christmas Letter (2021) : 7 p.m. (UPtv)

- - When Christmas Was Young (2022) : 9 p.m. (CBS)

It’s a Wonderful Life: 8-11 p.m. (NBC)Christmas Eve Mass: 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. (NBC)

(Photo by Paramount+)

Monday, December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

NBA Christmas Day lineup (ABC, ESPN)

Doctor Who Holiday Special: the Church on Ruby Road (Disney+)



- - Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (2022) : 9 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, December 27

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Piglet and the Snow Bear – 9: 25 a.m. Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+)

Friday, December 29

Me & Mickey: New Year’s Eve – 9:25 a.m. (Disney Channel and Disney Junior)



- - Must Love Christmas (2022) : 9 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash: 7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC)

JANUARY

Monday, January 1

The Rose Bowl (ESPN)

The 135th Rose Parade: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT on (NBC, KTLA/Univision)

NHL Winter Classic (TNT)

