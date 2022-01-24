The Sundance 2022 Movie Scorecard

Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!

#1

Fire of Love (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100182%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sara Dosa

#2

Happening (2021)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 94401%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: France, 1963. Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she falls pregnant,... [More]
Starring: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro
Directed By: Audrey Diwan

#3

Neptune Frost (2021)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 82350%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In an otherworldly e-waste camp made of recycled computer parts, a subversive hacking collective attempts a takeover of the authoritarian... [More]
Starring: Cheryl Isheja, Bertrand Ninteretse, Eliane Umuhire, Dorcy Rugamba
Directed By: Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

#4

Nothing Compares (2022)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 94914%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Kathryn Ferguson

#5

God's Country (2022)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 87913%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a grieving college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she's drawn into an escalating battle... [More]
Starring: Thandie Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Jefferson White
Directed By: Julian Higgins

#6

Hatching (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 70792%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After finding a wounded bird, a girl brings its strange egg home and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature... [More]
Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Oiva Ollila
Directed By: Hanna Bergholm

#7

La Guerra Civil (2022)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 81106%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This feature-length documentary follows the epic rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the... [More]
Starring: Oscar De La Hoya, Julio César Chávez
Directed By: Eva Longoria

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 58999%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three Minutes - A Lengthening presents a home movie shot by David Kurtz in 1938 in a Jewish town in... [More]
Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Glenn Kurtz, Maurice Chandler
Directed By: Bianca Stigter

#9

Framing Agnes (2022)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: 59953%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After discovering case files from a 1950s gender clinic, a cast of trans actors turn a talk show inside out... [More]
Starring: Angelica Ross, Jen Richards, Zackary Drucker, Max Valerio
Directed By: Chase Joynt

#10

Lucy and Desi (2022)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 58892%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific... [More]
Starring: Lucie Arnaz, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura LaPlaca
Directed By: Amy Poehler

#11

Mars One (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 43945%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damião, Cícero Lucas
Directed By: Gabriel Martins

#12

Tantura (2022)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 37567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The tape-recorded words "erase it" take on new weight in the context of history and war. When the State of... [More]
Starring: Teddy Katz
Directed By: Alon Schwarz

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 36612%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmed entirely inside the world of VR, this vérité documentary captures the excitement and surprising intimacy of a burgeoning cultural... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joe Hunting

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 103216%
Critics Consensus: The Worst Person in the World concludes Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy with a romantic comedy that delightfully subverts the genre's well-worn tropes.
Synopsis: The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo.... [More]
Starring: Anders Danielsen Lie, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Renate Reinsve, Herbert Nordrum
Directed By: Joachim Trier

#15

Emergency (2022)
97%

#15
Adjusted Score: 97338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: RJ Cyler, Donald Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Maddie Nichols
Directed By: Carey Williams

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (2022)
92%

#16
Synopsis: An intimate portrait of rapper Kanye West, charting his life and career filmed over two decades; it showcases both his... [More]
Starring: Kanye West, Yasiin Bey, Jay-Z
Directed By: Ian Orefice, Rebecca Teitel, Alexa Conway, Mike Beck

#17

Living (2022)
92%

#17
Adjusted Score: 89295%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee-Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke
Directed By: Oliver Hermanus

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 85571%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A beautiful, heartwarming and fun story about a college grad (Cooper Raiff) who takes a job as a bar mitzvah... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Odeya Rush, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Cooper Raiff

We Need to Talk About Cosby (2022)
90%

#19
Synopsis: Comic-director W. Kamau Bell explores Bill Cosby's life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable influence through interviews with... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: W. Kamau Bell, W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King

#20

Call Jane (2022)
87%

#20
Adjusted Score: 86716%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Chicago, 1968. As a city and the nation are poised on the brink of violent political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina
Directed By: Phyllis Nagy

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 72877%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
Directed By: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

#22

A Love Song (2022)
87%

#22
Adjusted Score: 86215%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At an idyllic campground in the Colorado Mountains, Faye camps in her trailer. She spends her days listening to birds,... [More]
Starring: Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Michelle Wilson, Benja K. Thomas
Directed By: Max Walker-Silverman

#23

The Princess (2022)
82%

#23
Adjusted Score: 81758%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The story of Princess Diana is told exclusively through contemporaneous archive creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ed Perkins

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 85044%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
Directed By: Sophie Hyde

#25

Watcher (2022)
83%

#25
Adjusted Score: 83348%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Julia joins her husband when he relocates to his family's native Romania for a new job. Having recently abandoned her... [More]
Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Ciubuciu Bogdan Alexandru
Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#26

Dual (2022)
82%

#26
Adjusted Score: 83093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: DUAL is about a woman (Karen Gillan) who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease... [More]
Starring: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Theo James
Directed By: Riley Stearns

#27

892 (2022)
83%

#27
Adjusted Score: 82862%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton
Directed By: Abi Damaris Corbin

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 66422%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown
Directed By: Adamma Ebo

#29

Speak No Evil (2022)
83%

#29
Adjusted Score: 74318%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a vacation in Tuscany, two families -- one Danish, one Dutch -- meet and become fast friends. Months later,... [More]
Starring: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt, Karina Smulders
Directed By: Christian Tafdrup

#30

Fresh (2022)
80%

#30
Adjusted Score: 81287%
Critics Consensus: As gripping as it is upsetting, Fresh makes a provocative meal out of the horror of modern dating.
Synopsis: FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and -- given her... [More]
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon
Directed By: Mimi Cave

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 29190%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Brainwashed is based on director Nina Menkes's cinematic presentation, Sex and Power, the Visual Language of Cinema, that uses film... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Nina Menkes

#32

Jihad Rehab (2022)
80%

#32
Adjusted Score: 29851%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Meg Smaker

#33

After Yang (2021)
80%

#33
Adjusted Score: 80596%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: After Yang follows a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member.... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

#34

Resurrection (2022)
76%

#34
Adjusted Score: 76680%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper
Directed By: Andrew Semans

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 75661%
Critics Consensus: Its characters may be hard to take, but When You Finish Saving the World makes some cogent sociopolitical points.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders
Directed By: Jesse Eisenberg

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 59110%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is... [More]
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta
Directed By: Goran Stolevski

#37

Master (2022)
73%

#37
Adjusted Score: 74070%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In writer-director Mariama Diallo's debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam
Directed By: Mariama Diallo

#38

Nanny (2022)
70%

#38
Adjusted Score: 51070%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Nikyatu Jusu

#39

Alice (2022)
38%

#39
Adjusted Score: 36924%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a rural Georgia plantation under its... [More]
Starring: Alicia Witt, Keke Palmer, Jonny Lee Miller, Common
Directed By: Krystin Ver Linden

#40

Sharp Stick (2022)
22%

#40
Adjusted Score: 22345%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham
Directed By: Lena Dunham

