RT Recommends: 54 Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family
Celebrate heritage and loved ones with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! Viewers of all ages can enjoy these movies that entertain, dazzle, and embrace culture, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Eugenio Derbez, and more.
You’ll find plenty of PG animated classics, including Coco, Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, and the Miles Morales-starring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The power of music is in this list, too, calling in movies like In the Heights, West Side Story, La Bamba, and Selena. Action abounds in the Zorro and Spy Kids movies (directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed Alita: Battle Angel), while history comes to life with Cesar Chavez, Stand and Deliver, and McFarland, USA. And let’s not forget more breakthrough superhero blockbusters, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Beetle!
Read on for our recommendations of 52 Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family (And find most of them in Fandango at Home’s family movies collection)!
#1
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis:
Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis:
Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.
Synopsis:
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis:
The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis:
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Robert Wise's dazzling direction, Leonard Bernstein's score, and Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, West Side Story remains perhaps the most iconic of all the Shakespeare adaptations to visit the big screen.
Synopsis:
A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis:
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: A kinetic and fun movie that's sure to thrill children of all ages.
Synopsis:
Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Stand and Deliver pulls off the unlikely feat of making math class the stuff of underdog drama -- and pays rousing tribute to a real-life inspirational figure in the bargain.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles high school teacher Jaime Escalante (Edward James Olmos) is being hassled by tough students like Angel Guzman (Lou [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Led by a winning performance from Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a family-friendly adventure that retains its source material's youthful spirit.
Synopsis:
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet -- [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Real Women Have Curves, physical as well as emotional -- and this coming-of-age story traces them in a vividly warm-hearted look at the Mexican-American experience.
Synopsis:
Curves on a blossoming young woman can be sexy, but not if you are told you have too many of [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots, just named a hero for saving a woman from a charging bull, is [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Banderas returns as an aging Zorro in this surprisingly nimble, entertaining swashbuckler.
Synopsis:
After being imprisoned for 20 years, Zorro -- Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) -- receives word that his [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a perceptive performance by a perfectly cast Lou Diamond Phillips, La Bamba distills its subject's creative energy -- and reflects his music's enduring appeal.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) becomes an overnight rock 'n' roll success in 1958, thanks to a [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: The Book of Life's gorgeous animation is a treat, but it's a pity that its story lacks the same level of craft and detail that its thrilling visuals provide.
Synopsis:
In the Mexican town of San Angel, Manolo (Diego Luna), Maria (Zoë Saldana) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) have been friends [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment.
Synopsis:
When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Disney's inspirational sports drama formula might be old hat, but McFarland, USA proves it still works -- especially with a talented director and eminently likable star in the mix.
Synopsis:
Track coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) is a newcomer to a predominantly Latino high-school in California's Central Valley. Coach White [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña's magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart.
Synopsis:
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: With the magnetic Jharrel Jerome as its champion, Unstoppable is an inspirational sports story that honestly earns audiences' cheers.
Synopsis:
Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: An English remake of Ang Lee's Eat Drink Man Woman, Tortilla Soup is as charming and flavorful as the dishes it features.
Synopsis:
Three grown sisters, Maribel (Tamara Mello), Leticia (Elizabeth Peña) and Carmen (Jacqueline Obradors) try to cope and live with their [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Though the concept is no longer fresh, Spy Kids 2 is still an agreeable and energetic romp.
Synopsis:
Now full fledged Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are back for another James Bond style [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots. [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: One of Disney's more abstract creations, The Three Caballeros is a dazzling, colorful picture that shows the company at an artistic acme.
Synopsis:
Comical mixture of animation and live action featuring Donald Duck in four short stories as he travels around South America. [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances.
Synopsis:
Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Ferdinand's colorful update on a classic tale doesn't go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes -- and John Cena's engaging voice work in the title role -- make for family-friendly fun.
Synopsis:
Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: If Under the Same Moon is often manipulative, it is also heartfelt, and features strong performances from its leads.
Synopsis:
Single mother Rosario (Kate del Castillo) leaves her young son Carlitos (Adrian Alonso) in the care of his grandmother and [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Born the runt of the litter, a timid young rooster named Toto (Bruno Bichir) summons the courage to fight an [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role.
Synopsis:
In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction; their only hope is a brave young girl on [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) has always believed he has the worst luck in the world, so when his mom Val [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Spare Parts is effective enough to do in a pinch for inspirational sports drama fans - although most of them will have seen these story beats hit more powerfully before.
Synopsis:
With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Paz Vega shines, and Adam Sandler gives a performance of thoughtfulness and depth, but Spanglish is ultimately undermined by sitcommy plotting and unearned uplift.
Synopsis:
Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: The performances are the strength of Nothing Like the Holidays, a rather ordinary holiday comedy with a latin twist.
Synopsis:
It's the Christmas season and the scattered members of the Rodriguez family come to their parents' Chicago home to celebrate. [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic.
Synopsis:
Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Predictable story and thin characters made the movie flat.
Synopsis:
Two con-men (Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh) get hold of a map to the lost City of Gold, El Dorado. After [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Cantinflas focuses on the idol instead of the man and in spite of Óscar Janeada's padrísimo performance, this biopic feels like the GIF of what could've been a contender.
Synopsis:
From humble beginnings, Cantinflas (Óscar Jaenada) travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico's [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: A Walk in the Clouds aims for sweeping period romance, but quickly unravels thanks to a miscast leading man and a story that relies on cheap melodrama.
Synopsis:
When soldier Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves) is on his way home after World War II, he realizes that he barely [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: The movie will be found wanting if one is not taken in by the 3-D visuals.
Synopsis:
Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Impressive sports action sequences are the highlight, as the run-of the-mill story invokes every known sports movie cliche.
Synopsis:
Santiago Muñez, a Mexican cook in Los Angeles, gets a chance to follow his dream of playing professional soccer. A [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a gang of bully birds threaten his father and take over their circus, Cuco the parrot heads to Hollywood [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Merlin the magician helps Santa (José Elías Moreno) save children tempted by the devil to be naughty. [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Although it has its charming moments, Monte Carlo is mostly silly, predictable stuff that never pushes beyond the boundaries of formula.
Synopsis:
Best friends Grace (Selena Gomez) and Emma (Katie Cassidy) quit their waitress jobs in small-town Texas and head to Paris [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Too in awe of its subject's great works to present him as a human being, Cesar Chávez settles for trite hagiography.
Synopsis:
Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: This adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel comes off as rather flat and uninvolving. Scenes feel rushed and done in shorthand, and the romance between Damon and Cruz has no sparks.
Synopsis:
The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: Only Fools Rush In to see a basic romantic comedy where opposites try to attract and find an unlikely happy ending.
Synopsis:
Three months after a one-night stand with Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek) in Las Vegas, New York City real estate developer [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: Zorro can survive a lot of things, but it looks like he can't survive marriage.
Synopsis:
A secret society, the Knights of Aragon, seeks to keep the United States from achieving manifest destiny -- and only [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Overboard makes poor use of the ever-charming Anna Faris -- and chooses questionable source material -- to offer a remake that fails to clear the fairly low bar set by the original.
Synopsis:
Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo -- [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Burdened by a rote plot and unfunny scatological humor, All the Time in the World suggests that the Spy Kids franchise has run its course.
Synopsis:
Marissa Cortez Wilson is a retired spy who keeps that identity hidden from her clueless husband and whip-smart twin stepchildren, [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A lonely young girl falls under the spell of a domineering classmate who has aspirations of becoming a witch. [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kids intend to stop the ghost of a woman who abducts children -- due to her guilt over having drowned [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tere, the owner of a restaurant on Mexico City, loses her passion for cooking after a tragic death in the [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ozzy, a winged monkey, seeks help from the Tin Woodman, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow to stop the evil [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Madrid, 1988. Elena has to come to terms with the recent death of her grandmother as she prepares for her [More]