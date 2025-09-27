(Photo by Sony, Fox 2000, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

RT Recommends: 54 Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family

Celebrate heritage and loved ones with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! Viewers of all ages can enjoy these movies that entertain, dazzle, and embrace culture, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Eugenio Derbez, and more.

You’ll find plenty of PG animated classics, including Coco, Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, and the Miles Morales-starring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The power of music is in this list, too, calling in movies like In the Heights, West Side Story, La Bamba, and Selena. Action abounds in the Zorro and Spy Kids movies (directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed Alita: Battle Angel), while history comes to life with Cesar Chavez, Stand and Deliver, and McFarland, USA. And let’s not forget more breakthrough superhero blockbusters, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Beetle!

Read on for our recommendations of 52 Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family (And find most of them in Fandango at Home’s family movies collection )!

#16 Instant Family (2018)

82% #16 Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment. Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Merced Directed By: Sean Anders

#19 Unstoppable (2024)

77% #19 Critics Consensus: With the magnetic Jharrel Jerome as its champion, Unstoppable is an inspirational sports story that honestly earns audiences' cheers. Synopsis: Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable [More] Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle Directed By: William Goldenberg

#22 Underwater Dreams (2014)

100% #22 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots. The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots. [More] Starring: Michael Peña Directed By: Mary Mazzio

#24 Rio (2011)

72% #24 Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#25 Ferdinand (2017)

70% #25 Critics Consensus: Ferdinand's colorful update on a classic tale doesn't go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes -- and John Cena's engaging voice work in the title role -- make for family-friendly fun. Synopsis: Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from [More] Starring: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#34 Rio 2 (2014)

50% #34 Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic. Synopsis: Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Kristin Chenoweth Directed By: Carlos Saldanha