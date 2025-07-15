8 James Gunn Movies Ranked (Superman)

Over the years, James Gunn has established himself as one of Hollywood’s top blockbuster directors. From early screenwriting credits like Scooby-Doo (2002) to his breakout with the Dawn of the Dead (2004) remake, and eventually helming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) franchise, Gunn has carved out an entertaining and action-packed film career. Now, he’s stepping into the DC Universe with his latest project, Superman, which soars into theaters July 11. Here’s a look at some of his most iconic projects, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of his films. (Michael Cahn)

James Gunn’s path to becoming a blockbuster filmmaker started in an unconventional way. As a child, Gunn found comfort in comic books, a passion that would eventually shape his career. He began making Super 8 horror films, played in a rock band, and even worked as a hospital orderly while creating underground comic strips. After earning an MFA in creative writing from Columbia University, Gunn got his start in low-budget filmmaking with Troma Entertainment, co-writing and co-directing the film Tromeo and Juliet (1996). He broke into Hollywood with the surprise success of Scooby-Doo (2002) and its sequel, followed by the hit Dawn of the Dead remake, making him the first screenwriter to top the box office two weeks in a row.

Slither (2006): James Gunn’s directorial debut Slither is a gloriously grotesque throwback to creature features and alien invasion flicks, soaked in gore and dark humor. When a parasitic extraterrestrial crashes into the sleepy town of Wheelsy, chaos ensues, and it’s up to the local sheriff (Nathan Fillion) to stop the spreading infestation. Powered by sharp writing and a strong cast including Elizabeth Banks and Michael Rooker, Slither is a loving, slimy salute to schlock horror. The film was a cult favorite that put Gunn on the horror genre map.

Variety’s Joe Leydon on Slither: “Gunn—a Troma Entertainment alumnus whose writing credits range from Scooby Doo to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake—deftly balances broad humor, rude shocks and gross-out special effects for a fang-in-cheek extravaganza that often feels like a slightly more upscale version of cheapie-creepy Troma product.”

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): After Slither, Gunn made the dark comedy Super (2010) and contributed to the sketch film Movie 43 (2013), before making the unexpected jump to big-budget superhero filmmaking with Guardians of the Galaxy. The film was a bold and wildly entertaining entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Gunn was able to turn C-list comic characters into pop culture icons, such as the wisecracking Rocket Raccoon. With Chris Pratt leading the charge as roguish outlaw Peter Quill, the film blends stunning visuals, humor, and a killer retro soundtrack to deliver one of the MCU’s most beloved adventures. Gunn followed the success of Guardians of the Galaxy with two more installments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Jeffrey Rexl on Guardians of the Galaxy: “The way the plot elegantly alters the setting and the story step by step is remarkable, and the tone quickly feels similar to Back to the Future or Ghostbusters. Gunn manages to keep control of the plot, and manages to introduce the main characters in a way that makes them likeable and interesting. This movie makes you care about a talking tree and a raccoon in need of anger management.”

The Sucide Squad (2018): After the release of the second Guardians of the Galaxy installment, Gunn brought his twisted wit and savvy storytelling to the DC Universe with The Suicide Squad. Fired (temporarily) from Marvel in 2018, Gunn was quickly scooped up by Warner Bros. The resulting collaboration is a blood-soaked, comedic, and unexpectedly heartfelt Suicide Squad standalone sequel. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, joined by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and John Cena’s scene-stealing Peacemaker. The Suicide Squad is pure Gunn: irreverent and wildly entertaining.

Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri on The Suicide Squad: “The Suicide Squad works best when Gunn the director can go to town with the dirty jokes and the over-the-top gunplay. He’s a slick filmmaker, to be sure. He shoots action cleanly and has a flair for visual punchlines that make his more grotesque indulgences acceptable.”

Superman (2025): In 2022, was appointed co-CEO of the newly restructured DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran. Now one of the most influential voices in comic book cinema, Gunn is writing, directing, and producing Superman, the first chapter in his reimagined DC slate. Rather than retell the familiar origin story, this reboot will focus more on Clark Kent’s dual identity and his relationship with Lois Lane. Stepping into the cape is David Corenswet, offering a more earnest and optimistic take on the character to contrast Henry Cavill’s brooding version. While the casting change stirred controversy, Gunn’s track record of reinvigorating well-worn franchises has fans watching closely.

