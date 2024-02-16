Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate 2024 BAFTA winners: Full List

The BAFTA Film Awards handed out this morning at London’s Royal Festival Hall hosted by actor David Tennant.

Oppenheimer led all wins with 7, including Best Film, Best Director, and a pair of acting prizes for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things closely followed, picking up 5 wins, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Barbie fans didn’t have much to cheer about, however, as the Greta Gerwig picture was shut out tonight, but first-time writer-director Cord Jefferson was a welcomed surprise winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for America Fiction, beating out Oppenheimer and Poor Things to take the top honor.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Who was your favorite win? Let us know in the comments.

Best Film

Outstanding British Film

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or ProducerFilm

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) — WINNER

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath – WINNER

American Symphony Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion Wham! Chris Smith

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki-WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Director

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

The Holdovers Alexander Payne Maestro Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan-WINNER

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Arthur Harari-WINNER

Barbie Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers David Hemingson

Maestro Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh

American Fiction Cord Jefferson-WINNER

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone-Poor Things-WINNER

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer-WINNER

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph-The Holdovers-WINNER

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer-WINNER

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers-WINNER

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema-WINNER

Poor Things Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer-WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things-WINNER

Make-up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things-WINNER

Production Design

Barbie Sarah Greenwood,

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things-WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Sound

Ferrari

Mission: Impossible

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest-WINNER

Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Across the Spider-Verse

Oppenheimer-WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things-WINNER

British Short Animation

Crab Day-WINNER

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster-WINNER

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce-WINNER

Sophie Wilde

