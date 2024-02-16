 Share on Facebook
 Share on Twitter

Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate 2024 BAFTA winners: Full List

The Zone of Interest picked up three wins followed by The Holdovers with two.

by | February 18, 2024 | Comments

The BAFTA Film Awards handed out this morning at London’s Royal Festival Hall hosted by actor David Tennant.

Oppenheimer led all wins with 7, including Best Film, Best Director, and a pair of acting prizes for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things closely followed, picking up 5 wins, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Barbie fans didn’t have much to cheer about, however, as the Greta Gerwig picture was shut out tonight, but first-time writer-director Cord Jefferson was a welcomed surprise winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for America Fiction, beating out Oppenheimer and Poor Things to take the top honor.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Who was your favorite win? Let us know in the comments.

Best Film

- -


- -


- -


- -

WINNER

- -

Outstanding British Film

- -


- -


- -


- -


- -


- -


- -


- -


- -


- -

WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or ProducerFilm

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) — WINNER
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath – WINNER
American Symphony Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion Wham! Chris Smith

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki-WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Director

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
The Holdovers Alexander Payne Maestro Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan-WINNER
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Arthur Harari-WINNER
Barbie Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers David Hemingson
Maestro Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
American Fiction Cord Jefferson-WINNER
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer 

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone-Poor Things-WINNER

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer-WINNER
Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph-The Holdovers-WINNER

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer-WINNER
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Casting

All of Us Strangers 
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers-WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema-WINNER
Poor Things Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer-WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER

Make-up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER

Production Design

Barbie Sarah Greenwood,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER
The Zone of Interest

Sound

Ferrari
Mission: Impossible
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest-WINNER

Score

Killers of the Flower Moon
Across the Spider-Verse 
Oppenheimer-WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn

Special Visual Effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things-WINNER

British Short Animation

Crab Day-WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster-WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce-WINNER
Sophie Wilde

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News