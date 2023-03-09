Video Interviews

The Scream VI Cast Spills Where They'd Hide if Ghostface Were Chasing Them

Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and more talk about how they learned who the killer was and how their characters have grown since the previous film.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, and Hayden Panettiere sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to discuss the highly anticipated Scream VI. The cast revealed where they’d hide in NYC if Ghostface was chasing after them, how they found out who the killer was,  how their characters have grown since the previous movie, and more.

Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10, 2023.

