Rotten Tomatoes Renews Support for Sundance Press Inclusion Initiative for 2026 Festival

Rotten Tomatoes will once again be supporting Sundance’s Press Inclusion Initiative (PII) at the 2026 festival – applications are due August 18 at 6pm ET. We are proud to support this essential program for an eighth consecutive year.

Sundance Film Festival describes the Press Inclusion Initiative (PII) as providing “multifaceted support to freelance and staffed journalists of diverse perspectives, including critics who identify as BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+, and/or people with disabilities.”

For press eligible and interested, please fill out THIS FORM for the Press Inclusion Initiative – after you have submitted the form, you’ll be sent a unique link to apply for accreditation to the Festival. Both applications must be submitted by August 18th at 6 pm ET to be considered for a Press Inclusion Initiative stipend. Any incomplete application will not be considered.

Press Accreditation Applications for a credential to cover the festival without a PII stipend will open August 18th. Any press not requesting to be considered for a Press Inclusion Initiative stipend should apply for festival accreditation on or after August 18th for consideration to receive credentials. As in years past, there will be a limited number of credentials available and an especially limited number of online credentials.

By submitting your Press Inclusion Initiative (PII) form and your Press Accreditation Application, you are being considered for two separate things. Regardless of whether you are selected to receive a stipend for use towards attending the Festival, you will be considered independently for a press credential at the Festival.

If you have any questions about the PII or accreditation to cover the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, please reach out to: press@sundance.org. You can join the Sundance Institute news release list here.

About the Rotten Tomatoes Grant Program

Since its inception in 2018, the Rotten Tomatoes Grant Program has supported media inclusion programs at key film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, the Chicago Critics Film Festival, and the New York Film Festival. Rotten Tomatoes’ support for these programs has provided stipends for freelance and/or up-and-coming journalists, often attending these festivals for the first time.

Past recipients are encouraged to apply for Tomatometer approval, supporting our ongoing mission to better reflect the global entertainment audience.