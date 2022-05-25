Scene In Color Film Series

The Scene in Color Film Series Returns With Diverse New Filmmaking Voices This Summer

Producer Will Packer continues his mission to spotlight talented underrepresented creators , showcasing the work of three up-and-coming directors.

by | May 25, 2022 | Comments

After last year’s successful launch, NBCUniversal and Target are teaming up for a second year in a row for the return of the Scene in Color Film Series, highlighting up-and-coming filmmaking talent and their latest projects.

The selected filmmakers – whose works will take us overseas to East Africa, reach back into the social upheaval of the Civil Rights Era, and open our eyes to the pandemic through an unexpected perspective  – will not only have their work showcased on Peacock and Rotten Tomatoes, but they’ll get one-on-one mentorship with returning super-producer Will Packer. Packer has been connected with the Scene in Color Film Series since the start, and brings a pedigree of smashing box office records and breaking through barriers for decades with movies like Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton.

“We are better as an industry, a community and frankly as a country, when we elevate diverse voices,” Packer says, “Returning to the Scene in Color film series to do exactly that is a privilege I take great pride in accepting.”

Packer is proud to announce this year’s three highlighted filmmakers: Tayo Amos, Jane Chow, and Josh Leong. All summer long, viewers will be able to access each creator’s diverse, engaging short films, and each will receive a blind script deal .

You can discover the filmmakers and their work below:

  • In Tayo Amos’ Magnolia Bloom, a Black singer is on the verge of her big break but will risk it all when she learns her audience won’t be integrated.
  • Jane Chow’s Sorry for the Inconvenience follows a young Chinese-American teenager in Los Angeles helping her parents’ restaurant stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • And Josh Leong takes us to The Other Side, set against the Ethiopian abandoned children crisis where two orphan brothers face the reality of never being adopted.

See the shorts and meet the filmmakers from the Scene in Color Film Series.

