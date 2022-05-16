Scene In Color Film Series

Re-Connecting With Our 2021 Scene in Color Filmmakers

Join Addison Wright, Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, and Kristian King on their journey over the past year and into the future.

Our latest episode of The Ketchup is brought to you by Target. We continue our Scene in Color Film Series by checking in with our 2021 featured filmmakers Addison Wright, Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, Kristian King. Plus, we break down everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder, which brings back Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson along with Natalie Portman in what director Taika Waititi calls his craziest movie yet. Sure, we’ll see what Valkyrie goes up against in the latest MCU adventure, but can it match what Thompson goes through as we line up her career and box office against peers Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Paulson, and Janelle Monae? Then, we celebrate Pride Month with the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ characters in the history of film and TV. And finally, host Naz Perez gives her latest addicting TV recommendations!

See more shorts and meet more filmmakers from the Scene in Color Film Series.

