Critic Choice Award Nominations

The Critics Choice awards will unveil their nominations 28th annual ‘Critic’s Choice Award’ on December 15th. Chelsea Handler will be the MC when the big night happens on January 15th, and all the stars are expected to be in attendance when the show airs live on the CW. If you are looking for television nominations that were announced on Tuesday, however, you can read about those here. Check back here on December 15th to see who will be honored when the Critics make their choice for the year’s best of film and television.